ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

OP.GG, Crowned Top Financial Contributor To 'PHP Foundation' In Asia, A Non-profit Organization

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
  • OP.GG ranked one of the top financial contributors to 'PHP Foundation', a non-profit organization
  • 'PHP Foundation' joined by international IT companies… PHP seeks ways for sustainable development
  • CEO Sangrak Choi, "We will continue our activities and contributions for the advancement of PHP"

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Game data platform, OP.GG (hereinafter, "OP.GG") was crowned one of the top financial contributor to "PHP Foundation", the global non-profit organization established for the purpose of promoting continuous development of a programming language PHP (Hypertext Preprocessor).

PHP is a web programming language launched in 1995 by Greenland programmer Rasmus Lerdorf. It started as a simple tool for development of personal websites and has established itself as one of the core web programming languages based on efficiency specialized in web page development including easy accessibility and server interworking.

However, due to its low accessibility and high degree of freedom, PHP has been recognized as a language inducing numerous security problems and low-level programming quality. Thus, ways for its sustainable development have been continuously sought mainly by global IT companies such as JetBrains, Laravel, and Zend, and accordingly 'PHP Foundation' was established in November this year to raise funds required for the construction of communities for realizing the sustainable development and advancement of PHP. The key member JetBrains agreed to contribute $100,000 per year, and OP.GG also agreed to join the contribution of $10,000 per year. Any individual or company can participate in this contribution, and so far, a total of 1,061 companies and individuals around the world got on board. OP.GG has entered the 4th largest sponsorship deal in the world.

Sangrak Choi, CEO of OP.GG, mentioned, "Since its first introduction in 1995, PHP has been actively utilized in various areas based on its continuous updates of engines and data structures all the way to the latest version of a script language for web development 'PHP 8'", and added, "The PHP language has been of great help beyond words for the operation of our OP.GG business. Now we want to help with the evolution and development of PHP. We decided to make a financial contribution to the PHP Foundation to go together with various global IT companies in the future, and based on this, we plan to continue our activities and contributions not only to PHP but also to other ecosystems of programming languages and games".

Meanwhile, OP.GG provides high-quality game data analysis services to gamers through its analysis of records and contents of various games such as 'League of Legends', 'Playerunknown's Battlegrounds', and 'Overwatch.' While supporting communities for each game where users can share various information with each other. With estimately 55 million monthly active users (MAU), it is one of the most popular platforms used by gamers around the world.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opgg-crowned-top-financial-contributor-to-php-foundation-in-asia-a-non-profit-organization-301446032.html

SOURCE OP.GG

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Sapphire Ventures secures largest capital raise to date across two new funds

The new funding represents the venture capital firm’s largest raise to date, Nino Marakovic, CEO of Sapphire, told TechCrunch, giving it more than $8.8 billion in assets under management with team members across Austin, London, New York, Palo Alto and San Francisco. In all, Sapphire has brought in $3.7 billion...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

The best CRM for startups in 2021

Every new business needs a CRM solution to store their contacts, centralize their processes, and help them manage their customer relationships—but what’s the best CRM for a startup business? We’ll be exploring that question below before sharing our top five contenders. The CRM software industry has grown...
TECHNOLOGY
Augusta Free Press

How to hire the top-rated software development agency

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Hiring a software development agency is a smart decision, particularly if you want a highly-customized product. It is the best way to avoid stressing out your internal resources and save time for core business activities. Another advantage of hiring a software development agency is that you won’t have to worry about hiring and paying employees. Moreover, you won’t have to worry about monthly payroll and overhead costs. A software development firm will take care of all these aspects for you.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

BairesDev Named Company of the Year at the 2021 BIG Awards for Business

Recognized for its capacity to deliver customized technology solutions designed by software engineering teams assembled at the fastest rates in the industry. BairesDev, a leading technology solutions company, was selected as “Company of the Year” at the 2021 Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Awards for Business and named a winner under the category “Organizations”.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rasmus Lerdorf
VentureBeat

Ermetic raises $70M for ‘identity-first’ cloud security

Ermetic, which today announced a $70 million series B funding round, said that its platform for securing cloud infrastructure by focusing on identity security and reducing the attack surface across a multi-cloud deployment has expanded to hundreds of customers so far. The startup aims to grow rapidly in 2022 and ultimately to build a “very big company” around its unique approach to cloud and container security, cofounder and CEO Shai Morag told VentureBeat.
BUSINESS
gitconnected.com

Top 10 PHP 8.1 Features You Should Start Using Now

PHP 8.1 is now available, and it ships with new features and performance improvements — the most exciting one is the new JIT compiler. It has been recently released on November 25, 2021. I will demonstrate the top 10 features offered by PHP 8.1 in detail so that you can...
COMPUTERS
susquehannastyle.com

Building a Solid Financial Foundation that Lasts: Stonebridge Financial Group

Stonebridge Financial Group is proud to foster relationships with people across Central PA. Whether we’re consulting with clients, serving on local nonprofit boards, or greeting our neighbors, we focus on creating a deep, sustainable rapport while driving favorable outcomes. Those connections comprise a critical part of our community outreach as...
LANCASTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Php#Non Profit Organization#Asia#Charity#Php Foundation#Op Gg#Greenland#Jetbrains#Zend
HackerNoon

Why Dynamics 365 is a Good Fit for Small to Medium-Sized Businesses

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a set-up of nine wise cloud business applications that can be utilized all alone or in combination with one another. Dynamics 365 can likewise be coordinated with other Microsoft items, most prominently Office 365 and Power BI. Small businesses often do not go for customized in-built tools like Microsoft Excel. Data silos are the accumulation of data held by a group of people that is not completely accessible by other company employees. Even when the business firms are willing to invest in the optimized IT infrastructure; they come across many substantial issues.
SMALL BUSINESS
WWD

Informa Hires Kulego to Oversee Business Development, International Growth

Click here to read the full article. Informa Markets Fashion has brought Edwina Kulego on board as vice president of international and business development, overseeing Project, MAGIC, Coterie and Sourcing at MAGIC, effective Dec. 23. Most recently she was vice president at Liberty Fairs, where she oversaw all aspects of the business. Before Liberty, Kulego launched the International Business Development Department at UBM, Informa’s predecessor, in 2016 and spearheaded the launch of MAGIC Japan, now known as Project Tokyo, in 2017. Kulego started her fashion trade career in 2010 at Project and holds an international business degree from Berkeley College. She...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ITecs Enters Into A Partnership With Check Point

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iTecs, a Dallas based IT MSP, Cybersecurity, and Cloud Hosting Provider ( https://itecsonline.com ) enters into a partnership with Check Point, a leader in enterprise and SMB cybersecurity products and solutions, to provide iTecs clients with efficacious cybersecurity protection. The collaboration between the two parties enables iTecs to deliver the various services and products to clients as a managed service.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
itechpost.com

How Essential is PIM Software for Your Company?

Product Information Management (PIM) is a collection of practices and tools for managing product information across enterprises, distribution networks, eCommerce, and consumers. A product information management system (PIM) gathers, organizes, and augments product information, develops product catalogs, and delivers data to sales and eCommerce channels all in one site. It is a critical tool for retail companies that handle merchandise online, in particular.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

What is software engineering, exactly?

What is software engineering? Software engineering applies the principles of computer science, math, and engineering to develop, test, and maintain software. Industry professionals test and upgrade software and computer systems. Software developers code new programs, too. They may also monitor systems and solve end-user problems. What is software engineering?. Software...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Beyond Protocol Lists Native Token On MEXC Global

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Protocol , the distributed ledger technology platform, is proud to announce the listing of its native token on MEXC Global, a cryptocurrency exchange with over 6 million users in over 70 countries. "We are thrilled to offer investors and traders exposure to...
MARKETS
atlanticcitynews.net

World's first data observability platform, Acceldata appoints Gajanana Hegde as Vice President and Head of Global Engineering

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Acceldata, the world's first data observability platform, today announced the appointment of Gajanana Hegde as Vice PresidentHead of Global Engineering. In this role, Gajanana will lead and oversee Acceldata's global research and development teams while actively contributing to its growth journey across international markets.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Cloud-Based IoT Firm Samsara CFO on Going Public

The California-based tech company specializing in enterprise cloud-based data analysis of connected internet of things (IoT) has gone public on the NYSE, and Samsara's CFO Dominic Phillips told Cheddar's Kristen Scholer that the timing was right for the public offering for the firm's next phase of growth. "We're going to continue to add to our go-to-market motion, we'll continue to build out our international presence, we'll continue to add more selling capacity specifically as we look to penetrate larger enterprise customers, and we'll look to continue to deploy money in R&D," he said.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Viscosity Technology Announces Microsoft Cloud Platform Gold Partner Status

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viscosity Technology, Inc. ( Viscosity), recognized in the industry as a niche provider of Oracle & Microsoft professional services, announced today it has achieved the prestigious Microsoft Cloud Platform Gold Partner Status. Viscosity joins the top 1% of Microsoft partners worldwide. Microsoft Gold competency is a recognized mark of the highest standards of technology and business performance worldwide.
BUSINESS
Clair Feng

Using Customer Value Optimization to Accelerate E-Commerce Growth

When you think of the most successful e-commerce enterprises, you'll notice that they all have a few characteristics in common. Instead of seeking short-term revenues, top organizations frequently focus on the lifetime worth of their consumers. Their resultant accomplishment is always self-evident.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy