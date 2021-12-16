Holiday Tipping Guide: Who Should You Tip, And How Much?

Your pen is hovering over the restaurant check…the bellman has just brought your bags to the hotel room…the delivery person is in your driveway. And, in each instance, you feel that awkward moment of hesitation about proper tipping etiquette. There’s good reason for your tentativeness about how much to tip, says etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer, owner of Access to Culture. “Tipping can be one of the most confusing aspects of society, because the amount you tip is discretionary,” she explains. “But by no means is anyone required to follow a particular formula.”

SOCIETY ・ 6 HOURS AGO