Over 76,000 Kansans without electricity as windstorms roll across state

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As windstorms producing gusts upwards of 50 mph are rolling through the state of Kansas, many energy providers are reporting outages all over.

According to the energy companies listed below, as of 10:31 p.m. on Wednesday, there are at least 76,026 Kansans without power. Below is a list of electric companies, listing the outages they are experiencing.

This story will be updated as KSN receives more information from the electric companies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.