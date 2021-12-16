What could justify Democratic confidence in the future?

Sen. Marco Rubio says he's ready to tighten the belt on government funding for cities with voting noncitizens. Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida announced Friday that he will be introducing legislation to pull funds from any U.S. city that allows noncitizens to vote. The bill is a direct response to a Thursday decision from the New York City Council, who opened voting to their hundreds of thousands of residents without citizenship.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO