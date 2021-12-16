ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Expert at Kim Potter trial: 'use of deadly force was not appropriate'

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rtAIA_0dO75Yb800

A use-of-force expert on Wednesday said former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter was not justified in shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

“The use of deadly force was not appropriate and the evidence suggests a reasonable officer in Officer Potter’s position could not have believed it was proportional to the threat at the time,” University of South Carolina School of Law professor Seth Stoughton said on the stand.

Stoughton, who previously worked as a peace officer, also testified earlier this year as an expert in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was ultimately convicted of murdering George Floyd.

As The Associated Press reported, the defense in the trial has acknowledged that Potter made a mistake but argued that if Potter had meant to grab her gun, she would have been within her rights to do so because of the risk that Wright would drag another officer with him when he drove away.

Stoughton was asked if it would have been reasonable for an officer in Potter's position to use deadly force if they knew that their taser warning had caused their colleague to back out of the car.

"No, it would not have been proportional because there is no longer an imminent threat of death or great bodily harm," said Stoughton.

To justify deadly force, Stoughton said an officer in Potter's position would have had to know that their fellow officer was in the car and was at risk of being dragged and stopping the driver would prevent this from happening.

Wright, 20, was pulled over by police in April after officers saw that his tag was expired and he also had an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror, which is a violation of Minnesota state law. Officers discovered that there was a warrant out for Wright's arrest for a misdemeanor weapons violation and attempted to arrest him.

When officers attempted to remove Wright from his car, he pulled back into his car. Body camera footage from the incident showed that Potter shouted, "Tase him!" and pointed her gun at him. After Wright drove away, Potter could be heard saying, "I just shot him."

Potter faces charges of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter.

Comments / 1

Related
Insider

Daunte Wright's former teacher said ex-police officer Kim Potter was 'so brash and brazen that she murdered a Black man with no thought' ahead of manslaughter trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
buzzfeednews.com

A Black Man Charged With Murder Said He Shot At A Group Of White Teens in Self-Defense

Around 1 a.m. on June 14, 2020, 21-year-old Marc Wilson, who is Black, and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Emma Rigdon, who is white, left a Taco Bell in Statesboro, Georgia. At a stoplight, they pulled up next to a pickup truck. Wilson’s lawyers say that at least one of the white teenagers inside the truck shouted the n-word and “your lives don’t matter.”
STATESBORO, GA
Axios

4 Black men wrongly charged with rape are exonerated after 72 years

Four Black men wrongly charged with rape were exonerated Monday, more than 70 after being convicted of what prosecutors now say were baseless charges. Why it matters: Prosecutors said the case against the men, who all died before it was re-examined by Florida officials, "lacked due process and would not be tried today," the New York Times reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Shooting#Deadly Force#The Associated Press
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley: Prosecutors cite ‘troubling and disturbing’ piece of evidence they can’t yet release to public

Oakland County’s prosecutor has described a piece of evidence against the 15-year-old accused of killing four classmates as “disturbing” and “troubling”, and said that she cannot make it public. Karen McDonald, the prosecutor, was reported as saying there was “an additional piece of evidence that hasn’t been released yet”, after detailing a “mountain of digital evidence” against the accused on Wednesday. “But I can assure you it was troubling. It was disturbing and unfortunately he was allowed to go back to class,” Ms McDonald said, as reported by ClickOnDetroit.The prosecutor for Oakland County announced charges of terrorism, four counts of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

The Chauvin Case Was a Slam Dunk. The Kim Potter Trial Could Be a Fiasco.

For Amity Dimock-Heisler, Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin murdering George Floyd was personal. The viral video of the crime sent shockwaves through social media, and erupted long-simmering anger about racial injustice and police brutality in the United States. For weeks, people took to the streets to protest, Floyd’s final pleas to breathe became a rallying cry, and the world zeroed in on past police killings, including in the Minneapolis area.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Daunte Wright's mother testifies she saw son's lifeless body in car on a video call moments after shooting

The mother of a Black motorist who was fatally shot by a suburban Minnesota police officer during a traffic stop testified that she was saw her son's lifeless body in the driver's seat on a video call just after the shooting. Daunte Wright's mother, Katie Bryant, testified about the moment she saw her son lying in his car after he'd been shot by Officer Kim Potter.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Justin King: Missouri town roiled by fatal shooting of Black man by white neighbour who claimed self-defence

A Black man’s death at the hands of his white neighbour has become the subject of fierce debate in a small Missouri community.Justin King, 28, was shot and killed on 3 November at the trailer park where he lived in Bourbon, a town of 1,600 people about 70 miles outside of St Louis.The shooter, a 42-year-old white man, was taken into custody but released without charge after the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department determined he acted in self-defence when King broke into his home.However, family members and neighbours refuted the narrative adopted by police in interviews with NBC News, saying King...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

The Hill

412K+
Followers
50K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy