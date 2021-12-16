Yes, college (usually) pays off

It depends which college you go to and what you study, according to a new report released by College101, a nonprofit focused on higher education advocacy. The report finds that a majority of college degrees in Massachusetts are a good investment – but not all of them are. Students who study the arts and humanities are less likely to earn high enough wages to pay back their investment in their degree, while students in engineering and computer science will almost certainly earn back the cost of their education in less than five years. Massachusetts’ private universities that are not well-ranked nationally are less likely than both public universities or nationally-ranked private universities to give graduates the skills they need to earn back the cost of their degree.
Student loans can be discharged, but only in certain circumstances. When federal student loans are discharged, your requirement to pay back some or the entire remaining amount of your debt due is eliminated. However, this usually only happens in unique life situations, such as school closure, disability or death. We...
Borrowers who were able to pause their federal student loan repayment over the last 18 months will need to resume making payments soon, with interest beginning in February, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA). KHEAA advises borrowers to make sure their loan servicer has their current contact...
More Than $2 Billion Has Been Forgiven This Year Alone. Student loan debt has been plaguing the country for decades as more than 44 million people have unresolved or delinquent balances. Now branded as a debt crisis by many economists, the amount in deficit hovers above 1.8 trillion dollars.
As the Biden administration reforms the flawed public service loan forgiveness program, many with student debt who've lost hope in relief are being pleasantly surprised. One of those people is Karen Tongson, who just got her debt erased after 16 years of payments. The U.S. Department of Education also refunded...
Students at Meharry Medical College have a new reason to be thankful this week. The doctors-in-training at the historically Black medical school in Nashville received a big surprise when President James Hildreth announced $10,000 grants for all of the school's 956 students — no strings attached. “We felt that there...
The amount of student loan debt in the United States is $1.8 trillion dollars — and counting. The price to get an education has never been more expensive. The student loan crisis has affected a lot of students but statistics show that it disproportionately affects the Latinx community. Around...
The federal government has announced that the student loans will cease by the end of January next year. The government’s decision is likely to affect a considerable section of beneficiaries. CNBC reports that in a survey of 4700 people in November, more than 75% said that the end of payment would weaken their financial situation. The participants of the study were from Bankrate and BestColleges. More than two participants believed that their savings would reduce significantly, as they would have to pay household and other bills.
When people take out student loans for themselves, certain risks are involved. The debt can negatively affect a person’s mental, emotional and even physical well-being. It can also harm a person’s financial well-being.
But when taking out a student loan for one’s child, the risk is even higher that the loan could be associated with lower financial well-being.
This is what economics scholar Charlene Kalenkoski and I found in our peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Personal Finance. The study – which used a nationally representative federal dataset on household economics and decision-making – involved nearly 12,500 American adults ages 18...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - College students in education may not have to worry so much about that student loan bill if they are majoring in education. The State Legislature is making sure new and first year teachers find their way into the classroom and out of debt. “We’ve got to...
After nearly two years of pandemic relief, federal student loan payments are set to resume in February. Now is the time for borrowers to reevaluate their budgets and become reacquainted with their payment plans. “Federal forbearance provided much-needed relief for student loan borrowers during the pandemic, but it was always...
Name, image and likeness has garnered most of the headlines related to NCAA reform over the last year. That is despite the bulk of NIL deals thus far being relatively insignificant social media or appearance-based tie-ups (at least in terms of dollars spent). The NIL ecosystem will undoubtedly mature as national brands and major agencies enter the space. Group licensing will also raise the stakes. But Casey Schwab (CEO and founding partner, Altius Sports Partners) says there is a greater shift on the horizon that college administrators ought to be focusing on, one that will “completely change the college sports...
HOUSTON – (Dec. 16, 2021) – Rice University has announced a significant change to its financial aid package that will make one of the nation’s most prestigious higher education institutions more affordable to a broader range of students. For the first time in its history, Rice is...
