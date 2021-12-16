ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Over 76,000 Kansans without electricity as windstorms roll across state

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 1 day ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As windstorms producing gusts upwards of 50 mph are rolling through the state of Kansas, many energy providers are reporting outages all over.

According to the energy companies listed below, as of 10:31 p.m. on Wednesday, there are at least 76,026 Kansans without power. Below is a list of electric companies, listing the outages they are experiencing.

Company Number Impacted
Alfalfa Electric Cooperative, Inc 1
Ark Valley Electric Cooperative Assn., Inc 863
Butler Electric Cooperative Assn., Inc 63
DS&O Electric Cooperative, Inc 2,890
Evergy 65,991
Flint Hills Rural Electric Cooperative Assn., Inc. Unknown
FreeState Electric Cooperative, Inc. 2,750
Heartland Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc 172
Lane-Scott Electric Cooperative, Inc 317
Midwest Energy 247
Ninnescah Electric Cooperative Assn., Inc 1
Pioneer Electric Cooperative, Inc. Unknown
Prairie Land Electric Cooperative, Inc 1,148
Sumner-Cowley Electric Cooperative, Inc 0
Tri-County Electric Cooperative, Inc Unknown
Victory Electric Unknown
Western Cooperative Electric Unknown
Wheatland Electric 1,583

This story will be updated as KSN receives more information from the electric companies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Related
KSN News

Power restored to over 90% of Evergy customers affected by windstorm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — After violent windstorms caused power outages across the state of Kansas, Evergy estimated that over 258,000 customers were without power. According to a press release from Evergy, over 90% of the affected customers had their power restored by Thursday evening. Wednesday’s storms brought sustained high winds to the Evergy’s entire […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

The Four County Fire: Farmers in northwest Kansas lose livestock due to wildfires

Northwest Kan. (KSNW) – Ranchers across Rooks County, Ellis County, Osborne County, and Russell County lost hundreds of cattle overnight in what is being called the “Four County Fire.” On Wednesday, Kansas was impacted by a major severe weather event that included dangerous winds, tornadoes, hail, and wildfires. Northwest Kansas, in particular, was strongly affected […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Wildfires spread across Kansas, thousands of acres damaged

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wildfires continued to spread across parts of Kansas Thursday. Emergency management officials said the fires damaged thousands of acres of land. “The wind blew through so quickly, and we’ve had almost every county fire vehicle up here,” said Lyle Pantle, emergency manager for the Ellis County Rural Fire Department. The brunt […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Severe winds damage traffic signs throughout Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High winds that blew across Kansas on Wednesday have left many traffic signs damaged or missing; this includes stop and other regulatory signs. The Kansas Department of Transportation asks that drivers be extra alert while driving due to the sign damage. They say signs are missing in south-central, northwest and southwest […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Salina residents come together after powerful storms

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — As county officials and emergency management crews address the damage done by windstorms that ravaged the state on Wednesday, the community is coming together to help their neighbors. “If you just need a place to charge your electronics, if you’ve got medical equipment that needs to be hooked up, we’ve […]
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Kansas woman gives back, even as her own property is threatened

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas communities are banding together to help each other after wildfires swept across the Plains this week. One Kansas woman found time to give back, even though the flames threatened her own home. Some of the worst damage is around the Russell and Osborne county line, between Paradise and Natoma. “We […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Cities across northwest Kansas evacuated due to fires

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cities across northwest Kansas have been evacuated due to fires stemming from windstorms that have been covering the state on Wednesday. Cities include Natoma, located in Osborne County, Waldo, Paradise and Fariport, located in Russell County and Rooks County. John Fletcher, the county administrator for Russell County tells KSN that they […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Wildfires fueled by high wind destroy homes, kill cattle in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wind wasn’t the only thing Kansas was dealing with on Wednesday. Several towns and counties in northwest and northcentral Kansas had to battle wildfires. At least a dozen homes burned, and KSN knows of at least three people being hospitalized. Fires were reported in Sheridan, Trego, Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Weblinks: Helping Kansas farmers repair damage caused by wildfires

LINK | Emergency Conservation Program The Emergency Conservation Program helps farmers and ranchers to repair damage to farmlands caused by natural disasters and to help put in place methods for water conservation during severe drought. The ECP does this by giving ranchers and farmers funding and assistance to repair the damaged farmland or to install […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Significant bus damage in Russell and Salina areas

RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) — Powerful wind storms tore through the state of Kansas on Wednesday causing power outages, fires, and other damage across the Plains, including a large amount of damage done to school buses in the area. Russell USD 407 announced on social media Wednesday afternoon that they would not be running buses due […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Wichita company gets contract to supply parts for the Atlas V rocket

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The company behind the Atlas V rocket has chosen Maynard Inc. of Wichita to supply components for the rocket. IN NOVEMBER, the CEO of United Launch Alliance (ULA) was in Wichita to tour several aerospace manufacturing companies, including Maynard, 4422 W. Walker. “I was very impressed with Wichita, the depth of […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Rolling Hills Zoo has wind damage, animals are safe

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The popular Rolling Hills Zoo near Salina reports some wind damage, but it says its animals are safe. Zookeepers began to move animals to indoor housing starting around 2 p.m. Wednesday. They kept the animals inside throughout the night. Salina County got some of the strongest wind in the state in […]
SALINA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

