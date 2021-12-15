ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mixed states driven by Non-Hermitian Hamiltonians of a nuclear spin ensemble

By D. Cius, A. Consuelo-Leal, A. G. Araujo-Ferreira, R. Auccaise
 4 days ago

We study the quantum dynamics of a non-interacting spin ensemble under the effect of a reservoir by applying the framework of the non-Hermitian Hamiltonian operators. Theoretically, the two-level model describes the quantum...

Broken-axisymmetry state and magnetic state diagram of spin-1 condensate through the prism of quadrupole degrees of freedom

We theoretically study a weakly interacting gas of spin-1 atoms with Bose-Einstein condensate in external magnetic field within the Bogoliubov approach. To this end, in contrast to previous studies, we employ the general Hamiltonian, which includes both spin and quadrupole exchange interactions as well as the couplings of the spin and quadrupole moment with the external magnetic field (the linear and quadratic Zeeman terms). The latter is responsible for the emergence of the broken-axisymmetry state. We also re-examine ferromagnetic, quadrupolar, and paramagnetic states employing the proposed Hamiltonian. For all magnetic states, we find the relevant thermodynamic characteristics such as magnetization, quadrupole moment, thermodynamic potential, as well as excitation energies for broken-axisymmetry state. We show that the broken-axisymmetry state can be prepared at three different regimes of applied magnetic field. We also present the magnetic state diagrams for each regime of realizing the broken-axisymmetry state.
PHYSICS
Generation of nonclassical states of light via truncation of mixed states

A possible way of generating nonclassical states of light, especially non-Gaussian states, is via the truncation of a given state in the Fock basis. In recent work, we presented an alternative scheme for such quantum scissors [Phys. Rev. A 104, 033715 (2021)], employing a nondegenerate parametric amplifier, a beam splitter and photodetectors. An advantage of this setup is that it does not require the generation of Fock states beforehand, as in previous proposals. Here we extend this treatment to mixed input states. We show the possibilities of generating truncated states with either a maximum Fock number N or states having a minimum Fock number N. We discuss two specific examples of states to be truncated: i) the thermal state, and ii) the phase-diffused coherent state. In both cases, we show that the generated states can have significant sub-Poissonian statistics as well as non-Gaussian character. The degree of such nonclassical properties, as well as the success probabilities, can be changed by adjusting the parametric amplifier strength and the beam splitter transmittance.
PHYSICS
Finite-Size Scaling Analysis of the Planck's Quantum-Driven Integer Quantum Hall Transition in Spin-$1/2$ Kicked Rotor Model

The quantum kicked rotor (QKR) model is a prototypical system in the research of quantum chaos. In a spin-$1/2$ QKR, tuning the effective Planck parameter realizes a series of transitions between dynamical localization phases, which closely resembles the integer quantum Hall (IQH) effect and the plateau transitions. In this work, we devise and apply the finite-size scaling analysis to the transitions in the spin-$1/2$ QKR model. We obtain an estimate of the critical exponent at the transition point, $\nu=2.62(9)$, which is consistent with the IQH plateau transition universality class. We also give a precise estimate of the universal diffusion rate at the metallic critical state, $\sigma^{*}=0.3253(12)$.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Quantum Dynamics#Mixed State#Quantum State#Hamiltonians#Non Hermitian Hamiltonian
Small Oscillations of a Vortex Ring: Hamiltonian Formalism and Quantization

This article investigates small oscillations of a vortex ring with zero thickness that evolves under the Local Induction Equation (LIE). We deduce the differential equation that describes the dynamics of these oscillations. We suggest the new approach to the Hamiltonian description of this dynamic system. This approach is based on the extension of the set of dynamical variables by adding the circulation $\Gamma$ as a dynamical variable. The constructed theory is invariant under the transformations of the Galilei group. The appearance of this group allows for a new viewpoint on the energy of a vortex filament with zero thickness. We quantize this dynamical system and calculate the spectrum of the energy and acceptable circulation values.
SCIENCE
Non-Hermitian gap closure and delocalization in interacting directed polymers

We examine the interplay of band theory and non-Hermitian mechanics in a classical system of thermally fluctuating directed polymers subject to shear forces and experiencing a continuum periodic potential in 1+1D. The equilibrium polymer conformations are described by a mapping to a quantum system with a non-Hermitian Hamiltonian and with fermionic statistics generated by noncrossing interactions among polymers. Using molecular dynamics simulations and analytical calculations, we identify a localized and a delocalized phase of the polymer conformations, separated by a delocalization transition which corresponds (in the quantum description) to the breakdown of a band insulator when driven by an imaginary vector potential. We find the critical shear value and the critical exponent by which the shear modulus diverges in terms of the branch points in the complex-valued band structure at which the bandgap closes. We also investigate the combined effects of non-Hermitian delocalization and localization due to both periodicity and disorder, uncovering preliminary evidence that while disorder favours localization at high values, it encourages delocalization at lower values.
CHEMISTRY
Selective and tunable excitation of topological non-Hermitian skin modes

Non-Hermitian lattices under semi-infinite boundary conditions sustain an extensive number of exponentially-localized states, dubbed non-Hermitian skin modes. Such states can be predicted from the nontrivial topology of the energy spectrum under periodic boundary conditions via a bulk-edge correspondence. However, the selective excitation of the system in one among the infinitely-many topological skin edge states is challenging both from practical and conceptual viewpoints. In fact, in any realistic system with a finite lattice size most of skin edge states collapse and become metastable states. Here we suggest a route toward the selective and tunable excitation of topological skin edge states which avoids the collapse problem by emulating semi-infinite lattice boundaries via tailored on-site potentials at the edges of a finite lattice. We illustrate such a strategy by considering a non-Hermitian topological interface obtained by connecting two Hatano-Nelson chains with opposite imaginary gauge fields, which is amenable for a full analytical treatment.
SCIENCE
Non-Hermitian waves in a continuous periodic model and application to photonic crystals

In non-Hermitian systems, the eigenstates in the bulk are localized at the boundaries of the systems. It is called the non-Hermitian skin effect, and it has been studied mostly in discrete systems. In the present work, we study the non-Hermitian skin effect in a continuous periodic model. In a one-dimensional system, we show that the localization length are equal for all the eigenstates. Moreover, the localization length and the eigenspectra in a large system are independent of the types of open boundary conditions. These properties are also found in a non-Hermitian photonic crystal. Such remarkable behaviors in a continuous periodic model can be explained in terms of the non-Bloch band theory. By constructing the generalized Brillouin zone for a complex Bloch wave number, we derive the localization length and the eigenspectra under an open boundary condition. Furthermore we show that the generalized Brillouin zone also gives various physical properties, such as bulk-edge correspondence.
PHYSICS
Effective Hamiltonians in Nonrelativistic Quantum Electrodynamics

In this paper, we consider some second-order effective Hamiltonians describing the interaction of the quantum electromagnetic field with atoms or molecules in the nonrelativistic limit. Our procedure is valid only for off-energy-shell processes, specifically virtual processes such as those relevant for ground-state energy shifts and dispersion van der Waals and Casimir-Polder interactions, while on-energy-shell processes are excluded. These effective Hamiltonians allow for a considerable simplification of the calculation of radiative energy shifts, dispersion, and Casimir-Polder interactions, including in the presence of boundary conditions. They can also provide clear physical insights into the processes involved. We clarify that the form of the effective Hamiltonian depends on the field states considered, and consequently different expressions can be obtained, each of them with a well-defined range of validity and possible applications. We also apply our results to some specific cases, mainly the Lamb shift, the Casimir-Polder atom-surface interaction, and the dispersion interactions between atoms, molecules, or, in general, polarizable bodies.
PHYSICS
Dissipative quantum dynamics, phase transitions and non-Hermitian random matrices

We explore the connections between dissipative quantum phase transitions and non-Hermitian random matrix theory. For this, we work in the framework of the dissipative Dicke model which is archetypal of symmetry-breaking phase transitions in open quantum systems. We establish that the Liouvillian describing the quantum dynamics exhibits distinct spectral features of integrable and chaotic character on the two sides of the critical point. We follow the distribution of the spacings of the complex Liouvillian eigenvalues across the critical point. In the normal and superradiant phases, the distributions are $2D$ Poisson and that of the Ginibre Unitary random matrix ensemble, respectively. Our results are corroborated by computing a recently introduced complex-plane generalization of the consecutive level-spacing ratio distribution. Our approach can be readily adapted for classifying the nature of quantum dynamics across dissipative critical points in other open quantum systems.
SCIENCE
Non-Majorana zero energy modes in diluted spin chains proximitized to a superconductor

Felix Küster, Sascha Brinker, Richard Hess, Daniel Loss, Stuart Parkin, Jelena Klinovaja, Samir Lounis, Paolo Sessi. Spin chains proximitized with superconducting condensates have emerged as one of the most promising platforms for the realization of Majorana modes. The recent use of atomic manipulation techniques raised great expectations for successfully creating and controlling such chains. Here, we craft diluted spin chains atom-by-atom following seminal theoretical proposal suggesting indirect coupling mechanisms as a viable route to trigger topological superconductivity. We demonstrate that, starting from deep Shiba states, it is possible to cross the quantum phase transition, a necessary condition for the emergence of topological superconductivity, for very short chains. This transition is associated with the emergence of highly localized zero energy end modes. The use of a substrate with highly anisotropic Fermi surface enables to create spin chains characterized by distinct magnetic configurations along various crystallographic directions. By scrutinizing a large set of parameters we reveal the ubiquitous existence of zero energy boundary modes. Although mimicking signatures generally assigned to Majorana modes, the end modes are identified as topologically trivial Shiba states. These results highlight the important role of the local environment, showing that it cannot be completely eliminated also in diluted systems where the effect is expected to be minimized. Our work demonstrates that zero energy modes in spin chains proximitized to supercondcutors are not necessarily a link to Majorana modes while simultaneously identifying new experimental platforms, driving mechanisms, and test protocols for the determination of topologically non trivial superconducting phases.
SCIENCE
Proving hamiltonian properties in connected 4-regular graphs: an ILP-based approach

In this paper we study some open questions related to the smallest order $f({\cal C},\lnot {\cal H})$ of a 4-regular graph which has a connectivity property ${\cal C}$ but does not have a hamiltonian property ${\cal H}$. In particular, ${\cal C}$ is either connectivity, 2-connectivity or 1-toughness and ${\cal H}$ is hamiltonicity, homogeneously traceability or traceability. A standard theoretical approach to these questions had already been used in the literature, but did not succeed in determining the exact value of $f()$. Here we have chosen to use Integer Linear Programming and to encode the graphs that we are looking for as the binary solutions to a suitable set of linear inequalities. This way, there would exist a graph of order $n$ with certain properties if and only if the corresponding ILP had a feasible solution, which we have determined through a branch-and-cut procedure. By using our approach, we have been able to compute $f({\cal C},\lnot {\cal H})$ for all the pairs of considered properties with the exception of ${\cal C}=$1-toughness, ${\cal H}=$traceability. Even in this last case, we have nonetheless significantly reduced the interval $[LB, UB]$ in which $f({\cal C},\lnot {\cal H})$ was known to lie. Finally, we have shown that for each $n \geq f({\cal C},\lnot {\cal H})$ ($n \geq UB$ in the last case) there exists a 4-regular graph on $n$ vertices which has property ${\cal C}$ but not property ${\cal H}$.
MATHEMATICS
Symmetry and topological classification of Floquet non-Hermitian systems

Recent experimental advances in Floquet engineering and controlling dissipation in open systems have brought about unprecedented flexibility in tailoring novel phenomena without any static and Hermitian analogues, as epitomized by the various Floquet and non-Hermitian topological phases. While topological classifications of either Hermitian (including both static and periodic driving) or time-independent non-Hermitian systems based on the underlying symmetries have been well established in the past several years, a coherent understanding and classification of Floquet non-Hermitian (FNH) topological phases have not been achieved yet. Here we systematically classify FNH topological bands for arbitrary symmetry classes and spatial dimensions using $K$-theory. The classification distinguishes two different scenarios of spectrum gaps (dubbed as angle-gapped and angle-gapless) of the Floquet evolution operator, culminating into two periodic tables, each containing 54-fold distinct FNH symmetry classes, respectively. Our scheme reveals novel FNH topological phases without any static or Floquet Hermitian counterparts and naturally produces the periodic tables of Floquet Hermitian topological insulators and Floquet unitaries as two special cases of our classification. The framework can also be applied to characterize the topological phases of bosonic systems. We provide concrete examples of one and two-dimensional fermionic and bosonic systems and elucidate the meaning of the topological invariants and their physical consequences. Our work lays the foundation of a comprehensive exploration of FNH topological bands and opens a broad avenue toward uncovering unique phenomena and functionalities emerging from the synthesis of periodic driving, non-Hermiticity, and band topology.
SCIENCE
On the asymptotic growth of Birkhoff integrals for locally Hamiltonian flows and ergodicity of their extensions

We consider smooth area-preserving flows (also known as locally Hamiltonian flows) on surfaces of genus $g\geq 1$ and study ergodic integrals of smooth observables along the flow trajectories. We show that these integrals display a \emph{power deviation spectrum} and describe the cocycles that lead the pure power behaviour, giving a new proof of results by Forni (Annals 2002) and Bufetov (Annals 2014) and generalizing them to observables which are non-zero at fixed points. This in particular completes the proof of the original formulation of the Kontsevitch-Zorich conjecture. Our proof is based on building suitable \emph{correction operators} for cocycles with logarithmic singularities over a full measure set of interval exchange transformations (IETs), in the spirit of Marmi-Moussa-Yoccoz work on piecewise smooth cocycles over IETs. In the case of symmetric singularities, exploiting former work of the second author (Annals 2011), we prove a tightness result for a finite codimension class of observables. We then apply the latter result to prove the existence of ergodic infinite extensions for a full measure set of locally Hamiltonian flows with non-degenerate saddles in any genus $g\geq 2$.
SCIENCE
Combined Dissipative and Hamiltonian Confinement of Cat Qubits

Quantum error correction with biased-noised qubits can drastically reduce the hardware overhead for universal and fault-tolerant quantum computation. Cat qubits are a promising realization of biased-noised qubits as they feature an exponential error bias inherited from their non-local encoding in the phase space of a quantum harmonic oscillator. To confine the state of an oscillator to the cat qubit manifold, two main approaches have been considered so far: a Kerr-based Hamiltonian confinement with high gate performances, and a dissipative confinement with robust protection against a broad range of noise mechanisms. We introduce a new combined dissipative and Hamiltonian confinement scheme based on two-photon dissipation together with a Two-Photon Exchange (TPE) Hamiltonian. The TPE Hamiltonian is similar to Kerr nonlinearity, but unlike the Kerr it only induces a bounded distinction between even- and odd-photon eigenstates, a highly beneficial feature for protecting the cat qubits with dissipative mechanisms. Using this combined confinement scheme, we demonstrate fast and bias-preserving gates with drastically improved performance compared to dissipative or Hamiltonian schemes. In addition, this combined scheme can be implemented experimentally with only minor modifications of existing dissipative cat qubit experiments.
COMPUTERS
Strongest Magnetically Induced Transitions in Alkali Metal Atoms with nuclear spin $3/2$

The probabilities of atomic transitions $F_e - F_g = \pm 2$ between a ground $F_g$ and an excited $F_e$ level of $D_2$ line of any alkali metal atom are zero when no external magnetic field is applied. In an external magnetic field in the range $0.1 - 3$ kG, the probabilities of these transitions called magnetically induced (MI) are highly modified. For these MI transitions, we have previously exhibited the following rule: the probabilities of MI transitions with $\Delta F = +2$ are maximal when using $\sigma^+$-polarized laser radiation, while the probabilities of MI transitions with $\Delta F = -2$ are maximal when using $\sigma^-$-polarized laser radiation. This difference has been termed Type 1 Magnetically Induced Circular Dichroism (MCD1). It is demonstrated for the first time that for alkali atoms with a nuclear spin $I=3/2$ ($^{87}\text{Rb}$, $^{39}\text{K}$,$^{23}\text{Na}$, $^7\text{Li}$) in magnetic fields $> 100$ G, the probability of the strongest $\sigma^+$ MI transition of the group $F_g = 1 \rightarrow F_e = 3'$ (transition $\ket{1,-1}\rightarrow\ket{3',0'}$) is about 4 times higher than the probabilities of the strongest MI $\sigma^-$-transitions $\ket{1,-1}\rightarrow\ket{3',-2'}$ and $\ket{2,+1}\rightarrow \ket{0',0'}$. These properties make the $\sigma^+$ MI transition $\ket{1,-1}\rightarrow\ket{3',0'}$ an interesting candidate for the study of magneto-optical processes in strong magnetic fields.
PHYSICS
Ytterbium nuclear-spin qubits in an optical tweezer array

We report on the realization of a fast, scalable, and high-fidelity qubit architecture, based on $^{171}$Yb atoms in an optical tweezer array. We demonstrate several attractive properties of this atom for its use as a building block of a quantum information processing platform. Its nuclear spin of 1/2 serves as a long-lived, coherent, two-level system, while its rich, alkaline-earth-like electronic structure allows for low entropy preparation, fast qubit control, and high fidelity readout. Using narrowline transitions, we present a near-deterministic loading protocol, which allows us to fill a 10$\times$10 tweezer array with 92.73(8)% efficiency and a single tweezer with 96.0(1.4)% efficiency. Employing a robust optical approach, we perform sub-microsecond qubit rotations and characterize their fidelity through randomized benchmarking, yielding 5.2(5)$\times$10$^{-3}$ error per Clifford gate. For quantum memory applications, we measure the coherence of our qubits with $T_2^*=$3.7(4) s and $T_2=$8.1(7) s. Finally, we use 3D Raman sideband cooling to bring the atoms near their motional ground state, which will be central to future implementations of two-qubit gates that benefit from low motional entropy.
CHEMISTRY
Effects of general non-magnetic quenched disorder on a spin-density-wave quantum critical metallic system in two spatial dimension

We investigate the effects of general non-magnetic quenched disorder on a two-dimensional spin-density-wave (SDW) quantum critical metallic system and discuss how a clean SDW non-Fermi liquid state becomes modified, based on a renormalization group (RG) method. We consider (i) all possible scattering channels by a random charge potential for fermion fields and additionally (ii) a random mass term for a SDW boson order parameter as effects of the non-magnetic quenched disorder. From the one-loop analysis, we find a weakly disordered non-Fermi liquid metallic fixed point(interacting long-range ordered fixed point) when only the random boson mass vertex is considered. However, in the general case where all disorder vertices are considered, it turns out that there is no stable fixed point and the low-energy RG flows are governed by the large random charge potential vertices especially channels in a `Direct' category with an interplay of an effective Yukawa interaction. Focusing on the physical meanings of the low-energy RG flows, we provide a detailed explanation of the one-loop results. Beyond the one-loop level, we first discuss partial two-loop corrections to the random charge potential vertices. Furthermore, we examine the possibility of different low-energy RG flows compared to that of the one-loop results by considering the two-loop corrections to the random boson mass vertex and, discuss low energy properties in relation to the random singlet phase. For physical properties, we calculate asymptotic forms of the two-point Green's functions and anomalous dimensions of the four superconducting channels in the one-loop level.
PHYSICS
A Continuous Family of Non-Monotonic Toral Mixing Maps

We establish the mixing property for a family of Lebesgue measure preserving toral maps composed of two piecewise linear shears, the first of which is non-monotonic. The maps serve as a basic model for the `stretching and folding' action in laminar fluid mixing, in particular flows where boundary conditions give rise to non-monotonic flow profiles. The family can be viewed as the parameter space between two well known systems, Arnold's Cat Map and a map due to Cerbelli and Giona, both of which possess finite Markov partitions and straightforward to prove mixing properties. However, no such finite Markov partitions appear to exist for the present family, so establishing mixing properties requires a different approach. In particular we follow a scheme of Katok and Strelcyn, proving strong mixing properties with respect to the Lebesgue measure on two open parameter spaces. Finally we comment on the challenges in extending these mixing windows and the potential for using the same approach to prove mixing properties in similar systems.
SCIENCE
Effective-one-body multipolar waveforms for eccentric binary black holes with non-precessing spins

We construct an inspiral-merger-ringdown eccentric gravitational-wave (GW) model for binary black holes with non-precessing spins within the effective-one-body formalism. This waveform model, SEOBNRv4EHM, extends the accurate quasi-circular SEOBNRv4HM model to eccentric binaries by including recently computed eccentric corrections up to 2PN order in the gravitational waveform modes, notably the $(l,|m|)=(2,2),(2,1),(3,3),(4,4),(5,5)$ multipoles. The waveform model reproduces the zero eccentricity limit with an accuracy comparable to the underlying quasi-circular model, with the unfaithfulness of $\lesssim1\%$ against quasi-circular numerical-relativity (NR) simulations. When compared against 28 public eccentric NR simulations from the Simulating eXtreme Spacetimes catalog with initial orbital eccentricities up to $e\simeq0.3$ and dimensionless spin magnitudes up to $+0.7$, the model provides unfaithfulness $<1\%$, showing that both the $(2,|2|)$-modes and the higher-order modes are reliably described without calibration to NR datasets in the eccentric sector. The waveform model SEOBNRv4EHM is able to qualitatively reproduce the phenomenology of dynamical captures, and can be extended to include spin-precession effects. It can be employed for upcoming observing runs with the LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA detectors and used to re-analyze existing GW catalogs to infer the eccentricity parameters for binaries with $e\lesssim0.3$ (at 20 Hz or lower) and spins up to $\lesssim 0.9-0.95$. The latter is a promising region of the parameter space where some astrophysical formation scenarios of binaries predict mild eccentricity in the ground-based detectors' bandwidth. Assessing the accuracy and robustness of the eccentric waveform model SEOBNRv4EHM for larger eccentricities and spins will require comparisons with, and, likely, calibration to eccentric NR waveforms in a larger region of the parameter space.
ASTRONOMY

