Holiday Tipping Guide: Who Should You Tip, And How Much?

Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosThe results are in: Tampa Bay has (mostly) good tippers.State of play: 87% of 101 readers who responded to our tipping survey said they tip service workers for the holidays. 13% of you are grinches. Most popular people to tip: 📬 Mail carriers: 76%✂️ Hairdressers: 65%🧹 House cleaners: 47%🗞 Newspaper deliverers: 41%Other recipients: Sanitation workers, landscapers and pool cleaners.Bonus: For extra holiday tips on top of what you normally tip, you gave an average of $42.What you give: Cash and gift cards were the most popular responses, with a few suggestions of cookies and other baked goods."For people who drive all day - box candy / brownies and homemade banana breads / gourmet coffee," one reader suggested. "When in a vehicle all day you like to nosh.""Teachers are critically underpaid," one teacher wrote. "Gift cards please. I give my kid's teachers between $50 - 100 each. Anything less is cheap. If you can, please send your teachers generous gifts. NOT cookies for crying out loud."
