SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of StoneCo Ltd. A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of January 18, 2022 - STNE

 2 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To:All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of StoneCo Ltd.("StoneCo" or the "Company") (STNE) - Get StoneCo Ltd. Class A Report between March 11, 2021 and November 16, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/stoneco-ltd-loss-submission-form?wire=4 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint: (1) StoneCo was experiencing difficulties in implementing its credit product; (2) StoneCo faced significant risks via its point-of-sale vendor, PAX Global Technology Ltd.; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in StoneCo, you have until January 18, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased StoneCo securities between March 11, 2021 and November 16, 2021, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees.

PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: Complete this brief submission form: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/stoneco-ltd-loss-submission-form?wire=4 or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case with Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Levi & Korsinsky have a proven track record of winning cases worth hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders over a 20-year period. We represent and fight for shareholders who have been wronged by corporations.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington, D.C. The Firm's Founding Partners, Joseph Levi and Eduard Korsinsky, have been representing shareholders and institutional clients for almost 20 years and have achieved remarkable results for clients in the U.S. and internationally. The firm, with more than 70 employees, is committed to fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion for employees and those that we represent. Our attorneys have extensive expertise representing investors in securities litigation with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions of dollars in cases. Levi & Korsinsky was ranked in Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") SCAS Top 50 Report for 7 years in a row as a top securities litigation firm in the United States. The SCAS Top 50 Report identifies the top plaintiffs' securities law firms in the country, and year after year, ISS has recognized Levi & Korsinsky as a leading firm in the area of securities class action litigation.

CONTACT:Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Joseph E. Levi, Esq. Ed Korsinsky, Esq.55 Broadway, 10th Floor New York, NY 10006 jlevi@levikorsinsky.comTel: (212) 363-7500Fax: (212) 363-7171 www.zlk.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-levi--korsinsky-llp-reminds-shareholders-of-stoneco-ltd-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-january-18-2022--stne-301446036.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

