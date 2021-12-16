Lackawanna County vehicle registration fee approved
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Commissioners passed a $5 vehicle registration fee.
The fee will now be collected on all registration renewals. The county believes it will generate about $900,000 a year.
The money must be used for work on county owned bridges and roads. PennDOT will match the money generated up to $2 million.Pennsylvania registration fee may be coming to Scranton to fix bridges and roads
Lackawanna County has 150 county bridges. 28 need work at a cost of about $21 million. Minority Commissioner Chris Chermak voted against the new vehicle fee.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 11