SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates CMC Materials, Inc.

By PR Newswire
 2 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CMC Materials, Inc. ("CMC Materials" or the "Company") (CCMP) - Get CMC Materials, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Entegris, Inc. ("Entegris") (ENTG) - Get Entegris, Inc. Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CMC Materials stockholders will receive $133.00 in cash and 0.4506 shares of Entegris common stock for each share of CMC Materials common stock that they own, representing implied merger consideration of $197.53 based upon Entegris' December 14, 2021 closing price of $143.22. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.5 billion.

If you own CMC Materials shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

Or please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP305 Broadway, 7 th Floor New York, NY 10007 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) CMC Materials' board acted in the best interest of CMC Materials' stockholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration is fair to the Company's stockholders, and (iii) all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to CMC Materials' stockholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-cmc-materials-inc-301446035.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

