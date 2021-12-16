ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Yes, college (usually) pays off

restorationnewsmedia.com
 2 days ago

Is the purpose of a university education to prepare graduates...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
commonwealthmagazine.org

Some Mass. college degrees pay off – but many others don’t

It depends which college you go to and what you study, according to a new report released by College101, a nonprofit focused on higher education advocacy. The report finds that a majority of college degrees in Massachusetts are a good investment – but not all of them are. Students who study the arts and humanities are less likely to earn high enough wages to pay back their investment in their degree, while students in engineering and computer science will almost certainly earn back the cost of their education in less than five years. Massachusetts’ private universities that are not well-ranked nationally are less likely than both public universities or nationally-ranked private universities to give graduates the skills they need to earn back the cost of their degree.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
oc.edu

Finish College on Your Term(s)

Make OC home whenever you're ready. In the fall of 2021, we introduced 7-week Term II courses that start mid semester. Courses in each term cover a variety of subjects and are built to allow you to catch up on credits or get ahead!. What's more - with the addition...
EDMOND, OK
sentara.edu

Sentara College At a Glance (Virtual)

This information session will help you learn more about Sentara College and your program of interest. A college representative will be available to give you an overview of all of our programs and a review of admissions requirements. You are welcome to attend virtually at the link below. To ensure...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
mediafeed.org

Can student loans ever be discharged?

Student loans can be discharged, but only in certain circumstances. When federal student loans are discharged, your requirement to pay back some or the entire remaining amount of your debt due is eliminated. However, this usually only happens in unique life situations, such as school closure, disability or death. We...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Butner Creedmoor News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
chronicle99.com

Student Loan Borrowers Could Be In Trouble When Payments Resume; How To Prepare

The federal government has announced that the student loans will cease by the end of January next year. The government’s decision is likely to affect a considerable section of beneficiaries. CNBC reports that in a survey of 4700 people in November, more than 75% said that the end of payment would weaken their financial situation. The participants of the study were from Bankrate and BestColleges. More than two participants believed that their savings would reduce significantly, as they would have to pay household and other bills.
EDUCATION
The Conversation U.S.

Student loans linked to greater harm for parents who borrow for their children than people who borrow for themselves

When people take out student loans for themselves, certain risks are involved. The debt can negatively affect a person’s mental, emotional and even physical well-being. It can also harm a person’s financial well-being. But when taking out a student loan for one’s child, the risk is even higher that the loan could be associated with lower financial well-being. This is what economics scholar Charlene Kalenkoski and I found in our peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Personal Finance. The study – which used a nationally representative federal dataset on household economics and decision-making – involved nearly 12,500 American adults ages 18...
EDUCATION
WLBT

State funding helps new teachers pay off college loan debt

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - College students in education may not have to worry so much about that student loan bill if they are majoring in education. The State Legislature is making sure new and first year teachers find their way into the classroom and out of debt. “We’ve got to...
COLLEGES
buckscountyherald.com

Remember student loans? How to prepare for the end of pandemic forbearance

After nearly two years of pandemic relief, federal student loan payments are set to resume in February. Now is the time for borrowers to reevaluate their budgets and become reacquainted with their payment plans. “Federal forbearance provided much-needed relief for student loan borrowers during the pandemic, but it was always...
EDUCATION
restorationnewsmedia.com

Pendulums, clocks and gerrymandering

North Carolina, like the nation, has a political history that can be likened to a huge pendulum. Fo... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
POLITICS
Sportico

Employment Rights Expected to Shake Up College Sports Landscape in 2022

Name, image and likeness has garnered most of the headlines related to NCAA reform over the last year. That is despite the bulk of NIL deals thus far being relatively insignificant social media or appearance-based tie-ups (at least in terms of dollars spent). The NIL ecosystem will undoubtedly mature as national brands and major agencies enter the space. Group licensing will also raise the stakes. But Casey Schwab (CEO and founding partner, Altius Sports Partners) says there is a greater shift on the horizon that college administrators ought to be focusing on, one that will “completely change the college sports...
COLLEGE SPORTS
rice.edu

Rice will offer financial aid free of student loans

HOUSTON – (Dec. 16, 2021) – Rice University has announced a significant change to its financial aid package that will make one of the nation’s most prestigious higher education institutions more affordable to a broader range of students. For the first time in its history, Rice is...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy