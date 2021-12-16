El Paso Airport joins global program that aids travelers with ‘hidden disabilities’

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso International Airport joins airports across the world participating in the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Network.

"This program is live," said Sam Rodriguez, El Paso International Airport director. "We've been training our staff and partners to make sure we are able to provide the right customer service to those that have that need. These are easily identifiable with these lanyards."

Travelers wearing a sunflower lanyard or pin will signal the presence of a hidden disability. There is a wide variety of hidden disabilities which include autism, ADHD, PTSD, anxiety, vision and hearing issues. Once trained workers recognize the symbol, they'll make sure to give the necessary assistance to those in need, whether it be more time or other help.

For Lindsey Hellmer, traveling through an airport with her 7-year-old son who has autism, isn't an easy task.

"Everyone just thinks they are behaving badly but they're not...airports are a lot of sensory, a lot of neon lights, it's a lot of noise. Even TSA is very difficult because so many people are yelling in different directions."

Hellmer thinks the Sunflower Network would be extremely helpful.

"Normally I go up to the person and explain to the person that my son has autism, but it would be really nice not to have to do that with everyone. So to have a pin of any kind anywhere would be amazing. Just to have people to be like 'look we're going to need more time'. We're going to have meltdowns, we're going to be loud, it's just going to happen."

Rodriguez explained how you can become part of the network.

"We have lanyards available as well for those with hidden disabilities at our information desk while supplies last. But you can also get your lanyards at the hidden disabilities store," said Rodriguez.

