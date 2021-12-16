ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARRAY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Array Technologies, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

By Business Wire
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) - Get Array Technologies Inc Report on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Array on May 14, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Array have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business. Specifically, defendants' public offering materials failed to adequately disclose the then-existing rise of costs related to certain supplies such as steel, as well as the Company's freight costs and that these were likely to have, and were having, an adverse effect on the Company's business and operations. The complaint also alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements in press releases and conference calls because defendants omitted and otherwise failed to disclose that dating back to Q1 2020, prices of certain commodities such as steel were increasing dramatically, and that Array was facing increasing freight costs, and as a result of the foregoing, the Company's positive statements about its business and operations lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Array, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

