The OSU-Utah State bowl matchup in Los Angeles’ epic stadium could be fun: Beaver Banter podcast

EUGENE — Dan Lanning initially made contact with Oregon’s recruits while he was flying to Eugene on Sunday. His efforts before even setting foot on the UO campus, let alone his office in the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex, speak to the work Lanning both had to do under the circumstances amid a coaching change for the Ducks and what the 35-year-old first-year coach will do to keep this class together.

EUGENE, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO