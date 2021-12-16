ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong typhoon approaches Philippines as tens of thousands evacuate

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

MANILA (Reuters) – Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from coastal areas of the central and southern Philippines ahead of a strong typhoon that is expected to make landfall on Thursday afternoon. Typhoon Rai, which has been upgraded to a category 4 storm, the second-highest classification,...

watchers.news

Super Typhoon "Rai" hits the Philippines, leaving a trail of destruction

Typhoon "Rai" -- known locally as Odette -- reached Super Typhoon intensity on December 16, 2021, just before it made landfall on the popular tourist island of Siargao, Philippines with maximum sustained winds around 195 km/h (120 mph).1 Rai is the 6th super typhoon of the year and one of the most powerful typhoons to ever hit the southern Philippines. At least 12 people have been killed.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Death toll from powerful typhoon in Philippines climbs to 12

MANILA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The death toll from a typhoon that slammed into the Philippines rose to 12 on Friday, and its president feared it could climb further as authorities assess the devastation caused by one of the strongest tropical storms to hit the country this year. President Rodrigo...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

One dead as powerful typhoon batters the Philippines

The strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year uprooted trees, toppled power lines and flooded villages as it barrelled across the archipelago Friday, leaving at least one person dead. More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai pummelled the southern and central regions of the country, knocking out communications in some areas and tearing roofs off buildings. Rai was a super typhoon when it slammed into Siargao Island on Thursday, packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometres an hour (120 miles). By Friday, wind speeds had eased to 155 kilometres an hour, the state weather forecaster said. "We are seeing people walking in the streets, many of them shell-shocked," ABS-CBN correspondent Dennis Datu reported from the hard-hit city of Surigao on the southern island of Mindanao.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

12 dead as powerful typhoon batters the Philippines

At least 12 people have died in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, the disaster agency said Friday, after the storm swept across the archipelago uprooting trees, toppling power poles and flooding villages.  Datu said the main roads leading into the coastal city had been cut off by landslides, fallen trees and toppled power poles. 
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Super typhoon Rai: Philippine tourist island Siargao among areas hit

A popular tourist island is among areas left devastated after a powerful typhoon ripped through the southern Philippines, officials say. Super typhoon Rai made landfall on the holiday island of Siargao on Thursday, bringing winds of about 195km/h (120mph) and heavy rainfall. The tropical storm has levelled homes on islands...
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

At least 3 dead as strong typhoon pummels Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — At least three people were reported dead in the Philippines on Friday after a strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods, tore off roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said.
ENVIRONMENT
News4Jax.com

At least 3 dead as strong typhoon pummels Philippines

MANILA – A powerful typhoon that battered the central Philippines left at least 12 people dead in massive floods that trapped residents on roofs and damaged buildings including a hotel and an airport, officials said. Typhoon Rai slightly weakened after slamming ashore Thursday on the country’s southeastern coast but...
WSOC Charlotte

International Business Times

Five Dead As Powerful Typhoon Batters The Philippines

The strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year uprooted trees, toppled power lines and flooded villages as it barrelled across the archipelago Friday, leaving at least five people dead. More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai pummelled the southern and central regions of...
NBC News

Death toll from powerful typhoon in Philippines climbs to 12

The death toll from a typhoon that slammed into the Philippines rose to 12 on Friday, and its president feared it could climb further as authorities assess the devastation caused by one of the strongest tropical storms to hit the country this year. President Rodrigo Duterte said he would visit...
KITV.com

Super Typhoon Rai slams into the Philippines as tens of thousands evacuate

(CNN) -- Search and rescue operations were underway in the Philippines on Friday after super Typhoon Rai, known locally as Odette, wreaked havoc across the archipelago, bringing with it heavy rain and widespread flooding. Rai, the 15th typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, weakened slightly from a Category 5...
The Independent

At least 3 dead as strong typhoon pummels Philippines

At least three people were reported dead in the Philippines on Friday after a strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods, tore off roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said.Typhoon Rai slightly weakened after blowing ashore Thursday on the country’s southeastern coast but remained deadly and destructive with sustained winds of 155 kilometers (96 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 215 (133 mph) as it barreled westward toward western Palawan province before exiting into the South China Sea,...
BBC

Super typhoon Rai: Philippine tourist island Siargao among areas hit

A popular tourist island is among areas left devastated after a powerful typhoon ripped through the southern Philippines, officials say. Super typhoon Rai made landfall on the holiday island of Siargao on Thursday, bringing winds of about 195km/h (120mph) and heavy rainfall. The tropical storm has levelled homes on islands...
Phys.org

12 dead as powerful typhoon batters the Philippines

At least 12 people have died in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, the disaster agency said Friday, after the storm swept across the archipelago uprooting trees, toppling power poles and flooding villages. More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai pummelled...
