It’s that time of year again- the season of giving where many of us splurge, going overboard buying gifts for family and friends. But what about yourself? Be a little selfish this year and give yourself the gift of a refinance. Don’t roll your eyes just yet! You may be one of many who think it’s not worth it to refinance, but I encourage you to actually look into it further. A refinance loan is the gift that keeps on giving (another line from the same movie quoted above) … well at least for 30, 25, 20, 15 or 10 years depending on which loan term you choose.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO