I am a life-long Rhode Islander, a practicing physician, and an independent voter. I am writing to you regarding the potential for another indoor mask mandate in Rhode Island, and any other potential COVID-related restrictions that people around you may suggest would be helpful. I can tell you that myself, and the overwhelming majority of other independent voters in Rhode Island, vehemently disagree with any potential new or bolstered restrictions regarding COVID going forward.

WARWICK, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO