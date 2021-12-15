ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Generation of entanglement for two trapped ions in thermal motion with an extended Jonathan--Plenio--Knight method

By Hiroo Azuma
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

We investigate an extension of Jonathan, Plenio, and Knight's light-shift-induced quantum gate for a trapped ion quantum computer. In our method, we generate entanglement between two ions by illuminating each of them simultaneously with its own allocated laser field, where these laser fields...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Quantum entanglement between excitons in two-dimensional materials

The quantum entanglement between two excitons in two-dimensional materials, embedded in an optical microcavity, was investigated. The energy eigenstates of a Jaynes-Cummings like Hamiltonian for two qubits coupled to a single cavity mode have been calculated. The quantum entanglement between such states was estimated by calculating the concurrence between two qubits in each of these eigenstates. According to the results of our calculations, if the system is allowed to decay only through the emission of cavity photons at low temperatures, there is a maximally entangled eigenstate, protected from decay. We demonstrated that the existence of such a state results in the counter-intuitive conclusion that, for some initial states of the system, the fact that the cavity is leaky can actually lead to an increase in the average concurrence on the timescales of the average photonic lifetime. In addition, we calculated the time evolution of the concurrence between a pair of excitons in a strained graphene monolayer.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A decoupled numerical method for two-phase flows of different densities and viscosities in superposed fluid and porous layers

In this article we consider the numerical modeling and simulation via the phase field approach of two-phase flows of different densities and viscosities in superposed fluid and porous layers. The model consists of the Cahn-Hilliard-Navier-Stokes equations in the free flow region and the Cahn-Hilliard-Darcy equations in porous media that are coupled by seven domain interface boundary conditions. We show that the coupled model satisfies an energy law. Based on the ideas of pressure stabilization and artificial compressibility, we propose an unconditionally stable time stepping method that decouples the computation of the phase field variable, the velocity and pressure of free flow, the velocity and pressure of porous media, hence significantly reduces the computational cost. The energy stability of the scheme effected with the finite element spatial discretization is rigorously established. We verify numerically that our schemes are convergent and energy-law preserving. Ample numerical experiments are performed to illustrate the features of two-phase flows in the coupled free flow and porous media setting.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

An interferometric method to estimate the eigenvalues of a Non-Hermitian two-level optical system

Non-Hermitian physics has found a fertile ground in optics. Recently, the study of mode degeneracies, i.e. exceptional points, has led to the discovery of intriguing and counterintuitive phenomena. Degeneracies are typically modeled through the coupled mode theory to determine the behaviour of eigenstates and eigenvalues. However, the complex nature of the eigenvalues makes hard their direct characterization from the response spectrum. Here, we demonstrate that a coherent interferometric excitation allows estimating both the real and imaginary parts of the eigenvalues. We studied the clockwise and counter-clockwise modes in an optical microresonators both in the case of Hermitian and non-Hermitian intermodal coupling. We show the conditions by which a resonant doublet, due to the dissipative coupling of counter-propagating modes caused by surface roughness backscattering, merges to a single Lorentzian. This permits to estimate the optimal quality factor of the microresonator in the absence of modal coupling caused by backscattering. Furthermore, we demonstrate that a taiji microresonator working at an exceptional point shows a degeneracy splitting only in one propagation direction and not in the other. This follows from the strongly non-Hermitian intermodal coupling caused by the inner S-shaped waveguide.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Entanglement#Quantum Physics#Ions#Jonathan Plenio#Bell#Cirac
arxiv.org

A Fully Fiber-Integrated Ion Trap for Portable Optical Atomic Clocks

We present a novel, single-ion trap with integrated optical fibers directly embedded within the trap structure to deliver laser light as well as collect the ion's fluorescence. This eliminates the need for optical windows. We characterise the system's performance and measure signal-to-background ratios in the ion's fluorescence on the order of 50, which allows us to perform state readout with a fidelity over 99% in 600 $\mu$s. We test the system's resilience to thermal variations in the range between 22°C and 53°C, and the system's vibration resilience at 34 Hz and 300 Hz and find no effect on its performance. The combination of compactness and robustness of our fiber-coupled trap makes it well suited for applications in, as well as outside, research laboratory environments and in particular for highly compact portable optical atomic clocks. While our system is designed for trapping $^{40}$Ca$^{+}$ ions the fundamental design principles can be applied to other ion species.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Resolving Two Distinct Thermal X-ray Components in A compound Solar Flare

X-ray emission provides the most direct diagnostics of the energy-release process in solar flares. Occasionally, a superhot X-ray source is found to be above hot flare loops of ~10 MK temperature. While the origin of the superhot plasma is still elusive, it has conjured up an intriguing image of in-situ plasma heating near the reconnection site high above the flare loops, in contrast to the conventional picture of chromospheric evaporation. Here we investigate an extremely long-duration solar flare, in which EUV images show two distinct flare loop systems that appear successively along a Gamma-shaped polarity inversion line (PIL). When both flare loop systems are present, the HXR spectrum is found to be well fitted by combining a hot component (Te ~12 MK) and a superhot component (Te ~30 MK). Associated with a fast CME, the superhot X-ray source is located at top of the flare arcade that appears earlier, straddling and extending along the long "arm" of the Gamma-shaped PIL. Associated with a slow CME, the hot X-ray source is located at the top of the flare arcade that appears later and sits astride the short "arm" of the Gamma-shaped PIL. Aided by observations from a different viewing angle, we are able to verify that the superhot X-ray source is above the hot one in projection, but the two sources belong to different flare loop systems. Thus, this case study provides a stereoscopic observation explaining the co-existence of superhot and hot X-ray emitting plasmas in solar flares.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

An Upwind Generalized Finite Difference Method for Meshless Solution of Two-phase Porous Flow Equations

This paper makes the first attempt to apply newly developed upwind GFDM for the meshless solution of two-phase porous flow equations. In the presented method, meshless nodes are flexibly collocated to characterize the computational domain, instead of complicated mesh generation, and the computational domain is divided into overlapping sub-domains centered on each node. Combining with moving least square approximation and local Taylor expansion, derivatives of oil-phase pressure at the central node are approximated by a generalized difference scheme of nodal pressure in the local subdomain. By introducing the upwind scheme of phase permeability, fully implicit nonlinear discrete equations of the immiscible two-phase porous flow are obtained and solved by Newton iteration method with automatic differentiation technology, to avoid the additional computational cost and possible computational instability caused by sequentially coupled scheme. The upwind GFDM with the fully implicit nonlinear solver given in this paper may provide a critical reference for developing a general-purpose meshless numerical simulator for porous flow.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Extended high-harmonic spectra through cascade resonance in confined quantum systems

The study of high-harmonic generation in confined quantum systems is vital to establishing a complete physical picture of harmonic generation from atoms and molecules to bulk solids. Based on a multilevel approach, we demonstrate how intraband resonances significantly influence the harmonic spectra via charge pumping to the higher subbands and, thus, redefine the cutoff laws. As a proof of principle, we consider the interaction of graphene nanoribbons, with zigzag as well as armchair terminations, and resonant fields polarized along the cross-ribbon direction. Here, this effect is particularly prominent due to many nearly equi-separated energy levels. In such a scenario, a cascade resonance effect can take place in high-harmonic generation when the field strength is above a critical threshold, which is completely different from the harmonic generation mechanism of atoms, molecules and bulk solids. We further discuss the implications not only for other systems in a nanoribbon geometry, but also systems where only a few subbands (energy levels) meet this frequency-matching condition by considering a generalized multilevel Hamiltonian. Our study highlights that cascade resonance bears fundamentally distinct influence on the laws of harmonic generation, specifically the cutoff laws based on laser duration, field strength, and wavelength, thus unraveling new insights in solid-state high-harmonic generation.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

A New Mechanism for Sympathetic Cooling of Atoms and Ions in Atomic and Ion-Atomic Traps

Sympathetic cooling of a Fermi gas with a buffer gas of bosonic atoms is an efficient way to achieve quantum degeneracy in Fermi systems. However, all attempts to use this method for cooling ions until recently were ineffective because of the unremovable ion `"micromotion" in electromagnetic Paul traps, which prevents the realization of a number of hot projects with cold atom-ion systems. In this regard, we propose a new efficient method for sympathetic cooling of ions: the use for this purpose of cold buffer atoms in the region of atom-ion confinement-induced resonances (CIRs) [V.S. Melezhik, Phys. Rev. A103, 53109 (2021)]. We show that the destructive effect of "micromotion" on its sympathetic cooling can, however, be suppressed in the vicinity of the atom-ion CIR. Here, the resonant blocking of a close collision of an atom with an ion also resists its heating due to "micromotion". We investigate the effect of sympathetic cooling around CIRs in atom-ion, and atom-atom confined collisions within the quantum-quasiclassical approach using the Li-Yb$^+$ and Li-Yb confined systems as an example. In this approach, the Schrödinger equation for a cold light atom is integrated simultaneously with the classical Hamilton equations for a hotter heavy-ion or atom during a collision. We have found the region near the atom-ion CIR where the sympathetic cooling of the ion by cold atoms is possible in a hybrid atom-ion trap. We also show that it is possible to improve the efficiency of sympathetic cooling in atomic traps by using atomic CIRs.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Giant dynamic isotope effect in supercooled water

Light and heavy water show similar anomalies in their thermodynamic and dynamic properties, yet attempts to interrelate them face several challenges. While a simple temperature shift apparently helps in collapsing data for both isotopes, it lacks a clear justification and requires additional ad hoc scaling factors. The quantum effect on the hydrogen bond complicates the picture. Here we tackle this issue by investigating the decoupling between shear viscosity $\eta$ and translational self-diffusion $D_\mathrm{s}$. To this end, we have measured shear viscosity data for heavy water supercooled down to $244\,\mathrm{K}$, together with data for light water with improved accuracy. The isotope effect on viscosity is extreme for water: the viscosity ratio almost doubles when cooling from room temperature to $244\,\mathrm{K}$. Viscosity and self-diffusion are coupled at high temperature, with an apparent hydrodynamic radius in good agreement for both isotopes, whereas, at low temperature, decoupling occurs with a different degree for the two isotopes. The low temperature apparent hydrodynamic radii are reconciled by a $+7\,\mathrm{K}$ temperature shift of the light water data, without the need for a scaling factor. Our results suggest that this isotopic temperature shift mirrors that of water's thermodynamic and structural anomalies in the supercooled region.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Collisional excitation and non-LTE modelling of interstellar chiral propylene oxide

K. Dzenis, A. Faure, B. A. McGuire, A. J. Remijan, P. J. Dagdigian, C. Rist, R. Dawes, E. Quintas-Sanchez, F. Lique, M. Hochlaf. The first set of theoretical cross sections for propylene oxide (CH3CHCH2O) colliding with cold He atoms has been obtained at the full quantum level using a high-accuracy potential energy surface. By scaling the collision reduced mass, rotational rate coefficients for collisions with para-H2 are deduced in the temperature range 5-30 K. These collisional coefficients are combined with radiative data in a non-LTE radiative transfer model in order to reproduce observations of propylene oxide made towards the Sagittarius B2(N) molecular cloud with the Green Bank and Parkes radio telescopes. The three detected absorption lines are found to probe the cold (~ 10 K) and translucent (nH ~ 2000 cm-3) gas in the outer edges of the extended Sgr B2(N) envelope. The derived column density for propylene oxide is Ntot ~ 3e12 cm-2, corresponding to a fractional abundance relative to total hydrogen of ~ 2.5e-11. The present results are expected to help our understanding of the chemistry of propylene oxide, including a potential enantiomeric excess, in the cold interstellar medium.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Revealing the topological nature of the bond order wave in a strongly correlated quantum system

Sergi Julià-Farré, Daniel González-Cuadra, Alexander Patscheider, Manfred J. Mark, Francesca Ferlaino, Maciej Lewenstein, Luca Barbiero, Alexandre Dauphin. We investigate the topological properties of the bond order wave phase arising in the extended Fermi-Hubbard model. In particular, we uncover a topological sector, which remained elusive in previous finite-size numerical studies due to boundary effects. We first show that, for an infinite system, the bond order wave regime is characterized by two degenerate bulk states corresponding to the trivial and topological sectors. The latter turns out to be indeed characterized by an even degeneracy of the entanglement spectrum and longe-range order of a string correlation function. For finite size systems, we show that the topological sector can be stabilized by imposing a suitable border potential. This therefore provides a concrete protocol for the observation of topologically protected degenerate edge modes in finite-size systems. Furthermore, we show that the bulk of the system is characterized by exotic solitonic solutions interpolating between the trivial and topological sectors. Finally, we propose an implementation and detection scheme of this strongly-correlated topological phase in a quantum simulator based on dipolar Fermi gases in optical lattices.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Temperature driven spin-zero effect in TaAs$_2$

Md Shahin Alam, P.K. Tanwar, Krzysztof Dybko, Ashutosh S. Wadge, Przemyslaw Iwanowski, Andrzej Wisniewski, Marcin Matusiak. The electrical and thermo-electrical transport effects of the TaAs$_2$ semimetal were measured in a magnetic field applied along [-2 0 1] direction. The resulting field dependences of the resistivity as well as the Hall, Seebeck and Nernst coefficient below T ~ 100 K can be satisfactory described within the two-band model consisting of the electron and hole pockets. At low temperature all the measured effects exhibit significant contribution from quantum oscillations. The fast Fourier transform (FFT) of the oscillatory Nernst signal shows two fundamental frequencies, Fa = 105 T and Fb = 221 T, and the second harmonic of the latter (F2b = 442 T). The ratio between FFT amplitudes of Fb and F2b changes with temperature in an unusual way, indicating that we observe the spin-zero effect caused by temperature change. This is likely related to substantial temperature dependence of the Lande g-factor, which in turn can result from non-parabolic energy dispersion or temperature evolution of the spin-orbit coupling.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Observer Design for a Flexible Structure with Distributed and Point Sensors

The paper is devoted to the observability study of a dynamic system, which describes the vibrations of an elastic beam with an attached rigid body and distributed control actions. The mathematical model is derived using Hamilton's principle in the form of the Euler-Bernoulli beam equation with hinged boundary conditions and interface condition at the point of attachment of the rigid body. It is assumed that the sensors distributed along the beam provide output information about the deformation in neighborhoods of the specified points of the beam. Based on the variational form of the equations of motion, the spectral problem for defining the eigenfrequencies and eigenfunctions of the beam oscillations is obtained. Some properties of the eigenvalues and eigenfunctions of the spectral problem are investigated. Finite-dimensional approximations of the dynamic equations are constructed in the linear manifold spanned by the system of eigenfunctions. For these Galerkin approximations, observability conditions for the control system with incomplete information about the state are derived. An algorithm for observer design with an arbitrary number of modal coordinates is proposed for the differential equation on a finite-dimensional manifold. Based on a quadratic Lyapunov function with respect to the coordinates of the finite-dimensional state vector, the exponential convergence of the observer dynamics is proved. The proposed method of constructing a dynamic observer makes it possible to estimate the full system state by the output signals characterizing the motion of particular point only. Numerical simulations illustrate the exponential decay of the norm of solutions of the system of ordinary differential equations that describes the observation error.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Conjugate dualities for relative smoothness and strong convexity under the light of generalized convexity

Relative Bregman smoothness and strong convexity have recently gained considerable attention in optimization. However, conjugate dualities for Bregman smoothness and strong convexity remain an open problem as noted earlier by Lu, Freund, and Nesterov, Relatively smooth convex optimization by first-order methods, and applications, SIAM Journal on Optimization, 28(1):333-354, 2018. In this paper we address this question by introducing the notions of relative anisotropic strong convexity and smoothness as the respective dual counterparts of Bregman smoothness and strong convexity. In essence, the duality holds between tilt- and shift-parametrized families of upper and lower bounds and can thus be examined under the light of generalized convexity. In the Euclidean case this specializes to the well-known conjugate duality between Lipschitz smoothness and strong convexity. The two notions here introduced can be thought of as anisotropic generalizations of the well-known descent lemma and the strong convexity subgradient inequality. Alternatively, in the context of generalized convexity these characterizations can be interpreted as generalized subgradient inequalities. In the Euclidean case, the class of strongly convex functions can be described in terms of pointwise maxima over quadratics with uniform curvature. Surprisingly, in contrast, the class of anisotropically strongly convex functions, in general, only forms a proper subset of the corresponding class of pointwise maxima, unless a certain saddle-point property holds. Aside from the Euclidean case, this saddle-point property is shown to hold automatically in the one-dimensional or the essentially smooth case.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Scientists discover triboionization in discontinuous atmospheric pressure inlet for miniature ion trap mass spectrometer

Discontinuous atmospheric pressure interface (DAPI), consisting of a pinch valve, a silicone tube, and two metal capillaries, is a common inlet for miniature ion trap mass spectrometers (ITMS). It can improve the transport efficiency while help the miniaturization of the mass spectrometers. DAPI-ITMS is widely used for drug detection, metabolomics...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Category-theoretic recipe for dualities in one-dimensional quantum lattice models

We present a systematic approach for generating duality transformations in quantum lattice models. Within our formalism, dualities are completely characterized by equivalent but distinct realizations of a given (possibly non-abelian and non-invertible) symmetry. These different realizations are encoded into fusion categories, and dualities are methodically generated by considering all Morita equivalent categories. The full set of symmetric operators can then be constructed from the categorical data. We construct explicit intertwiners, in the form of matrix product operators, that convert local symmetric operators of one realization into local symmetric operators of its dual. Concurrently, it maps local operators that transform non-trivially into non-local ones. This guarantees that the structure constants of the algebra of all symmetric operators are equal in both dual realizations. Families of dual Hamiltonians, possibly with long range interactions, are then designed by taking linear combinations of the corresponding symmetric operators. We illustrate this approach by establishing matrix product operator intertwiners for well-known dualities such as Kramers-Wannier and Jordan-Wigner, consider theories with two copies of the Ising category symmetry, and present an example with quantum group symmetries. Finally, we comment on generalizations to higher dimensions of this categorical approach to dualities.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Photon echo polarimetry of excitons and biexcitons in a CH$_3$NH$_3$PbI$_3$ perovskite single crystal

Lead halide perovskites show remarkable performance when used in photovoltaic and optoelectronic devices. However, the peculiarities of light-matter interactions in these materials in general are far from being fully explored experimentally and theoretically. Here we specifically address the energy level order of optical transitions and demonstrate photon echos in a methylammonium lead triiodide single crystal, thereby determining the optical coherence times $T_2$ for excitons and biexcitons at cryogenic temperature to be 0.79 ps and 0.67 ps, respectively. Most importantly, we have developed an experimental photon-echo polarimetry method that not only identifies the contributions from exciton and biexciton complexes, but also allows accurate determination of the biexciton binding energy of 2.4 meV, even though the period of quantum beats between excitons and biexcitons is much longer than the coherence times of the resonances. Our experimental and theoretical analysis methods contribute to the understanding of the complex mechanism of quasiparticle interactions at moderate pump density and show that even in high-quality perovskite crystals and at very low temperatures, inhomogeneous broadening of excitonic transitions due to local crystal potential fluctuations is a source of optical dephasing.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Inexact Newton combined approximations in the topology optimization of geometrically nonlinear elastic structures and compliant mechanisms

This work blends the inexact Newton method with iterative combined approximations (ICA) for solving topology optimization problems under the assumption of geometric nonlinearity. The density-based problem formulation is solved using a sequential piecewise linear programming (SPLP) algorithm. Five distinct strategies have been proposed to control the frequency of the factorizations of the Jacobian matrices of the nonlinear equilibrium equations. Aiming at speeding up the overall iterative scheme while keeping the accuracy of the approximate solutions, three of the strategies also use an ICA scheme for the adjoint linear system associated with the sensitivity analysis. The robustness of the proposed reanalysis strategies is corroborated by means of numerical experiments with four benchmark problems -- two structures and two compliant mechanisms. Besides assessing the performance of the strategies considering a fixed budget of iterations, the impact of a theoretically supported stopping criterion for the SPLP algorithm was analyzed as well.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Theory of zero-field diode effect in twisted trilayer graphene

In a recent experiment [Lin et al., arXiv:2112.07841], the superconducting phase hosted by a heterostructure of mirror-symmetric twisted trilayer graphene and WSe$_2$ was shown to exhibit significantly different critical currents in opposite directions in the absence of external magnetic fields. We here develop a microscopic theory and analyze necessary conditions for this zero-field superconducting diode effect. Taking into account the spin-orbit coupling induced in trilayer graphene via the proximity effect, we classify the pairing instabilities and normal-state orders and derive which combinations are consistent with the observed diode effect, in particular, its field trainability. We perform explicit calculations of the diode effect in several different models, including the full continuum model for the system, and illuminate the relation between the diode effect and finite-momentum pairing. Our theory also provides a natural explanation of the observed sign change of the current asymmetry with doping, which can be related to an approximate chiral symmetry of the system, and of the enhanced transverse resistance above the superconducting transition. Our findings not only elucidate the rich physics of trilayer graphene on WSe$_2$, but also establish a means to distinguish between various candidate interaction-induced orders in spin-orbit-coupled graphene moiré systems, and could therefore serve as a guide for future experiments as well.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy