Lackawanna County, PA

Lackawanna County vehicle registration fee approved

By Cody Butler
WBRE
 1 day ago

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Commissioners passed a $5 vehicle registration fee.

The fee will now be collected on all registration renewals. The county believes it will generate about $900,000 a year.

The money must be used for work on county owned bridges and roads. PennDOT will match the money generated up to $2 million.

Pennsylvania registration fee may be coming to Scranton to fix bridges and roads

Lackawanna County has 150 county bridges. 28 need work at a cost of about $21 million. Minority Commissioner Chris Chermak voted against the new vehicle fee.

Silvio Peruzzi
1d ago

that a lie the interfere structure was pass for road and bridge why lie to the people you people need a more money for your pocket

James Montenegro
1d ago

Why does this fall to people who drive. Everyone gets benefits from our roads regardless if you drive or not. From mail delivery, bus service, UPS and other services. Believe me, if I didn’t need a car, I wouldn’t have one as the cost for owning a vehicle is high.

WBRE

Water main break in Scranton impacts businesses and homes

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break is impacting part of Scranton early Thursday morning. Eyewitness News discovered the break just after 3:00 a.m. at the intersection of Linden Street and North Seventh Avenue. Police arrived on scene shortly after and closed part of the road that was buckling from the ponding water. […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Governor Wolf one-on-one interview in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It has been more than one year since a COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the FDA. How has it helped us? And where will it take us as we continue to move closer to some type of normalcy? Governor Wolf came to Scranton to discuss legislation to improve the working […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

PennDOT: Plans of Drakes Creek bridge projects available online

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has invited the public to view virtual plans displayed regarding an upcoming bridge replacement projects over Drakes Creek. According to PennDOT, the plans display is in reference to State Route (SR) 1012, Section 370, and SR 1012, Section D50 of the project. The online plans display is scheduled […]
TRAFFIC
WBRE

