The OSU-Utah State bowl matchup in Los Angeles’ epic stadium could be fun: Beaver Banter podcast

By Andrew Theen
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Beavs are living that LA life, but game day is coming up fast. On the latest episode of Beaver Banter,...

The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks’ 2022 football schedule announced

EUGENE — Oregon’s 2022 Pac-12 football schedule is set. The Ducks, whose three nonconference games and conference opponents were previously announced, will open Pac-12 play at Washington State on Sept. 24 and host Stanford on Oct. 1. Oregon opens the season Sept. 3 against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks sign 7 players to foundation of 2022 recruiting class

EUGENE — Dan Lanning initially made contact with Oregon’s recruits while he was flying to Eugene on Sunday. His efforts before even setting foot on the UO campus, let alone his office in the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex, speak to the work Lanning both had to do under the circumstances amid a coaching change for the Ducks and what the 35-year-old first-year coach will do to keep this class together.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

From ‘bad student’ to master’s degree, Oregon State center Nathan Eldridge thrives during a lengthy college career

LOS ANGELES – Nathan Eldridge’s college football career spans seven years and come Saturday, the Oregon State senior center plays his 49th and final game in the LA Bowl. Eldridge’s career is decorated at times, down at others. It’s a tenure extended by two years because of a medical redshirt and a COVID-impacted season. When Eldridge started college football at Arizona in 2015, Barack Obama was still president and OSU’s current true freshmen were in seventh grade. It ends with Eldridge posting two consecurtive first team all-conference appearances.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s 2022 football schedule includes USC home game, Oregon on Friday, late October bye

Oregon State, coming off its first bowl season in eight years, unveiled a 2022 football schedule Thursday that includes home games against USC, Oregon and Boise State. As part of a conference-wide release of the Pac-12′s 2022 schedule, OSU has seven home games next season, including one at Providence Park against Montana State. The Beavers play their remaining six home games in Reser Stadium while its West side is undergoing a $153 million renovation.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Tracking Oregon Ducks coaching staff changes

EUGENE — Oregon is a program amid transition from Mario Cristobal to Dan Lanning. The Ducks will also see significant changes to their coaching staff, half of which has already landed new jobs. We’ll track all the changes to the 10 on-field coaching staff positions here and note other...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State secures a 16-man football signing class, rated best of Jonathan Smith’s four-year tenure

Another sign that Oregon State football is on the right track: playing defense during the final weeks before the early signing period. The Beavers had several Class of 2022 verbal commitments who became late targets of prominent programs. The poachers went away empty-handed, as OSU kept its 16-man signing class intact when players signed letters of intent Wednesday.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

N’Faly Dante, Quincy Guerrier lead Oregon men’s basketball to season-high 96 points in rout of Portland

EUGENE — Defense led to offense for Oregon, which was balanced both in the paint and from the perimeter and got contribution from across the roster in a rout of Portland. N’Faly Dante had 20 points and nine rebounds, De’Vion Harmon had 19 points and Quincy Guerrier added 17 points for the Ducks, who scored a season-high in a 96-71 rout of the Pilots Wednesday night at Matthew Knight Arena.
