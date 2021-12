(NEW YORK) — Ghislaine Maxwell’s siblings have written to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, appealing for “immediate improvements” to her treatment by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the U.S. Marshals Service and urging Garland “in the interest of justice and common humanity to change the shocking daily regime which Ghislaine is subject to during her trial.”

