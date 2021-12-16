Exploring San Diego: Things to do Dec. 16 - 19

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Get ready to bundle up in your favorite holiday sweater and enjoy this weekend's festivities.

San Diegans looking for holiday cheer can enjoy a holiday wonderland at the San Diego Botanic Garden, and a last chance to see the Parade of Lights on the San Diego Bay.

Plus, Tis' the Season for jingling and barking all the way with the Gaslamp Holiday Pet Parade.

And San Diego's annual Holiday Half Marathon returns to take runners down the Sr-56 bike path to Torrey Pines for a fun run before the holidays.

THURSDAY

Botanic Wonderland

Where: San Diego Botanic Garden; Cost: $10 - $22, Free for two and under

The popular garden in Encinitas is turning its lush grounds into a twinkling holiday wonderland. Visitors will enjoy activities like the mile-long, lighted path through the Garden’s waterfall, gazebo lawn, children’s garden and other areas, photos with Santa, live carolers and various food and drink vendors.

FRIDAY

Enchanted Village

Where: Spring Valley; Cost: $13 - $20

Check out 8-acres of brilliantly lit trees, magical cottages, live entertainers, hundreds of giant candy canes, over 200,000 lights, interactive displays and other festive decorations. Proceeds benefits Noah Homes, a nonprofit that provides housing and care to people with developmental disabilities such as Down syndrome and autism.

Gem Faire

Where: Mission Valley; Cost: $7

(Friday - Sunday) Still shopping for Christmas gifts? This event is one the largest showcase of unique stones, beads, sparking crystals and jewelry of all types from all over the world. Dozens of unique vendors will participated in the Gem Faire at the Scottish Rite Event Center.

Holiday Glow Ball

Where: Liberty Station; Cost: $40

Kick off the weekend on the links with the Loma Club’s Glow Ball Golf, Ugly Sweater Edition. Guest will enjoy festive cocktail tastings along the course as you play nine holes in the dark at this century-old par three course. And don't forget your ugly sweater!

SATURDAY

The Muppet Christmas

Where: Rady Shell; Cost: $25 - $95

The San Diego Symphony presents Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol Live to Concert. Guaranteed to put any Grinch in the holiday spirit!

San Diego Holiday Half Marathon

Where: Rancho Peñasquitos; Cost: $65 - $129

Lace up your running shoes and hit the ground for the annual Holiday Half Marathon starting in Rancho Peñasquitos, and leading runners along the State Route 56 bike path all the way to beautiful Torrey Pines State Beach. The race finishes with entertainment and awards.

The Polar Express Experience

Where: SD Model Railroad Museum; Cost: Varies

Don your pajamas for our all-new Polar Express Experience! Children with special holiday activities around the museum, running model trains, and story time with St. Nick himself, where he will read the classic Polar Express book.

SUNDAY

Holiday Pet Parade

Where: Gaslamp; Cost: Free

The parade will feature cute dogs and their amazing owners parading in colorful fashion as they proudly promenade through the heart and soul of the Gaslamp. There will also be a contest for best pet costume, best costume duo, cutest critter, prizes, an after-party and more.

San Diego Sockers Home Opener

Where: Pechanga Arena; Cost: $20 - $45

The 15-time champion San Diego Sockers kick off their home opener against arch rivals Chihuahua Savage with a Champion Celebration Night team poster giveaway.

San Diego Bay Parade of Lights

Where: San Diego Bay; Cost: Free

It's the last day to see about 80 boats dressed in lights and colorful decorations glide along the San Diego Bay. This year’s theme will be 12 days of Christmas. Public transportation and carpooling is highly encouraged.