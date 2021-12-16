ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Listen to Aaliyah and the Weeknd’s New Song “Poison”

By Evan Minsker
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new single from Aaliyah has been released: Below, listen to the new song “Poison,” featuring the Weeknd. The release of “Poison” comes after much of Aaliyah’s music arrived to streaming services...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

20 years after her death, Aaliyah is duetting with The Weeknd

A “new” song by Aaliyah has hit the airwaves, two decades after her death. “Poison,” which also features Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd, was unveiled on Friday, marking her first release since 2012’s “Enough Said.”. Aaliyah sings the lines: “How can I explain myself to you?...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

The Weeknd Follows Drake & Chris Brown By Landing Posthumous Aaliyah Collaboration

While there’s long been rumblings of a posthumous Aaliyah album, HitsDailyDouble has reportedly uncovered the first sign of the project’s imminent arrival. On Tuesday (December 14), HDD picked up on an Aaliyah and The Weeknd collaboration titled “Poison” that will be soon sent to Urban AC radio stations across the United States. The track is set to be released on Blackground 2.0.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Aaliyah's Posthumous "Poison" Collab With The Weeknd Faces Backlash For Production Quality

Aaliyah's posthumous music rollout continues with a new collaboration with The Weeknd titled "Poison." The new single from the late singer and the After Hours artist arrived on Dec. 17, but it was almost immediately hit with backlash from fans who are dragging the song for its production quality. "Why does Aaliyah sound like she left The Weeknd a voicemail and he decided to record it himself ??? Fix it now !" one Twitter user wrote.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

New Music Releases December 17: Aaliyah, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Big Time Rush and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. It's a great weekend to listen to The Weeknd, as the Canadian crooner pops up on FKA Twigs' latest release, "Tears in the Club," as well as a new posthumous release from Aaliyah, titled "Poison." The Aaliyah track comes after the late singer's music catalog was recently added to streaming services -- 20 years after her tragic death -- and precedes a new album, Unstoppable, set for release in 2022.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Fka Twigs
Person
Post Malone
Person
Barry Hankerson
themusicuniverse.com

Aaliyah, The Weeknd release collaborative single

Blackground Records and Empire have dropped “Poison,” a new collaboration between Aaliyah and The Weeknd, to digital providers. The song is set to appear on Aaliyah’s posthumous studio album due at a later date. The track comes two decades after the tragic passing of Aaliyah, who died...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Skiifall and BadBadNotGood’s New Song “Break of Dawn”

Montreal-based, St. Vincent–born rapper Skiifall has collaborated with BadBadNotGood on the new song “Break of Dawn.” The single, released via XL, is produced by the Kount, Yama//Sato, and BadBadNotGood, and has additional vocal contributions from Sam I Am and Zibz. Listen to “Break of Dawn” below.
MUSIC
The FADER

Listen to two new Vybz Kartel songs

10 years ago, Vybz Kartel released his eighth studio album Kingston Story, a collaboration with Mixpak producer Dre Skull. Fast forward to 2021, and Vybz is still locked up for life on a murder conviction while still managing to release new music at a prolific clip. The latest drop in...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Best New Tracks: Roddy Ricch, Aaliyah x The Weeknd and More

As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the 10 best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by Roddy Ricch‘s second studio album LIVE LIFE FAST, a collaborative effort between the late Aaliyah and The Weeknd and two new singles from 6LACK. Also joining this selection are Burna Boy and Wizkid, Earl Sweatshirt and Armand Hammer, Benny The Butcher, Boldy James and The Alchemist, FKA twigs with The Weeknd, Lance Skiiiwalker and Bobby Shmurda with Quavo and Rowdy Rebel.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poison#Commodification#Blackground Records 2 0#Billboard
hiphop-n-more.com

FKA Twigs Releases New Song & Video ‘Tears In The Club’ Feat. The Weeknd

Earlier tonight when FKA Twigs took to Twitter to announce that she was dropping a new single tonight, she did so in a way that got fans hyped. She told people that they’d get what they’d been wanting from her for a long time and said that she noticed people eating off of her art.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Gucci Mane’s new Young Dolph tribute song ‘Long Live Dolph’

Gucci Mane has paid tribute to Young Dolph on a new single – listen to ‘Long Live Dolph’ below. The rapper, real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr, was shot and killed in Memphis last month as he entered a bakery, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies. According to TMZ, a vehicle pulled up outside before someone fired at Young Dolph through the window.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Tyondai Braxton Shares Two New Songs: Listen

Electronic musician and former Battles frontman Tyondai Braxton has shared two new songs, marking his first new music in five years. Listen to “Dia” and “Phonolydian” below via Nonesuch. Braxton recorded “Dia” and “Phonolydian” at his home studio in Bearsville, New York. According to a press...
MUSIC
wirx.com

Listen to new Underoath song, “Numb”

Underoath has released a new song called “Numb,” a track from the band’s upcoming album, Voyeurist. You can download “Numb,” which spotlights the vocals of drummer/singer Aaron Gillespie, now via digital outlets. “‘Numb’ feels like a classic They’re Only Chasing Safety song done with adult...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Tyler Perry Promises ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Jacqueline Avant’s Killer

Tyler Perry has shared his mourning over the death of Jacqueline Avant, stating that “every available resource will be used” to help find the philanthropist’s killer. Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a home intruder at her Beverly Hills residence. “My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!!” Perry wrote on his official Twitter. The media figure also shared several images of the Avants. “I have no idea what kind of sub-human could...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Reveals Final Text Message To Ex-Wife: 'I Did Not Know The Woman I Had Married'

Dr. Dre has reportedly spoken out about feeling betrayed by his ex-wife Nicole Young following allegations of abuse. According to a court declaration obtained by RadarOnline, Dre says he hasn’t contacted Young since August 2020, when he sent her a text message saying, “Let’s keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you.” The Hip Hop mogul says he wanted the divorce to be “classy and fair” and that he “did not want to turn it into an expensive fight” — but it turned into just that.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy