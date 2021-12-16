ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Near record breaking temperatures continue

By Bob Harrigan
Mysuncoast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather pattern isn’t going to change much over the course of the next several days. We will continue to see high pressure nose in from the Atlantic and continue to bring generally fair skies along with near record breaking highs each day. There is a 20%...

www.mysuncoast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
nbcboston.com

Here Are the Latest Snowfall Totals Expected in New England This Weekend

It’s a mild finish to our week with an interesting forecast for the weekend!. A frontal system pushed in Friday morning, bringing our temperatures down just a few degrees. But as brief high pressure system is nudging in, our highs remain in the 50s with mostly sunny skies and a fantastic afternoon to wrap up the work week.
ENVIRONMENT
San Angelo LIVE!

There's Snow in the Forecast Heading into Christmas Week!

SAN ANGELO – The Concho Valley might not have a white Christmas this year, but there is a slight chance of snow Saturday evening into Sunday morning heading into Christmas week.  According to Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, a strong cold front will move through the Big Country down into the Concho Valley late Friday into Saturday morning.   A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the area as the cold front moves through.  The best chances for rain will be in the eastern counties in the Heartland and Hill Country overnight. …
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwsb
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Strong Cold Front Friday Night to Bring Showers, Then a Cold Weekend

Friday will be the last warm and humid day of the week with highs in the 70s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible across North Texas Friday, but the best chance of rain moves in with a cold front late Friday night into early Saturday morning. There's a marginal...
DALLAS, TX
1011now.com

Seasonal temperatures for Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Typical December temperatures for Friday across Nebraska with intervals of clouds and sun. A cold front will move through the region tonight and bring sharply colder temperatures on Saturday with a gusty northwest wind. Breezy and warmer conditions expected on Sunday. Partly to mostly sunny in...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
hoiabc.com

Showers possible late Friday

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The winter gear will be needed this morning as freezing conditions have returned for our Friday morning. Temperatures will run in the mid 20′s to lower 30′s throughout the morning commute under mostly clear skies. As we head through Friday’s forecast, clouds...
PEORIA, IL
Fox 59

Brief dry break as temperatures cool down

It’s been unseasonably warm for the middle of December, but these temperatures will begin to drop off as we close out the week. We reached a high of 63 degrees this morning, just missing the record that currently sits at 65. We’re now clearing out and drying up after...
ENVIRONMENT
KRGV

Cold front dropping temperatures to the 50s this weekend

Most of Saturday will stay warm, but get ready for a big drop in temperatures Saturday night and Sunday. A cold front will move through the RGV Saturday evening with gusty winds, rain, and possible thunderstorms. VISIT OUR WEATHER PAGE. DOWNLOAD OUR FREE KRGV WEATHER APP. Temperatures will drop through...
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Thick Fog, Storm Chances, Weekend Changes

What a warm Thursday! Many of us were around 80° which is about 15° above the typical high temperature at this time of the year. Be prepared for more possible thick fog in the morning on Friday. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9 AM for the entire region. You may not be able to see very far in front of you on the roads, especially before the sun is all the way up on Friday morning, so be sure to work in some extra time in your morning routine. The fog should lift by mid-morning and then there's a chance of a few isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will still be awfully close to 80°! Morning fog is possible, again, on Saturday morning and then a daytime chance of storms will come in around a 30%-40% chance, but the likeliest round of storms comes with the cold front some time after 3 PM on Saturday. That same cold front will bring a drastic drop in temperatures from Saturday to Sunday so don't be surprised by the much colder day! Another round of showers is possible Monday, but the bulk of the rain could stay south. Temperatures will remain chilly to begin Christmas Week next week but will slowly warm closer to 70° by Christmas Eve on Friday and warm to the lower to mid 70s for Christmas Day and staying dry. You know what this forecast means for your Christmas? There is a 100% chance we WON'T have a white Christmas! Have a great Friday!
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures Start To Dip

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very warm day as we hit a high of 67 degrees at BWI Marshall, which was 4 degrees shy of the record! Some clouds around overnight with lows staying about 20 degrees above normal as well! On Friday, sun and some clouds will still get us up to the low 60’s before some showers may move in by evening but are expected to be very light. Some showers may linger around on Saturday as well, but no heavy rain is expected anywhere. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid ’50s.  On Sunday finally, chiller more December-like weather will move into the region with a breeze and temperatures only in the mid-40s. With wind chills in the mid 30s. It should be mainly sunny, however, on Sunday and at the start of next week as well. It’s expected to stay near normal for the start of Christmas week but by Christmas, probably just a tad above normal this year. Our normal temperatures next week are 46/29. Have a great Friday! Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy