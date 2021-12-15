JFW Trucking delivers Joy

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting the Corbin Area Technology Center Criminal Justice classes donated holiday food baskets to area law enforcement officials as part of their 7th annual “Operation Joy”. The 67 holiday baskets were donated to local and state law enforcement officers to distribute to needy families in the community in the Tri-County area-Laurel, Knox and Whitley county. Criminal Justice Instructor Joshua Cox said the program teaches our Criminal Justice students that law enforcement plays many different roles in the community. It teaches the students the core values of helping those who are less fortunate. He said the main purpose of the project is to give back to the community during the Christmas season. Many baskets were complete with a turkey, stuffing, vegetables, sacks of potatoes and milk. The Criminal Justices classes consists of students from Corbin, Williamsburg, and Whitley County High Schools. The Corbin Area Technology Center would like to thank students, staff, and community members for their donations as well as generous donations from area businesses including Grace Health, Pepsi, Owens, and University of the Cumberlands.

