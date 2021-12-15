ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYU Goes Mostly Virtual for Exams

By Scott Jaschik
Inside Higher Ed
 4 days ago

New York University is going with mostly virtual final exams because of a COVID-19 outbreak. "The continuous review of the data from our COVID-19 testing program has indicated a considerable acceleration in the rate of new cases in our community. It’s not a cause for alarm, but it is a cause...

www.insidehighered.com

Related
Towerlight

Towson University will not force exams to be online as they give professors choice of modality

As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise on Towson University’s (TU) campus, some students are unhappy that final exams are still being held in-person. Towson University’s provost, Melanie Perreault, sent out an email on Dec. 16 to all students, faculty and staff saying that exams will continue to be held in person, but that professors can have them online if they prefer.
TOWSON, MD
WOLF

Stroudsburg Area HS goes virtual due to illnesses among staff

STROUDSBURG. LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Stroudsburg Area High School announced that students in grades 10-12 will be participating in virtual learning on Friday, December 17th as a result of illness-related staffing issues in the building. All other Stroudsburg schools will operate under normal in-person learning procedures. As stated in...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Washington Square News

24 NYU professors named world’s most cited researchers

Twenty-four NYU professors were recognized for making significant impacts in their academic subjects on Clarivate’s Highly Cited Researchers 2021 list. The ranking catalogues the authors of the most highly cited academic papers in the top 1% of their respective fields. The professors are among 6,602 researchers from over 70 countries...
COLLEGES
Washington Square News

NYU’s cluster hiring initiative sure is a cluster

According to Charlton McIlwain, NYU’s vice provost for faculty engagement and development, 2020 brought about “two pandemics” — COVID-19 and police violence. Though both were certainly aggravated by racial injustice, only one emerged recently. The other has persisted for hundreds of years and will not be solved without systemic action.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Cornell, With 469 Student Cases, Moves Finals Online

Cornell University, following a spike in student cases, is moving all final exams online. The university currently has 469 active student cases of coronavirus. “Just last evening our COVID-19 testing lab team identified evidence of the highly contagious Omicron variant in a significant number of Monday’s positive student samples. As a result, and out of an abundance of caution” the university is taking a number of other steps, said a letter from Martha E. Pollack, the president.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Colleges Respond to Latest Coronavirus News

Colleges continue to respond to increases in the number of students getting coronavirus. Responses range from moving all classes and final exams online to banning social events for students. In addition, more colleges are announcing booster shot requirements. Middlebury Moves Online. Middlebury College is moving all classes and final exams...
COLLEGES
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Inside Higher Ed

Princeton Reduces Information It Releases on Admissions

It’s that time of year, when leading colleges boast about their early decision admits. But Princeton University is not releasing information it previously provided. “The Office of Admission considers each student holistically within the context of their setting to build a dynamic university community,” said a statement released by the university Thursday. “Given this, data points such as overall admission rates and average SAT scores shouldn’t influence a prospective student’s decision about whether to apply to Princeton. We know this information raises the anxiety level of prospective students and their families and, unfortunately, may discourage some prospective students from applying. For this reason, we have in recent years stopped reporting the annual admission rate, as well as the admission rate by SAT score range and average GPA. We have now made the decision not to release admission data during the early action, regular decision and transfer admission cycles. Instead, we will publish an announcement later in 2022 that focuses on the enrolled students who will join Princeton as the Class of 2026.”
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Updated Carnegie Classifications Released for Review

Updates to the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education were released Wednesday for public review. Slightly more than 3,900 institutions are included in the newest classification, down from about 4,300 in the last update in 2018 and 4,600 in 2015. The classifications, which separate colleges into one of more than 30 different categories based on research, teaching and other institutional characteristics, are updated every three years.
WASHINGTON, DC
WDTN

Northeastern Local Schools temporarily goes virtual

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Northeastern Local School District is temporarily taking some of its students out of the classroom because of an increase in coronavirus cases. “The pandemic has been difficult for everyone and continues to make things difficult for schools,” said Dr. John Kronour, superintendent of Northeastern Local School District. “We’ve been fighting to […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
CBS Baltimore

University Of Maryland Cancels Winter Commencement, Modifies Operations Amid Sharp COVID-19 Increase

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland has canceled winter commencement and some social events and reduced dining operations amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases on campus. “I am acutely aware of the impact COVID-19 continues to have on us all,” said university President Dr. Darryll Pines. “We’re all grappling with the strain and anxiety of this surge. Our decisions will continue to be informed by diligent tracking and guided by health professionals.” The university on Thursday reported 98 positive cases from university testing and an additional 12 self-reported cases since Monday, and the school said it expects to see another high number of cases from Thursday’s testing. Along with winter commencement and commencement-related activities, the university said all indoor social gatherings mask-wearing cannot be strictly enforced should be canceled through Dec. 22. Dining halls and the Stamp Student Union food court will transition to grab-and-go options only. Gym facilities on campus will remain open, but basketball, volleyball and racquetball activities are suspended. Students who live in residence halls will be required to depart campus 24 hours after their final on-campus exam. Final examinations will continue as scheduled.  
COLLEGES
TheConversationAU

COVID has changed students’ needs and expectations. How do universities respond?

One could be forgiven for thinking moving lectures online is the only change to the higher education experience to come from the COVID-19 pandemic. Barely a day goes by without a headline that another university will conduct “lectures” in online mode only. But there is so much more potential for change in the wake of the pandemic. Our experiences in Australia and the UK have shown one significant change is that university decision-making has become more student-centred in response to students’ demands for flexibility.
COLLEGES

