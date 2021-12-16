ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara students experience snow day at Storyteller Children’s Center

By NewsChannel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 1 day ago

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Snow was in the forecast Wednesday for students at the Storyteller Children’s Center in Santa Barbara.

More than 50 children were surprised with snow flurries at both the State Street and De La Vina school campuses.

Snow machines were donated by the Scribner family and an anonymous donor.

"We are thrilled to bring the joy of the holiday season to our children who have faced so many challenges, particularly over the past two years of the pandemic,” said executive director Susan Cass. “This is just another way we can support and bring cheer to the families we serve.”

In addition to the snow surprise, the children's center also received large Christmas trees for the classrooms and each student was given a mini tree to take home.

A longtime board member also donned a Santa costume to pay students a visit.

