Solving quasi-free and quadratic Lindblad master equations for open fermionic and bosonic systems

By Thomas Barthel, Yikang Zhang
 4 days ago

The dynamics of open Markovian quantum systems are described by Lindblad master equations. For fermionic and bosonic systems that are quasi-free, i.e., with Hamiltonians that are quadratic in the ladder operators and Lindblad operators that are linear in the ladder operators, we derive the equation of motion for...

