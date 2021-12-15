Row House – Joana’s Fitness Fix

The 'roll like a ball' is a classic Pilates transition that takes you between different poses seamlessly. But that's not all it can do: It's also a great way to build core strength, help you find greater spine mobility, and work on your muscle control and stability. That said, it's also a move that can feel nearly impossible to do correctly (and a little bit awkward and silly), and as a result, you never really know if you're reaping its full benefits. Today, trainer, Brian Spencer, is going to teach you that with the right form, 'rolling like a ball' can be so much more than just a transition pose between poses. It's a strengthening move in and of itself.

