Youngstown shooting suspect taken into custody
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The suspect in a shooting early Sunday morning in Youngstown has been taken into custody.
Johnnie McCall, 31, was arrested Wednesday night, a police spokesman said. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.Event coordinator speaks out after weekend shooting
A warrant for felonious assault was filed against McCall for a shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday at Vibez Restaurant and Event Center on East Midlothian Boulevard.
Police said a 27-year-old man was shot in the parking lot and was driven to St. Elizabeth Health Center on Belmont Avenue by a private vehicle.
More details about the arrest are expected to be released on Thursday.
