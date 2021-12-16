Lackawanna County vehicle registration fee approved

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Commissioners passed a $5 vehicle registration fee.

The fee will now be collected on all registration renewals. The county believes it will generate about $900,000 a year.

The money must be used for work on county owned bridges and roads. PennDOT will match the money generated up to $2 million.

Lackawanna County has 150 county bridges. 28 need work at a cost of about $21 million. Minority Commissioner Chris Chermak voted against the new vehicle fee.

