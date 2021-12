Oregon lawmakers on Monday approved more than $400 million in funding to protect tenants, assist farmers, and address a number of other pressing issues around the state. In a special legislative session that featured more agreement than it did contentious votes, lawmakers completed their business in a single day. But Republicans and Democrats continued to differ on what steps Oregon should be taking as the COVID-19 pandemic nears the two-year mark, with some Republicans downplaying the need for further action.

