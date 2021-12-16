Dustin Stockton & Jennifer Lawrence: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

No one expects to see a beautiful, petite woman who looks as if she should be a high school cheerleader and the student body president driving a big rig and taking orders from no one, but here is Jennifer Brennan doing just that. She’s a woman who defies the norms. She’s not Miss America, even though it looks as if she could be. She’s a truck driver who became a famous face when she began starring on the show “Shipping Wars,” on the A&E network. She’s a woman who does what she wants, she worries about herself, and she is a fan favorite. Here is everything you ever wanted to know about her.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO