Physics

Collective bosonic effects in an array of transmon devices

By Tuure Orell, Maximilian Zanner, Mathieu L. Juan, Aleksei Sharafiev, Romain Albert, Stefan Oleschko, Gerhard Kirchmair, Matti Silveri
 4 days ago

Tuure Orell, Maximilian Zanner, Mathieu L. Juan, Aleksei Sharafiev, Romain Albert, Stefan Oleschko, Gerhard Kirchmair, Matti Silveri. Multiple atoms coherently interacting with an electromagnetic mode give rise to collective effects such as correlated decay and coherent exchange interaction, depending on the separation of the atoms. By diagonalizing the...

Related
Microbial transport and dispersion in heterogeneous flows created by pillar arrays

Swimming microbes, such as bacteria and algae, live in diverse habitats including soil, ocean and human body which are characterized by structural boundaries and heterogeneous fluid flows. Although much progress has been made in understanding the Brownian ratchet motions of microbes and their hydrodynamic interactions with the wall over the last decades, the complex interplay between the structural and fluidic environment and the self-propelling microbial motions still remains elusive. Here, we developed a Langevin model to simulate and investigate the transport and dispersion of microbes in periodic pillar arrays. By tracing the spatial-temporal evolution of microbial trajectories, we show that the no-slip pillar surface induces local fluid shear which redirects microbial movements. In the vicinity of pillars, looping trajectories and slowly moving speed lead to the transient accumulation and the sluggish transport of microbes. Comprehensive microscopic motions including the swinging, zigzag and adhesive motions are observed. In the pillar array of asymmetric pillar arrangements, the adjacent downstream pillars provide geometric guidance such that the microbial population has a deterministic shift perpendicular to the flow direction. Moreover, effects of the topology of the pillar array, fluid flowing properties and microbial properties on the microbial advection and dispersion in pillar arrays are quantitatively analyzed. These results highlight the importance of structures and flows on the microbial transport and distribution which should be carefully considered in the study of microbial processes.
SCIENCE
Effect of Emitters on Quantum State Transfer in Coupled Cavity Arrays

Eli Baum, Amelia Broman, Trevor Clarke, Natanael C. Costa, Jack Mucciaccio, Alexander Yue, Yuxi Zhang, Victoria Norman, Jesse Patton, Marina Radulaski, Richard T. Scalettar. Over the last decade, considerable work has been done on quantum state transfer along one dimensional arrays of coupled qubits, as modeled by quantum spin chains. Protocols for perfect quantum state transfer, requiring 'full engineering' of the exchange constants $J_{i}$ have been discovered. The degradation induced by the inevitable disorder $\Delta J_{i}$ present in any experimental realization has also been discussed. In this paper, we consider an extension of such studies to quantum state transfer in a coupled cavity array including the effects of atoms in the cavities which can absorb and emit photons as they propagate down the array. Our model is equivalent to previously examined spin chains in the one-excitation sector and in the absence of emitters. We introduce a Monte Carlo approach to the inverse eigenvalue problem which allows the determination of the inter-cavity and cavity-emitter couplings resulting in near-perfect quantum state transfer fidelity, and examine the time dependent polariton wave function through exact diagonalization of the resulting Tavis-Cummings-Hubbard Hamiltonian. The effect of inhomogeneous emitter locations is also evaluated.
PHYSICS
Boson sampling with realistic photon-number resolution

Boson sampling is a model of non-universal quantum computations. Originally, it was proposed as a means of solving a typical computationally hard problem -- sampling of events from probabilities given by permanents of matrices. In its basic optical configuration, the scheme consists of Fock-state sources, linear optical interferometer, and photon-number-resolving (PNR) detectors. Practical implementation of the latter is usually a sophisticated task, which can be solved only approximately in experiments. We generalize the analytical expression for photocounting distributions in boson-sampling schemes on the case with realistic PNR detectors. It is shown that for such a scenario properly postselected sampling probabilities are proportional to probabilities obtained for ideal PNR detectors. The corresponding correction coefficients contain specific information about detector characteristics. Our results are illustrated with examples of arrays of single-photon detectors and detectors affected by a finite dead time.
PHYSICS
The Optimization of Flux Trajectories for the Adiabatic Controlled-Z Gate on Split-Tunable Transmons

In a system of two tunable-frequency qubits, it is well-known that adiabatic tuning into strong coupling-interaction regions between the qubit subspace and the rest of the Hilbert space can be used to generate an effective controlled Z rotation. We address the problem of determining a preferable adiabatic trajectory for which to tune the qubit frequency along, and apply this to the flux-tunable transmon model. The especially minimally anharmonic nature of these quantum processors makes them good candidates for qubit control using non-computational states, as long as higher-level leakage is properly addressed. While the statement of this method has occurred multiple times in literature, there has been little discussion of which trajectories may be used. We present a generalized method for optimizing parameterized families of possible flux trajectories and provide examples of use on five test families of one and two parameters.
SCIENCE
#Quantum Physics#Hamiltonian#Superradiant#Qed#Transmon Devices
Observation and control of collective spin-wave mode-hybridisation in chevron arrays and square, staircase and brickwork artificial spin ices

Dipolar magnon-magnon coupling has long been predicted in nano-patterned artificial spin systems. However, observation of such phenomena and related collective spin-wave signatures have until recently proved elusive or limited to low-power edge-modes which are difficult to measure experimentally. Here we describe the requisite conditions for dipolar mode-hybridisation, how it may be controlled, why it was not observed earlier and how strong coupling may occur between nanomagnet bulk-modes. We experimentally investigate four nano-patterned artificial spin system geometries: `chevron' arrays, `square', `staircase' and `brickwork' artificial spin ices. We observe significant dynamic dipolar-coupling in all systems with relative coupling strengths and avoided-crossing gaps supported by micromagnetic-simulation results. We demonstrate reconfigurable mode-hybridisation regimes in each system via microstate control, and in doing so elucidate the underlying dynamics governing dynamic dipolar-coupling with implications across reconfigurable magnonics. We demonstrate that confinement of the bulk-modes via edge effects play a critical role in dipolar hybridised-modes, and treating nanoislands as a coherently precessing macro-spins or standing spin-waves are insufficient to capture experimentally-observed coupling phenomena. Finally, we present a parameter-space search detailing how coupling strength may be tuned via nanofabrication-dimensions and material properties.
SCIENCE
ECO-spotting: looking for extremely compact objects with bosonic fields

Black holes are thought to describe the geometry of massive, dark compact objects in the universe. To further support and quantify this long-held belief requires knowledge of possible, if exotic alternatives. Here, we wish to understand how compact can self-gravitating solutions be. We discuss theories with a well-posed initial value problem, consisting in either a single self-interacting scalar, vector or both. We focus on spherically symmetric solutions, investigating the influence of self-interacting potentials into the compactness of the solutions, in particular those that allow for flat-spacetime solutions. We are able to connect such stars to hairy black hole solutions, which emerge as a zero-mass black hole. We show that such stars can have light rings, but their compactness is never parametrically close to that of black holes. The challenge of finding black hole mimickers to investigate full numerical-relativity binary setups remains open.
ASTRONOMY
Tensor network approach to the two-dimensional fully frustrated XY model and a bosonic metallic phase with chirality order

A general framework is proposed to solve the two-dimensional fully frustrated XY model for the Josephson junction arrays in a perpendicular magnetic field. The essential idea is to encode the ground-state local rules induced by frustrations in the local tensors of the partition function. The partition function is then expressed in terms of a product of one-dimensional transfer matrix operator, whose eigen-equation can be solved by an algorithm of matrix product states rigorously. The singularity of the entanglement entropy for the one-dimensional quantum analogue provides a stringent criterion to distinguish various phase transitions without identifying any order parameter a prior. Two very close phase transitions are determined at $T_{c1}\approx 0.4459$ and $T_{c2}\approx 0.4532$, respectively. The former corresponding to a Berezinskii-Kosterlitz-Thouless phase transition describing the phase coherence of Cooper pairs, and the latter is an Ising-like continuous phase transition below which a chirality order with spontaneously broken time-reversal symmetry is established. This intermediate temperature phase represents a bosonic metallic phase and a local order parameter is given by the phase differences of the Cooper pairs on four lattice sites of each plaquette.
SCIENCE
Revealing the topological nature of the bond order wave in a strongly correlated quantum system

Sergi Julià-Farré, Daniel González-Cuadra, Alexander Patscheider, Manfred J. Mark, Francesca Ferlaino, Maciej Lewenstein, Luca Barbiero, Alexandre Dauphin. We investigate the topological properties of the bond order wave phase arising in the extended Fermi-Hubbard model. In particular, we uncover a topological sector, which remained elusive in previous finite-size numerical studies due to boundary effects. We first show that, for an infinite system, the bond order wave regime is characterized by two degenerate bulk states corresponding to the trivial and topological sectors. The latter turns out to be indeed characterized by an even degeneracy of the entanglement spectrum and longe-range order of a string correlation function. For finite size systems, we show that the topological sector can be stabilized by imposing a suitable border potential. This therefore provides a concrete protocol for the observation of topologically protected degenerate edge modes in finite-size systems. Furthermore, we show that the bulk of the system is characterized by exotic solitonic solutions interpolating between the trivial and topological sectors. Finally, we propose an implementation and detection scheme of this strongly-correlated topological phase in a quantum simulator based on dipolar Fermi gases in optical lattices.
PHYSICS
Science
Physics
Chemistry
Ytterbium nuclear-spin qubits in an optical tweezer array

We report on the realization of a fast, scalable, and high-fidelity qubit architecture, based on $^{171}$Yb atoms in an optical tweezer array. We demonstrate several attractive properties of this atom for its use as a building block of a quantum information processing platform. Its nuclear spin of 1/2 serves as a long-lived, coherent, two-level system, while its rich, alkaline-earth-like electronic structure allows for low entropy preparation, fast qubit control, and high fidelity readout. Using narrowline transitions, we present a near-deterministic loading protocol, which allows us to fill a 10$\times$10 tweezer array with 92.73(8)% efficiency and a single tweezer with 96.0(1.4)% efficiency. Employing a robust optical approach, we perform sub-microsecond qubit rotations and characterize their fidelity through randomized benchmarking, yielding 5.2(5)$\times$10$^{-3}$ error per Clifford gate. For quantum memory applications, we measure the coherence of our qubits with $T_2^*=$3.7(4) s and $T_2=$8.1(7) s. Finally, we use 3D Raman sideband cooling to bring the atoms near their motional ground state, which will be central to future implementations of two-qubit gates that benefit from low motional entropy.
CHEMISTRY
Solving quasi-free and quadratic Lindblad master equations for open fermionic and bosonic systems

The dynamics of open Markovian quantum systems are described by Lindblad master equations. For fermionic and bosonic systems that are quasi-free, i.e., with Hamiltonians that are quadratic in the ladder operators and Lindblad operators that are linear in the ladder operators, we derive the equation of motion for the covariance matrix. This determines the evolution of Gaussian initial states and the steady states, which are also Gaussian. Using ladder super-operators (a.k.a. third quantization), we show how the Liouvillian can be transformed to a many-body Jordan normal form which also reveals the full many-body spectrum. Extending previous work by Prosen and Seligman, we treat fermionic and bosonic systems on equal footing with Majorana operators, shorten and complete some derivations, also address the odd-parity sector for fermions, give a criterion for the existence of bosonic steady states, cover non-diagonalizable Liouvillians also for bosons, and include quadratic systems. In extension of the quasi-free open systems, quadratic open systems comprise additional Hermitian Lindblad operators that are quadratic in the ladder operators. While Gaussian states may then evolve into non-Gaussian states, the Liouvillian can still be transformed to a block-triangular form, and the equations of motion for k-point correlation functions form a closed hierarchy. Based on this formalism, results on criticality and dissipative phase transitions in such models will be discussed in a companion paper.
PHYSICS
Supersymmetric Free Fermions and Bosons: Locality, Symmetry and Topology

Supersymmetry, originally proposed in particle physics, refers to a dual relation that connects fermionic and bosonic degrees of freedom in a system. Recently, there has been considerable interest in applying the idea of supersymmetry to topological phases, motivated by the attempt to gain insights from the fermion side into the boson side and vice versa. Here we clarify limitations and subtleties of this method when applied to band topology in noninteracting systems. First, we point out that some free-fermion topological phases can only be generated by a supercharge that breaks the symmetry or locality. This observation refines the classification of topological insulators and superconductors. Second, we resolve the apparent paradox between the nontriviality of free fermions and the triviality of free bosons by noting that the topological information is encoded in the identification map. We also discuss how to understand a recently revealed supersymmetric entanglement duality in this context. These findings are illustrated by prototypical examples. Our work sheds new light on band topology from the perspective of supersymmetry.
PHYSICS
Counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities immersed in a Bose-Einstein condensate

The counterflow many-body dynamics of two impurities in a double-well coupled to an one-dimensional bosonic medium is explored. We determine the ground state phase diagram of the system according to the impurity-medium entanglement and the impurities two-body correlations. Specifically, bound impurity structures reminiscent of bipolarons for strong attractive couplings as well as configurations with two clustered or separated impurities in the repulsive case are identified. The interval of existence of these phases depends strongly on the impurity-impurity interactions and external confinement of the medium. Accordingly the impurities dynamical response, triggered by ramping down the central potential barrier, is affected by the medium's trapping geometry. In particular, for a box-confined medium repulsive impurity-medium couplings lead, due to attractive induced interactions, to the localization of the impurities around the trap center. In contrast, for a harmonically trapped medium the impurities perform a periodic collision and expansion dynamics further interpreted in terms of a two-body effective model. Our findings elucidate the correlation aspects of the collisional physics of impurities which should be accessible in recent cold atom experiments.
PHYSICS
Stacking-dependent exciton multiplicity in WSe$_2$ bilayers

Zhijie Li, Jonathan Förste, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Bernhard Urbaszek, Anvar S. Baimuratov, Iann C. Gerber, Alexander Högele, Ismail Bilgin. Twisted layers of atomically thin two-dimensional materials realize a broad range of novel quantum materials with engineered optical and transport phenomena arising from spin and valley degrees of freedom and strong electron correlations in hybridized interlayer bands. Here, we report experimental and theoretical studies of WSe$_2$ homobilayers obtained in two stable configurations of 2H ($60^\circ$ twist) and 3R ($0^\circ$ twist) stackings by controlled chemical vapor synthesis of high-quality large-area crystals. Using optical absorption and photoluminescence spectroscopy at cryogenic temperatures, we uncover marked differences in the optical characteristics of 2H and 3R bilayer WSe$_2$ which we explain on the basis of beyond-DFT theoretical calculations. Our results highlight the role of layer stacking for the spectral multiplicity of momentum-direct intralayer exciton transitions in absorption, and relate the multiplicity of phonon sidebands in the photoluminescence to momentum-indirect excitons with different spin valley and layer character. Our comprehensive study generalizes to other layered homobilayer and heterobilayer semiconductor systems and highlights the role of crystal symmetry and stacking for interlayer hybrid states.
PHYSICS
Temperature driven spin-zero effect in TaAs$_2$

Md Shahin Alam, P.K. Tanwar, Krzysztof Dybko, Ashutosh S. Wadge, Przemyslaw Iwanowski, Andrzej Wisniewski, Marcin Matusiak. The electrical and thermo-electrical transport effects of the TaAs$_2$ semimetal were measured in a magnetic field applied along [-2 0 1] direction. The resulting field dependences of the resistivity as well as the Hall, Seebeck and Nernst coefficient below T ~ 100 K can be satisfactory described within the two-band model consisting of the electron and hole pockets. At low temperature all the measured effects exhibit significant contribution from quantum oscillations. The fast Fourier transform (FFT) of the oscillatory Nernst signal shows two fundamental frequencies, Fa = 105 T and Fb = 221 T, and the second harmonic of the latter (F2b = 442 T). The ratio between FFT amplitudes of Fb and F2b changes with temperature in an unusual way, indicating that we observe the spin-zero effect caused by temperature change. This is likely related to substantial temperature dependence of the Lande g-factor, which in turn can result from non-parabolic energy dispersion or temperature evolution of the spin-orbit coupling.
SCIENCE
Search for a right-handed W boson and a heavy neutrino in proton-proton collisions at $\sqrt{s}$ = 13 TeV

A search is presented for a right-handed W boson (W$_\mathrm{R}$) and a heavy neutrino (N), in a final state consisting of two same-flavor leptons (ee or $\mu\mu$) and two quarks. The search is performed with the CMS experiment at the CERN LHC using a data sample of proton-proton collisions at a center-of-mass energy of 13 TeV corresponding to an integrated luminosity of 138 fb$^{-1}$. The search covers two regions of phase space, one where the decay products of the heavy neutrino are merged into a single large-area jet, and one where th e decay products are well separated. The expected signal is characterized by an excess in the invariant mass distribution of the final-state objects. No significant excess over the standard model background expectations is observed. The observations are interpreted as upper limits on the product of W$_\mathrm{R}$ production cross sections and branching fractions assuming that couplings are identical to those of the standard model W boson. For N masses $m_\mathrm{N}$ equal to half the W$_\mathrm{R}$ mass $m_\mathrm{W_R}$ ($m_\mathrm{N}$ = 0.2 TeV), $m_\mathrm{W_R}$ is excluded at 95% confidence level up to 4.7 (4.8) and 5.0 (5.4) TeV for the electron and muon channels, respectively. This analysis provides the most stringent limits on the W$_\mathrm{R}$ mass to date.
SCIENCE
Degradation Mechanism of Perovskite under High Charge Carrier Density Condition

Extensive studies have focused on degradation of perovskite at low charge carrier density (<10^16 cm^-3), but few have surveyed the degradation mechanism at high charge carrier density (~10^18 cm^-3). Here, we investigate the degradation mechanisms of perovskite under high charge carrier conditions. Unlike the observations in previous works, we find that MAPbI3 degradation starts at surface defects and progressing from the surface defects towards neighboring regions under high charge carrier density condition. By using PbI2 passivation, the defect-initiated degradation is significantly suppressed and the nanoplatelet degrades in a layer-by-layer way, enabling the MAPbI3 laser sustain for 4500 s (2.7*10^7 pulses), which is almost 3 times longer than that of the nanoplatelet laser without passivation. Meanwhile, the PbI2 passivated MAPbI3 nanoplatelet laser with the nanoplatelet cavity displaying a maximum quality factor up to ~7800, the highest reported for all MAPbI3 nanoplatelet cavities. Furthermore, a high stability MAPbI3 nanoplatelet laser that can last for 8500 s (5.1*10^7 pulses) is demonstrated based on a dual passivation strategy, by retarding the defect-initiated degradation and surface-initiated degradation, simultaneously. This work provides in-depth insights for understanding the degradation of perovskite at high charge carrier density.
PHYSICS
Kinetically constrained quantum dynamics in a circuit-QED transmon wire

We study the dynamical properties of the bosonic quantum East model at low temperature. We show that a naive generalization of the corresponding spin-1/2 quantum East model does not posses analogous slow dynamical properties. In particular, conversely to the spin case, the bosonic ground state turns out to be not localized. We restore localization by introducing a repulsive nearest-neighbour interaction term. The bosonic nature of the model allows us to construct rich families of many-body localized states, including coherent, squeezed and cat states. We formalize this finding by introducing a set of superbosonic creation-annihilation operators which satisfy the bosonic commutation relations and, when acting on the vacuum, create excitations exponentially localized around a certain site of the lattice. Given the constrained nature of the model, these states retain memory of their initial conditions for long times. Even in the presence of dissipation, we show that quantum information remains localized within decoherence times tunable with the system's parameters. We propose a circuit QED implementation of the bosonic quantum East model based on state-of-the-art transmon physics, which could be used in the near future to explore kinetically constrained models in superconducting quantum computing platfoms.
PHYSICS
Extended high-harmonic spectra through cascade resonance in confined quantum systems

The study of high-harmonic generation in confined quantum systems is vital to establishing a complete physical picture of harmonic generation from atoms and molecules to bulk solids. Based on a multilevel approach, we demonstrate how intraband resonances significantly influence the harmonic spectra via charge pumping to the higher subbands and, thus, redefine the cutoff laws. As a proof of principle, we consider the interaction of graphene nanoribbons, with zigzag as well as armchair terminations, and resonant fields polarized along the cross-ribbon direction. Here, this effect is particularly prominent due to many nearly equi-separated energy levels. In such a scenario, a cascade resonance effect can take place in high-harmonic generation when the field strength is above a critical threshold, which is completely different from the harmonic generation mechanism of atoms, molecules and bulk solids. We further discuss the implications not only for other systems in a nanoribbon geometry, but also systems where only a few subbands (energy levels) meet this frequency-matching condition by considering a generalized multilevel Hamiltonian. Our study highlights that cascade resonance bears fundamentally distinct influence on the laws of harmonic generation, specifically the cutoff laws based on laser duration, field strength, and wavelength, thus unraveling new insights in solid-state high-harmonic generation.
PHYSICS
The explicit characterization of counterion dynamics around a flexible polyelectrolyte

The article presents a comprehensive study of counterion dynamics around a generic linear polyelectrolyte (PE) chain with the help of coarse-grained computer simulations. The ion-chain coupling is discussed in the form of binding time, mean-square-displacement (MSD) relative to the chain, local ion transport coefficient, and spatio-temporal correlations in the effective charge. We have shown that a counterion exhibits sub-diffusive behavior $\langle \delta R^2 \rangle \sim t^\delta$, $\delta\approx0.9$ w.r.t. chain's centre of mass (COM). The MSD of ions perpendicularly outwards from the chain segment exhibits a smaller sub-diffusive exponent compared to the one relative to the chain's COM. Further, we confirm that the effective diffusion-coefficient of counterions is strongly coupled with the chain. The effective diffusivity of ion is the lowest in chain's close proximity, extending up to length-scale of the radius of gyration Rg. Beyond Rg at larger distances, they attain diffusivity of free ion with a smooth cross-over from the adsorbed regime to the free ion regime. We have shown that the effective diffusivity drastically decreases for the higher valent ions, while the crossover length scale remains the same. Conversely, with increasing salt concentration the coupling-length scale reduces, while the diffusivity remains unaltered. The effective diffusivity of adsorbed-ion reveals an exponential reduction with electrostatic interaction strength. We further corroborate this from the binding time of ions on the chain, which also grows exponentially with the coupling strength of the ion-polymer duo. Moreover, the binding time of ions exhibits a weak dependence with salt concentration for the monovalent salt, while for higher valent salts the binding time decreases dramatically with concentration.
CHEMISTRY
Hadron Collider Probes of the Quartic Couplings of Gluons to the Photon and $Z$ Bosons

We explore the experimental sensitivities of measuring the $gg \rightarrow Z \gamma$ process at the LHC to the dimension-8 quartic couplings of gluon pairs to the $Z$ boson and photon, in addition to comparing them with the analogous sensitivities in the $gg \to \gamma \gamma$ process. These processes can both receive contributions from 4 different CP-conserving dimension-8 operators with distinct Lorentz structures that contain a pair of gluon field strengths, $\hat G^a_{\mu \nu}$, and a pair of electroweak SU(2) gauge field strengths, $W^i_{\mu \nu}$, as well as 4 similar operators containing a pair of $\hat G^a_{\mu \nu}$ and a pair of U(1) gauge field strengths, $B_{\mu \nu}$. We calculate the scattering angular distributions for $gg \rightarrow Z \gamma$ and the $Z \to \bar f f$ decay angular distributions for these 4 Lorentz structures, as well as the Standard Model background. We analyze the sensitivity of ATLAS measurements of the $Z(\to \ell^+\ell^-, \bar \nu \nu, \bar q q)\gamma$ final states with integrated luminosities up to 139~fb$^{-1}$ at $\sqrt{s} = 13$~TeV, showing that they exclude values $\lesssim 2$~TeV for the dimension-8 operator scales, and compare the $Z \gamma$ sensitivity with that of an ATLAS measurement of the $\gamma \gamma$ final state. We present $Z \gamma$ and $\gamma \gamma$ constraints on the scales of dimension-8 SMEFT operators and $\gamma \gamma$ constraints on the nonlinearity scale of the Born-Infeld extension of the Standard Model. We also estimate the sensitivities to dimension-8 operators of experiments at possible future proton-proton colliders with centre-of-mass energies of 25, 50 and 100~TeV, and discuss possible measurements of the $Z$ spin and angular correlations.
ASTRONOMY

