Youngstown, OH

Youngstown shooting suspect taken into custody

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIjnT_0dO73Prr00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The suspect in a shooting early Sunday morning in Youngstown has been taken into custody.

Johnnie McCall, 31, was arrested Wednesday night, a police spokesman said. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Event coordinator speaks out after weekend shooting

A warrant for felonious assault was filed against McCall for a shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday at Vibez Restaurant and Event Center on East Midlothian Boulevard.

Police said a 27-year-old man was shot in the parking lot and was driven to St. Elizabeth Health Center on Belmont Avenue by a private vehicle.

More details about the arrest are expected to be released on Thursday.

WKBN

UPDATE: Alleged “shopping cart killer” in custody in Northern Virginia

UPDATE (1:30 p.m.) — Police say there is mounting evidence that the alleged “shopping cart killer”, is Anthony Robinson, who is in custody at this time. Charges are pending for 35-year-old Robinson, of DC for the killing of four individuals, including a pregnant woman. He was arrested with video evidence and cell phone records obtained […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WKBN

COVID-19 in Ohio Friday update: 10,025 new cases, 434 additional deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Friday, Dec. 17, a total of 1,829,367 (+10,025) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 92,195 (+395) hospitalizations and 11,357 (+43) admissions into the ICU. An additional 9,902 people have begun the vaccination process — […]
OHIO STATE
WKBN

WKBN

