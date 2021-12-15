ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experimental quantum advantage with quantum coupon collector

By Min-Gang Zhou, Xiao-Yu Cao, Yu-Shuo Lu, Yang Wang, Yu Bao, Zhao-Ying Jia, Yao Fu, Hua-Lei Yin, Zeng-Bing Chen
 4 days ago

Min-Gang Zhou, Xiao-Yu Cao, Yu-Shuo Lu, Yang Wang, Yu Bao, Zhao-Ying Jia, Yao Fu, Hua-Lei Yin, Zeng-Bing Chen. An increasing number of communication and computational schemes with quantum advantages have recently been proposed, which implies that quantum technology has fertile...

Scientific American

In a First, Physicists Glimpse a Quantum Ghost

The wave function—an abstract concept used to predict the behavior of quantum particles—is the bedrock on which physicists have built their understanding of quantum mechanics. But this bedrock itself is not something physicists have a perfect grasp of, literally or philosophically. A wave function is not something one can hold in their hand or put under a microscope. And confusingly, some of its properties simply seem not to be real. In fact, mathematicians would openly label them as imaginary: so-called imaginary numbers—which arise from seemingly nonsensical feats such as taking the square roots of negative integers—are an important ingredient of a wave function’s well-proved power to forecast the results of real-world experiments. In short, if a wave function can be said to “exist” at all, it does so at the hazy crossroads between metaphysical mathematics and physical reality.
SCIENCE
Complexity for Open Quantum System

We study the complexity for an open quantum system. Our system is a harmonic oscillator coupled to a one-dimensional massless scalar field, which acts as the bath. Specifically, we consider the reduced density matrix by tracing out the bath degrees of freedom for both regular and inverted oscillator and computed the complexity of purification (COP) and complexity by using the operator-state mapping. We found that when the oscillator is regular the COP saturates quickly for both underdamped and overdamped oscillators. Interestingly, when the oscillator is underdamped, we discover a kink like behaviour for the saturation value of COP with varying damping coefficient. For the inverted oscillator, we found a linear growth of COP with time for all values of bath-system interaction. However, when the interaction is increased the slope of the linear growth decreases, implying that the unstable nature of the system can be regulated by the bath.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Higher-rate relativistic quantum key distribution

One of the major problems in the field of quantum key distribution (QKD) is the low key rates at which the systems operate. The reasons for this are the processes used to ensure the key distribution itself: sifting, parameter estimation, key reconciliation, and privacy amplification. So, this reduction in the rate of communication is inherent to all existing quantum key distribution schemes. This paper is concerned with proposing a solution to mitigate the rate reduction of the so-called relativistic QKD. To mitigate the reduction, we introduce a modified relativistic QKD protocol, which is based on Mach"“Zehnder interferometer being used as a probabilistic basis selection system (basis misalignment occurs between the parties in approximately half of the transferred qubits). The interferometric scheme allows the participating parties to correlate the mutual unbiased bases (MUBs) chosen by them. In this regard, a qubit could be used to transfer more than one bit of information. To be precise, by implementing the proposed interferometric scheme into a relativistic QKD protocol, a qubit is able to transfer two bits of information. This results in achieving a protocol, which is characterized with a greater rate of communication, two times greater than the usual rate. The modified protocol is proven to be secure against intercept-resend and collective attacks.
SCIENCE
Testing an Einstein's intuitive objection to quantum mechanics

We propose an experiment that allows one to test the Einstein's intuitive objection to Bohr's quantum mechanics (QM), which was that if QM is correct, then there should be a nonlocality related to the collapse of a single-particle macroscopic wavefunction, which by no means is compatible with special relativity. The idea of the experiment is related to the so-called integer quantum Hall (IQH) systems known to have macroscopic quantum orbits often called extended states. The experiment appeared realizable in a modified IQH system and we have found that a single-particle nonlocality does exist precisely as it follows from QM. This fact makes one come back to the Bell-Popper idea to revive the Lorentz-Poincare "dynamic" version of relativity together with the classical concept of space and time. But now, if to add the single-particle nonlocality to the Bohm-Hiley model of undivided universe, one can solve the most formidable problem - to find a preferred reference frame without involving the vague notion "aether". Moreover, now one can adopt a deeper-than-relativistic concept of what we call "reality", which opens the door to a realistic interpretation of QM and, after all, to the awareness of the worldview of this extremely successful theory.
SCIENCE
Experimental Characterization of Fault-Tolerant Circuits in Small-Scale Quantum Processors

Experiments conducted on open-access cloud-based IBM Quantum devices are presented for characterizing their fault tolerance using $[4,2,2]$-encoded gate sequences. Up to 100 logical gates are activated in the IBMQ Bogota and IBMQ Santiago devices and we found that a $[4,2,2]$ code's logical gate set may be deemed fault-tolerant for gate sequences larger than 10 gates. However, certain circuits did not satisfy the fault tolerance criterion. In some cases, the encoded-gate sequences show a high error rate that is lower bounded at $\approx 0.1$, whereby the error inherent in these circuits cannot be mitigated by classical post-selection. A comparison of the experimental results to a simple error model reveals that the dominant gate errors cannot be readily represented by the popular Pauli error model. Finally, it is most accurate to assess the fault tolerance criterion when the circuits tested are restricted to those that give rise to an output state with a low dimension.
COMPUTERS
On propagation in Loop Quantum Gravity

A rigorous implementation of the Wheeler-Dewitt equations was derived in the context of Loop Quantum Gravity (LQG) and was coined Quantum Spin Dynamics (QSD). The Hamiltonian constraint of QSD was criticised as being too local and to prevent "propagation" in canonical LQG. That criticism was based on an algorithm developed for QSD for generating solutions to the Wheeler-DeWitt equations. The fine details of that algorithm could not be worked out because the QSD Hamiltonian constraint makes crucial use of the volume operator which cannot be diagonalised analytically.
SCIENCE
Quantum fidelity of electromagnetically induced transparency: The full quantum theory

We present a full quantum model to study the fidelity of single photons with different quantum states propagating in a medium exhibiting electromagnetically induced transparency (EIT). By using the general reservoir theory, we can calculate the quantum state of the transmitted probe photons that reveal the EIT phenomenon predicted by semiclassical theory while reflecting the influence of the quantum fluctuations of the strong coupling field. Our study shows that the coupling field fluctuations not only change the quantum state of the probe photons, but also slightly affect its transmittance. Moreover, we demonstrate that the squeezed coupling field can enhance the influence of its fluctuations on the quantum state of the probe photons, which means that the EIT effect can be manipulated by controlling the quantum state properties of the coupling field. The full quantum theory in this paper is suitable for studying quantum systems related to the EIT mechanism that would allow us to examine various quantum effects in EIT-based systems from a full quantum perspective.
PHYSICS
Quantum error correction in the NISQ regime for sequential quantum computing

We use density matrix simulations to study the performance of three distance three quantum error correcting codes in the context of the rare-earth-ion-doped crystal (RE) platform for quantum computing. We analyze pseudothresholds for these codes when parallel operations are not available, and examine the behavior both with and without resting errors. In RE systems, resting errors can be mitigated by extending the system's ground state coherence time. For the codes we study, we find that if the ground state coherence time is roughly 100 times larger than the excited state coherence time, resting errors become small enough to be negligible compared to other error sources. This leads us to the conclusion that beneficial QEC could be achieved in the RE system with the expected gate fidelities available in the NISQ regime. However, for codes using more qubits and operations, a factor of more than 100 would be required. Furthermore, we investigate how often QEC should be performed in a circuit. We find that for early experiments in RE systems, the minimal $[\![5,1,3]\!]$ would be most suitable as it has a high threshold error and uses few qubits. However, when more qubits are available the $[\![9,1,3]\!]$ surface code might be a better option due to its higher circuit performance. Our findings are important for steering experiments to an efficient path for realizing beneficial quantum error correcting codes in early RE systems where resources are limited.
COMPUTERS
Science
Computer Science
Effective Hamiltonians in Nonrelativistic Quantum Electrodynamics

In this paper, we consider some second-order effective Hamiltonians describing the interaction of the quantum electromagnetic field with atoms or molecules in the nonrelativistic limit. Our procedure is valid only for off-energy-shell processes, specifically virtual processes such as those relevant for ground-state energy shifts and dispersion van der Waals and Casimir-Polder interactions, while on-energy-shell processes are excluded. These effective Hamiltonians allow for a considerable simplification of the calculation of radiative energy shifts, dispersion, and Casimir-Polder interactions, including in the presence of boundary conditions. They can also provide clear physical insights into the processes involved. We clarify that the form of the effective Hamiltonian depends on the field states considered, and consequently different expressions can be obtained, each of them with a well-defined range of validity and possible applications. We also apply our results to some specific cases, mainly the Lamb shift, the Casimir-Polder atom-surface interaction, and the dispersion interactions between atoms, molecules, or, in general, polarizable bodies.
PHYSICS
Operational Interpretation of Quantum Fisher Information in Quantum Thermodynamics

In the framework of quantum thermodynamics preparing a quantum system in a general state requires the consumption of two distinct resources, namely, work and coherence. It has been shown that the work cost of preparing a quantum state is determined by its free energy. Considering a similar setting, here we determine the coherence cost of preparing a general state when there are no restrictions on work consumption. More precisely, the coherence cost is defined as the minimum rate of consumption of systems in a pure coherent state, that is needed to prepare copies of the desired system. We show that the coherence cost of any system is determined by its quantum Fisher information about the time parameter, hence introducing a new operational interpretation of this central quantity of quantum metrology. Our resource-theoretic approach also reveals a previously unnoticed connection between two fundamental properties of quantum Fisher information.
PHYSICS
Quantum annealing in the NISQ era: railway conflict management

Krzysztof Domino, Mátyás Koniorczyk, Krzysztof Krawiec, Konrad Jałowiecki, Sebastian Deffner, Bartłomiej Gardas. We are in the Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ) devices' era, in which quantum hardware has become available for application in real-world problems. However, demonstrating the usefulness of such NISQ devices are still rare. In this work, we consider a practical railway dispatching problem: delay and conflict management on single-track railway lines. We examine the issue of train dispatching consequences caused by the arrival of an already delayed train to the network segment being considered. This problem is computationally hard and needs to be solved almost in real-time. We introduce a quadratic unconstrained binary optimization (QUBO) model of this problem, compatible with the emerging quantum annealing technology. The model's instances can be executed on present-day quantum annealers. As a proof-of-concept, we solve selected real-life problems from the Polish railway network using D-Wave quantum annealers. As a reference, we also provide solutions calculated with classical methods, including those relevant to the community (linear integer programming) and a sophisticated algorithm based on tensor networks for solving Ising instances. Our preliminary results illustrate the degree of difficulty of real-life railway instances for the current quantum annealing technology. Moreover, our analysis shows that the new generation of quantum annealers (the advantage system) perform much worse on those instances than its predecessor.
SCIENCE
A quantum shuffle approach to quantum determinants

Let $\bigwedge_\sigma V=\bigoplus_{k\geq 0}\bigwedge_\sigma^kV$ be the quantum exterior algebra associated to a finite-dimensional braided vector space $(V,\sigma)$. For an algebra $\mathfrak{A}$, we consider the convolution product on the graded space $\bigoplus_{k\geq 0}\mathrm{Hom}\big(\bigwedge_\sigma^kV,\bigwedge_\sigma^kV\otimes \mathfrak{A}\big)$. Using this product, we define a notion of quantum minor determinant of a map from $V$ to $V\otimes \mathfrak{A}$, which coincides with the classical one in the case that $\mathfrak{A}$ is the FRT algebra corresponding to $U_q(\mathfrak{sl}_N)$. We establish quantum Laplace expansion formulas and multiplicative formulas for these determinants.
MATHEMATICS
Quantum computing Floquet band structures

Quantum systems can be dynamically controlled using time-periodic external fields, leading to the concept of Floquet engineering, with promising technological applications. Computing Floquet band structures is harder than only computing ground state properties or single time-dependent trajectories, and scales exponentially with the Hilbert space dimension. Especially for strongly correlated systems in the low frequency limit, classical approaches based on truncation break down. Here, we present two quantum algorithms to determine effective Floquet modes and band structures. We combine the defining properties of Floquet modes in time and frequency domains with the expressiveness of parameterized quantum circuits to overcome the limitations of classical approaches. We benchmark our algorithms and provide an analysis of the key properties relevant for near-term quantum hardware.
COMPUTERS
Interactive Protocols for Classically-Verifiable Quantum Advantage

Daiwei Zhu, Gregory D. Kahanamoku-Meyer, Laura Lewis, Crystal Noel, Or Katz, Bahaa Harraz, Qingfeng Wang, Andrew Risinger, Lei Feng, Debopriyo Biswas, Laird Egan, Alexandru Gheorghiu, Yunseong Nam, Thomas Vidick, Umesh Vazirani, Norman Y. Yao, Marko Cetina, Christopher Monroe. Achieving quantum computational advantage requires solving a classically intractable problem on a...
SCIENCE
Quantum readout error mitigation via deep learning

Quantum computing devices are inevitably subject to errors. To leverage quantum technologies for computational benefits in practical applications, quantum algorithms and protocols must be implemented reliably under noise and imperfections. Since noise and imperfections limit the size of quantum circuits that can be realized on a quantum device, developing quantum error mitigation techniques that do not require extra qubits and gates is of critical importance. In this work, we present a deep learning-based protocol for reducing readout errors on quantum hardware. Our technique is based on training an artificial neural network with the measurement results obtained from experiments with simple quantum circuits consisting of singe-qubit gates only. With the neural network and deep learning, non-linear noise can be corrected, which is not possible with the existing linear inversion methods. The advantage of our method against the existing methods is demonstrated through quantum readout error mitigation experiments performed on IBM five-qubit quantum devices.
COMPUTERS
Local quantum overlapping tomography

Reconstructing the full quantum state of a many-body system requires the estimation of a number of parameters that grows exponentially with system size. Nevertheless, there are situations in which one is only interested in a subset of these parameters and a full reconstruction is not needed. A paradigmatic example is a scenario where one aims at determining all the reduced states only up to a given size. Overlapping tomography provides constructions to address this problem with a number of product measurements much smaller than what is obtained when performing independent tomography of each reduced state. There are however many relevant physical systems with a natural notion of locality where one is mostly interested in the reduced states of neighboring particles. In this work, we study this form of local overlapping tomography. First of all, we show that, contrary to its full version, the number of product measurements needed for local overlapping tomography does not grow with system size. Then, we present strategies for qubit and fermionic systems in selected lattice geometries. The developed methods find a natural application in the estimation of many-body systems prepared in current quantum simulators or quantum computing devices, where interactions are often local.
SCIENCE
On the variational method for Euclidean quantum fields in infinite volume

We investigate the infinite volume limit of the variational description of Euclidean quantum fields introduced in a previous work. Focussing on two dimensional theories for simplicity, we prove in details how to use the variational approach to obtain tightness of $\varphi^4_2$ without cutoffs and a corresponding large deviation principle for any infinite volume limit. Any infinite volume measure is described via a novel kind of stochastic equations. Similar considerations apply to more general $P (\varphi)_2$ theories. We then turn to the $\exp (\beta \varphi)_2$ model for $\beta^2 < 8 \pi$ (the so called full $L^1$ regime) and prove uniqueness of the infinite volume limit and a variational characterization of the unique infinite volume measure. The corresponding characterization for $P (\varphi)_2$ theories is lacking due to the difficulty of studying the stability of the Euler-Lagrange equations against local perturbations.
MATHEMATICS
Quantum advantage in biometric authentication with single photons

It was recently proposed to use the human visual system's ability to perform efficient photon counting in order to devise a new biometric methodology. The relevant biometric fingerprint is represented by the optical losses light suffers along several different paths from the cornea to the retina. The fingerprint is accessed by interrogating a subject on perceiving or not weak light flashes, containing few tens of photons, so that the subject's visual system works at the threshold of perception, at which regime optical losses play a significant role. Here we show that if instead of weak laser light pulses we use quantum light sources, in particular single photon sources, we obtain a quantum advantage, which translates into a reduction of the resources required to achieve a desired performance. Besides the particular application on biometrics, our work further demonstrates that quantum light sources can provide deeper insights when studying human vision.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

New Quantum Phase Discovery Could Help Correct Quantum Computers' Errors

Under extreme cold, familiar physics breaks down just as it does on very small scales, allowing exotic states of matter. However, for all the strangeness we have observed under these conditions, theory has often run far ahead of practice. States of matter known as quantum phases have been predicted long before they are achieved. Two teams have independently reported a previously unseen form of quantum entanglement, both published in the same edition of the journal Science, decades after theoreticians predicted its existence. The work was made possible through advances in quantum information programing and could open the door to making quantum computers more reliable and practical.
COMPUTERS
Collective behavior in quantum interference: an alternative superposition principle

An interferometer in which all of its components are treated as quantum bodies is examined with the standard interpretation and with a model in which its uncoupled spatially separated components act collectively. These models utilize superposition principles that differ when applied to systems composed of three or more bodies. Interferometric disparities between them involving frequency shifts and recoil are shown to be difficult to measure. More pronounced discrepancies involve correlated interference. The collective model is shown to provide a missing connection between quantum and semiclassical theories. Scattering from an entangled state, which cannot be divided into disjoint parts, is discussed in relation to collective recoil. Collective scattering is shown to be a viable alternative to the standard model, thereby providing insight into constructing tests of the superposition principle in systems with three or more bodies.
PHYSICS

