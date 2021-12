WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Whittier Elementary School in D.C. says it will revert back to remote learning due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Due to the impact of these several reported cases on school operations, we will transition to virtual instruction for all Whittier students from Dec.16 through Dec. 22," said Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, Chancellor of D.C. Public Schools. "We plan to re-open school for in-person learning following the DCPS winter break on Jan. 3, 2022, as scheduled."

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO