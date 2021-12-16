ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Pendulums, clocks and gerrymandering

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina, like the nation, has a political history that can...

Washington Times

Gerrymandering should not be tolerated

“Justice Department sues Texas, claiming redistricting maps are discriminatory” (Web, Dec. 6) reports the facts but not the truth regarding gerrymandering as it has existed in Virginia and likely also in Texas. If anyone studies any of the nation’s voting district maps, they will see strange anomalies in the way...
$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just ‘Move Forward’ and Let Omicron ‘Circulate’

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
SlashGear

Why You Need To Delete, Not Just Deactivate, Your Facebook Account

Facebook may be the 800-pound gorilla of social media platforms, but the company’s business practices are leading many users to abandon it. In recent years, Facebook has been embroiled in one scandal and issue after another and has become synonymous with abuse of privacy. The Cambridge Analytica scandal was one of the biggest such examples, with the private data of tens of millions of users misused for political reasons (via The New York Times). Users are also coming to the realization that, as with many free services, the user is the product. Facebook doesn’t provide the services it does out of the goodness of its heart — it counts on being able to collect, mine, and monetize every scrap of data it can from its users.
Washington Post

Maryland must lead on gerrymandering

Retired Gen. Wesley K. Clark, a former NATO supreme allied commander, is founder of Renew America Together. Across the nation, states are responding to the results of the 2020 Census by redistricting. Unfortunately, setting up districts so that each voter is equally represented has become another arena for partisan combat. In my home state of Arkansas, a Republican-controlled legislature has split Pulaski County among three congressional districts, apparently to marginalize African American voters. But turnabout isn’t fair play in this case. Maryland must do better.
WRAL

Gerrymandering lawsuits again affect NC elections

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The North Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday suspended candidate filing for the 2022 primary elections and ordered that the primaries be delayed from March 8 to May 17.
Washington Post

The only way to beat gerrymandering

In his Dec. 5 Local Opinions essay, “Maryland must lead on gerrymandering,” retired Gen. Wesley K. Clark correctly presented the antidemocratic and other negative aspects of gerrymandering. Curiously, instead of then pointing to a national solution to a national problem, he naively suggested that Maryland Democrats limiting their own gerrymandering could somehow inspire Republican-dominated legislatures in other states to do the same, which anyone living in 21st-century America must realize will never happen.
If you want more of something, subsidize it: Population edition

“There’s scientific consensus,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said in a 2019 livestream on ... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Orange Leader

OPINION: Prison gerrymandering: The modern ‘three-fifths compromise’

Prisons inflate the political representation of the communities that host them — without any say from prisoners themselves. Are free and fair elections too much to ask for? Thanks to partisan gerrymandering — and its ugly cousin, prison gerrymandering — the answer is often yes. High-stakes redistricting...
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Gerrymandering Creates Imbalance of Power in Congress

Every 10 years each state redraws its political lines and the process itself takes months, but the results that come from this help show the balance of power in Congress for at least a decade. Now the scary thing about this is that gerrymandering has increased as States redraw these maps. Gerrymandering itself is to manipulate the boundaries so that it favors one party or another. In this particular instance, politicians are drawing district lines to flip opposing voters among several districts and place them and a single one to limit competition elsewhere. So this would mean 1 District or county that votes primarily Democrat with a few Republicans will get split in half so that the Democratic voters are all placed into one district line making that a point for Democrats. The problem that can derive from this is communities that are led two elections that reward candidates who appeal to the far-left or far-right making compromise difficult and Congress. No party is scotch free from gerrymandering though as of right now Republicans have more opportunities. The GOP has hold of the line-drawing process in States representing 187 House Seats compared with 75 for Democrats. The other states use either independent commissions or have split government control and if they don't have that then they only have one congressional seat.
Mother Jones

The Justice Department Is Suing Texas for Gerrymandered Maps

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Months after Texas Republicans approved gerrymandered redistricting maps that diluted the voting power of communities of color, the Justice Department is suing the state for violating the Voting Rights Act. As...
WausauPilot

Your words: Partisan gerrymandering threatens our country

Editor's note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review.
The ultimate salvation

“Therefore the Lord Himself will give you a sign. Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, ... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
