Most of the discussion around former state Senator Betsy Johnson’s independent entry into the 2022 Oregon governor’s race concerns whether she might be a spoiler for the Democrats or maybe herself a winner of the race. In evaluating that, the question to ask will be: How persuasive is she? Start with the prospect that the […] The post With Oregon governor’s race fragmenting voter blocs, Betsy Johnson has a challenge appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO