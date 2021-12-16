ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 5 Instant Reactions

By Van Lathan
The Ringer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe entire Ringer-Verse gang assembled to discuss their instant reactions to the penultimate episode of Hawkeye (03:48)....

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld Talks Kingpin Reveal, Kate's 'Incredible' Banter With Yelena

With just one episode of Hawkeye left, plenty of questions loom as Kate and Clint suit up for their biggest battle yet. For starters, what is Clint’s connection to the “big guy” we now know to be Kingpin (played by Marvel’s Daredevil‘s Vincent D’Onofrio)? Plus, what’s up with that Avengers watch? Is Jack being framed? And when is Yelena getting her own spinoff? “There’s a lot of loose ends to tie up,” Steinfeld tells TVLine. “There’s a lot of things yet to be revealed. The stakes couldn’t be higher.” Wednesday’s penultimate episode may have been a game changer for Kate. As we...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Directors Reveal the Source of Echo's Superpower

Episode 3 of Hawkeye, titled "Echoes," revealed part of Alaqua Cox's origin as Echo, leader of the Tracksuit Mafia. A skilled fighter, Echo gave Clint Barton and Kate Bishop a run for their money with her impressive fighting skills, before the duo eventually outmaneuvered her. Even though Echo is deaf and an amputee, she comes across as confident in her abilities, even as a young child in flashback scenes. Hawkeye directors Bert and Bertie revealed how Echo uses her disabilities as fuel for her superpowers, and how her life experiences helped Echo fine-tune her craft.
TV SERIES
filminquiry.com

HAWKEYE Episodes 1-3: A Marvel Christmas Caper

Hawkeye is not the most iconic Avenger. His show admits this. That being said, he’s perhaps the most stable of all superheroes in terms of keeping his private and professional lives separate. He tries and often succeeds at being a good father and husband, keeping his family off the table at all times. Clint Barton feels like someone who can be as competent without his trusty bow and arrow in hand.
TV SERIES
102.5 KISS FM

‘Hawkeye’: Every Episode 3 Easter Egg

The following post contains SPOILERS for Hawkeye Episode 3. This week’s episode of Hawkeye introduces us to Echo. Her origin story in the show is very similar to the one seen in Marvel Comics, where she is manipulated into becoming an assassin by the Kingpin, who wants to take advantage of her incredible ability to mimic any movement she sees. In the show the Kingpin is a no-show (at least so far?) but her backstory, including the role played by her father, remains entirely intact.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Matthew#Echo#Td St Matthew Daniel
thecurrent-online.com

Hawkeye: New Character To Enter Episode 4! Black Widow Returns!

New details have emerged about the Hawkeye series on Disney+. This time, a new character will be added to episode 4. Hawkeye contains several elements that add toppings to the series. So in episode 4, expect the arrival of an essential new character. Another Marvel Success At Disney+. The streaming...
TV SERIES
unfspinnaker.com

‘Hawkeye’ episode 3, a spoiler review

It’s finally December, and we’re already halfway through with “Hawkeye”. We cut back to Clint and Kate after they were captured by the Tracksuit Mafia. It is here we learn more about their leader, Maya Lopez (Echo), and her vendetta against Ronin, who unbeknownst to anyone is Clint himself. With Christmas on its way, Clint and Kate make a quick escape as they uncover an expanding criminal conspiracy.
TV SERIES
cosmicbook.news

'Hawkeye' Episode 5 Will Blow Up The Internet

Be prepared for a big episode five of Hawkeye on Disney Plus which according to a report will blow up Twitter and the internet. TVLine, which is owned by the same people who own Deadline, offered in their recent "Inside Line" spoiler scoop that Episode 5 will be a big one:
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Celebrates Latest Episode With Festive New Promo

Marvel Studios is doubling down on the Christmas spirit leading up to this week's new episode of Hawkeye. This Wednesday will see the release of the fourth episode of the series, following up the events of the exciting car chase last week. For a new Hawkeye promo, which debuted online Tuesday afternoon, Marvel is fully embracing the show's holiday setting.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NME

‘Hawkeye’ episode four recap: an assassin unmasked

There’s a big shadow looming over Hawkeye. Last week’s episode gave us a glimpse of a mysterious “uncle” in a brief flashback to Maya’s (Alaqua Cox) backstory, and the chapter ended with Clint (Jeremy Renner) and Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) bumping into an armed Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton), aka The Swordsman.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 4 Recap: Black Widow Looming

Hawkeye is picking up steam as its Christmas finale draws closer. A classic Marvel villain continues to be teased in small doses, while Black Widow’s Yelena Belova has made her grand entrance and Clint Barton and Kate Bishop have begun to act like a real team—at least until Kate nearly dies, a clear wake-up call to the danger Clint’s been putting her in.
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

Hawkeye | The Origins Of Rodgers: The Musical In First Episode

Harris Turner as Musical Hulk, Jason Scott Macdonald as Musical Thor, Aaron Nedrick as Musical Iron Man, Tom Feeney as Musical Captain America, Avery Gillham as Musical Hawkeye, Meghan Manning as Musical Black Widow, and Nico Dejesus as Musical Ant-Man in a scene still from Marvel Studios’ HAWKEYE. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIES
thecurrent-online.com

Hawkeye: Who Is Wendy Conrad In Episode 4? Episode 5 Details Revealed

In “Hawkeye” Episode 4, there was not only one surprising guest appearance. Apart from comic fans, nobody should know who is behind Wendy Conrad, and we’re here to help. For many “Hawkeye” fans, in episode 4, “Partners, Am I Right?” the appearance of Yelena Belova should be of particular interest. The new Black Widow, put on Hawkeye in the “Black Widow” post-credits scene by Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, wants to avenge Natasha’s death.
TV SERIES
/Film

Hawkeye Episode 5 Suggests That, Yes, Those ARE Canon

Just like the all-too-short holiday season itself, "Hawkeye" is rapidly speeding toward its conclusion after feeling like it had only just begun. With five episodes down and only one more to go, the big picture of the series is falling into place — even as more and more plates are left spinning. Though Maya Lopez's (Alaqua Cox) vendetta against Ronin for killing her crime boss father has accounted for most of the conflict in the series, last week gave us the surprise appearance of a wild card in the mix: Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and her own vengeful mission against the Avenger she holds accountable for the death of her sister, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). Meanwhile, the backbone of the show to this point underwent its biggest test as Clint Barton and Kate Bishop's partnership came to a grinding halt at the end of episode four, the aptly-named "Partners, Am I Right?" Through it all, we've continued to receive hint after hint indicating that a much larger force may be at play here.
TV SERIES
Inverse

Hawkeye Episode 5 fuels a shocking Rolex theory

Hawkeye is Clint Barton’s big moment in the sun, but he’s not above sharing the spotlight. There are now four strong women in his life: Kate Bishop, Yelena Belova, Maya Lopez, and his faithful wife, Laura Barton. Laura has been holding the fort at the Barton farmhouse for the entirety of the series, calling every so often to help out with Clint’s research and to make sure he’s okay.
TV SERIES
thepostathens.com

TV Review: The penultimate episode of ‘Hawkeye’ delivers the goods

As the stakes continue to rise after last week’s episode, Hawkeye continues to similarly rise in quality, from the script to the visuals. Directors Bert and Bertie deliver a slower paced penultimate episode than I expected, but it works all the better for it. For what the episode lacks in overall action, it makes up for in fantastic scenes between its stars and reveals that deliver what fans have been wanting for a long time.
TV SERIES
CNET

Hawkeye episode 5 recap: Marvel show takes a wildly exciting turn

After the return of a superspy last week, episode 5 of Marvel Cinematic Universe series Hawkeye dropped onto Disney Plus Wednesday. Avenger Clint Barton is trying to save Kate Bishop from consequences of his slaughtering New York City's criminal underworld as the masked vigilante Ronin in Avengers: Endgame, before returning to his identity as Hawkeye.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Yellowstone’ Episode 7 Recap

Chris Ryan and Ryen Russillo team up to discuss the latest in the Paramount+ drama, including the lack of a main antagonist, Teeter’s development, and where the season could be headed. Hosts: Chris Ryan and Ryen Russillo. Associate Producer: Mike Wargon.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Hawkeye Recap: Girl Talk — Plus, [Spoiler] Is Revealed Ahead of Finale

This week’s Hawkeye featured some unlikely bonding over mac and cheese, and teased the arrival of yet another familiar face. Episode 5 of the Disney+ series kicked off with a flashback to 2018, in which Yelena attempted to help a Black Widow who didn’t need to be saved. She also looked forward to reconnecting with her sister Natasha, until she found herself Blipped while rinsing her hands. Though five years then passed for the rest of the world, it was only five seconds for Yelena, and she returned in the same spot utterly confused and wanting to let Natasha know that she...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy