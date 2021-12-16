ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Tipping Guide: Who Should You Tip, And How Much?

By 3 hours ago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is the time of the year when we...

Tips on how (and how much) to tip

It’s the holidays, and there’s always a little extra pressure this time of year to TIP people. Here are the results of a survey asking who we’re going to give extra to, and how much we’re going to give . . . Housekeeper. 47% plan to tip . . ....
Why You Should Give an Extra Big Holiday Tip to Your Dog Walker and Babysitter This Year

It’s December, and that means it’s time to work through your holiday gift list. In addition to presents for family and friends, it’s time to show appreciation for everyone who helped you get through the year. We’re talking about holiday tips and gifts for babysitters, dog walkers, in-home caregivers, house cleaners, and perhaps even your hair stylist and manicurist, not to mention the mail carriers and sanitation workers that visit your neighborhood every day.
NYC Tourism Tips: Here's an Expert Guide This Holiday Season

Domestic and international tourists are returning to New York City to enjoy the sights and sounds during the holiday season. Here are a few tips from a tourism expert on the best spots to check out. Stacey Toussaint is the president and founder of Black-owned business, Inside Out Tours, an...
Holiday skincare survival guide: Local dermatologist shares her top tips

HOUSTON – During the holidays, food and alcohol consumption increases while sleep declines, which unfortunately is a bad combination for your skin!. Other factors like traveling, the changing weather, and even family stress can create breakouts and acne flare-ups. To help you keep your skin healthy, board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Sherry...
Tips on Tipping This Holiday Season

Nick Leighton goes the extra mile at the holidays to thank workers in the high-rise Manhattan apartment building where he lives. Each year, he designs and prints a new holiday card, addresses an envelope to every worker, writes a personal message on the card, and stuffs those all-important bills inside.
Etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer on holiday tipping

Many customers know the appropriate number for restaurant servers, but outside of dining out, you may not know who to tip during the holidays and how much you should give. Etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer joined Good Day to offer her advice on how to express your gratitude.
Holiday decorating safety tips to keep you safe

HOLIDAY DECORATING SAFETY: Families across the country decorate their homes with Christmas trees, holiday lights, and festive candles during this time of year. But some of those can also lead to a disaster if not cared for properly. Here are some tips to help keep your family safe this holiday season.
Do You Know How Much to Tip? Test Your Tipping Etiquette

Your pen is hovering over the restaurant check…the bellman has just brought your bags to the hotel room…the delivery person is in your driveway. And, in each instance, you feel that awkward moment of hesitation about proper tipping etiquette. There’s good reason for your tentativeness about how much to tip, says etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer, owner of Access to Culture. “Tipping can be one of the most confusing aspects of society, because the amount you tip is discretionary,” she explains. “But by no means is anyone required to follow a particular formula.”
Why the Holiday Time is the Best Time To Network

Why is holiday time the best time to network? Whether unemployed, self-employed, or employed, there are many reasons, so put some jingle in your mingle!. Holiday time is a perfect time to touch base with folks either in person or online, whether you reach out to meet someone new or build deeper relationships with people in your network.
5 Tips on How to Keep Yourself Healthy for the Holidays

(Baptist Health) – With the holiday season and family gatherings approaching, it is common to put aside the idea of staying healthy. If you are wondering how to keep yourself healthy for the holidays, here are five practical tips to help your overall well-being and ways to stay in shape during the holidays:
BBB Tip: How to Plan Your Holiday Budget

This holiday season, supply chain problems, shipping delays, and inflation are making it even tougher to create and stick to a budget. However, these uncertainties mean that planning ahead and knowing your spending limits are more important than ever. How can you build a holiday budget that will cover buying...
The New Tipping Etiquette: How Much to Tip in Every Situation

Knowing how much to tip has always been a little stressful—there are no set rules, so you’re left guessing how to convert service quality into cash—but the COVID-19 pandemic has only increased the confusion. Many workers who normally survive on tips, like waitstaff, hotel clerks and bartenders, lost this large part of their income when they no longer served customers in person, says Toni Dupree, a professional etiquette coach and author of a book and magazine column on etiquette rules.
What Are the Best Gift Ideas for Someone Who Has Everything and Wants Nothing?

One of my favorite things to do this time of year is flip through random gift guides in an effort to discover fresh ideas for stocking stuffers for my husband, or something (anything) for my impossible-to-buy-for father-in-law. Sure, if they have everything and want nothing, maybe that’s what they should get—but that’s no fun, nor does it satisfy my deep desire to surprise people I love with gifts they never knew they wanted or needed.
Tips for how you can extend the life of your leftover holiday eggnog

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Eggnog has a limited shelf life, but consumers can still indulge post-Christmas cravings, and do so safely, with a few kitchen hacks. Mary Rapoport, consumer affairs and educational director for the Virginia Egg Council, shared some tips in a January 2021 episode...
Time to Unwind: A Getaway Guide for Moms

It’s perfectly normal for a mom to be a proponent for traveling with her kids and spending most of her time with her family. However, it’s also necessary to come across the realization that being the most excellent version of yourself occasionally necessitates doing things alone. According to...
Christmas Gift Guide 2021: 9 Amazon Stocking Stuffers Under $50 Your Family and Friends Will Love This Year

Christmas time is here, with all the happiness and cheer that comes with it. The holiday also brings some added stress, as everyone tries to find the perfect gifts for their loved ones. There's also pressure to find the best stocking stuffers that will still impress friends and family without breaking the bank. Thankfully, Amazon has plenty of amazing gifts for everyone that are under $50.
Holiday tipping tips in Tampa Bay

Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosThe results are in: Tampa Bay has (mostly) good tippers.State of play: 87% of 101 readers who responded to our tipping survey said they tip service workers for the holidays. 13% of you are grinches. Most popular people to tip: 📬 Mail carriers: 76%✂️ Hairdressers: 65%🧹 House cleaners: 47%🗞 Newspaper deliverers: 41%Other recipients: Sanitation workers, landscapers and pool cleaners.Bonus: For extra holiday tips on top of what you normally tip, you gave an average of $42.What you give: Cash and gift cards were the most popular responses, with a few suggestions of cookies and other baked goods."For people who drive all day - box candy / brownies and homemade banana breads / gourmet coffee," one reader suggested. "When in a vehicle all day you like to nosh.""Teachers are critically underpaid," one teacher wrote. "Gift cards please. I give my kid's teachers between $50 - 100 each. Anything less is cheap. If you can, please send your teachers generous gifts. NOT cookies for crying out loud."
