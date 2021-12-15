ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Community Detection in Electrical Grids Using Quantum Annealing

By Marina Fernández-Campoamor, Corey O'Meara, Giorgio Cortiana, Vedran Peric, Juan Bernabé-Moreno
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

With the increase of intermittent renewable generation resources feeding into the electrical grid, Distribution System Operators (DSOs) must find ways to incorporate these new actors and adapt the grid to ensure stability and enable flexibility. Dividing the grid into logical clusters entails several organization and technical benefits, helping overcome...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Quantum annealing in the NISQ era: railway conflict management

Krzysztof Domino, Mátyás Koniorczyk, Krzysztof Krawiec, Konrad Jałowiecki, Sebastian Deffner, Bartłomiej Gardas. We are in the Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ) devices' era, in which quantum hardware has become available for application in real-world problems. However, demonstrating the usefulness of such NISQ devices are still rare. In this work, we consider a practical railway dispatching problem: delay and conflict management on single-track railway lines. We examine the issue of train dispatching consequences caused by the arrival of an already delayed train to the network segment being considered. This problem is computationally hard and needs to be solved almost in real-time. We introduce a quadratic unconstrained binary optimization (QUBO) model of this problem, compatible with the emerging quantum annealing technology. The model's instances can be executed on present-day quantum annealers. As a proof-of-concept, we solve selected real-life problems from the Polish railway network using D-Wave quantum annealers. As a reference, we also provide solutions calculated with classical methods, including those relevant to the community (linear integer programming) and a sophisticated algorithm based on tensor networks for solving Ising instances. Our preliminary results illustrate the degree of difficulty of real-life railway instances for the current quantum annealing technology. Moreover, our analysis shows that the new generation of quantum annealers (the advantage system) perform much worse on those instances than its predecessor.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Anomaly detection in high-energy physics using a quantum autoencoder

The lack of evidence for new interactions and particles at the Large Hadron Collider has motivated the high-energy physics community to explore model-agnostic data-analysis approaches to search for new physics. Autoencoders are unsupervised machine learning models based on artificial neural networks, capable of learning background distributions. We study quantum autoencoders based on variational quantum circuits for the problem of anomaly detection at LHC. For a QCD $t\bar{t}$ background and a resonant heavy Higgs signals, we find that a simple quantum autoencoder outperforms dense classical autoencoders for the same input space and trains very efficiently. Moreover, this performance is reproducible on present quantum devices. This shows that quantum autoencoders can effectively analyse high-energy physics data in future LHC runs.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum simulation using noisy unitary circuits and measurements

Many-body quantum systems are notoriously hard to study theoretically due to the exponential growth of their Hilbert space. It is also challenging to probe the quantum correlations in many-body states in experiments due to their sensitivity to external noise. Using synthetic quantum matter to simulate quantum systems has opened new ways of probing quantum many-body systems with unprecedented control, and of engineering phases of matter which are otherwise hard to find in nature. Noisy quantum circuits have become an important cornerstone of our understanding of quantum many-body dynamics. In particular, random circuits act as minimally structured toy models for chaotic nonintegrable quantum systems, faithfully reproducing some of their universal properties. Crucially, in contrast to the full microscopic model, random circuits can be analytically tractable under a reasonable set of assumptions, thereby providing invaluable insights into questions which might be out of reach even for state-of-the-art numerical techniques. Here, we give an overview of two classes of dynamics studied using random-circuit models, with a particular focus on the dynamics of quantum entanglement. We will especially pay attention to potential near-term applications of random-circuit models on noisy-intermediate scale quantum (NISQ) devices. In this context, we cover hybrid circuits consisting of unitary gates interspersed with nonunitary projective measurements, hosting an entanglement phase transition from a volume-law to an area-law phase of the steady-state entanglement. Moreover, we consider random-circuit sampling experiments and discuss the usefulness of random quantum states for simulating quantum many-body dynamics on NISQ devices by leveraging the concept of quantum typicality. We highlight how emergent hydrodynamics can be studied by utilizing random quantum states generated by chaotic circuits.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Annealing#Quantum Computing#Electrical Grids#Graph Partitioning#Ieee#Quantum Physics#Emerging Technologies
HPCwire

Honda Research Institute Synthesizes Nanomaterials for Potential Use in Quantum Electronics

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 — Scientists from Honda Research Institute USA, Inc. (HRI-US) have synthesized atomically thin “nanoribbons” – atomic scale thickness, ribbon-shaped materials – that have broad implications for the future of quantum electronics, the area of physics dealing with the effects of quantum mechanics on the behavior of electrons in matter. HRI-US’s synthesis of an ultra-narrow two-dimensional material built of a single or double layer of atoms demonstrated the ability to control the width of these two-dimensional materials to sub-10 nanometer (10-9 meter) that results in quantum transport behavior at much higher temperatures compared to those grown using current methods. The team of scientists with collaborators from Columbia and Rice Universities as well as Oak Ridge National Laboratory co-authored a new paper on the topic that was published in Science Advances and is available at: https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abk1892#F1.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Portfolio Optimization on Classical and Quantum Computers Using PortFawn

Portfolio diversification is one of the most effective ways to minimize investment risk. Individuals and fund managers aim to create a portfolio of assets that not only have high returns but are also uncorrelated. This goal can be achieved by comparing the historical performance, fundamentals, predictions, news sentiment, and many other parameters that can affect the portfolio's value. One of the most well-known approaches to manage/optimize portfolios is the well-known mean-variance (Markowitz) portfolio. The algorithm's inputs are the expected returns and risks (volatility), and its output is the optimized weights for each asset in the target portfolio. Simplified unrealistic assumptions and constraints were used in its original version preventing its use in practical cases. One solution to improve its usability is by altering the parameters and constraints to match investment goals and requirements. This paper introduces PortFawn, an open-source Python library to create and backtest mean-variance portfolios. PortFawn provides simple-to-use APIs to create and evaluate mean-variance optimization algorithms using classical computing (real-valued asset weights) as well as quantum annealing computing (binary asset weights). This tool has many parameters to customize the target portfolios according to the investment goals. The paper introduces the background and limitations of the mean-variance portfolio optimization algorithm, its architecture, and a description of the functionalities of PortFawn. We also show how one can use this tool in practice using a simple investment scenario.
MARKETS
iotbusinessnews.com

Elvexys Releases Monitoring Solution Detecting Power Grid Failures with Semtech’s LoRa® Devices

The implementation of LoRaWAN® connectivity devices reduce costs and deployment time. Semtech Corporation announced its collaboration with Elvexys, designer of innovative and robust solutions for data management, engineering of energy transport and distribution networks in Europe, and Oiken, a Swiss distributor of electricity serving 90,000 end customers, for an Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled sensor.
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

QKSA: Quantum Knowledge Seeking Agent -- resource-optimized reinforcement learning using quantum process tomography

In this research, we extend the universal reinforcement learning (URL) agent models of artificial general intelligence to quantum environments. The utility function of a classical exploratory stochastic Knowledge Seeking Agent, KL-KSA, is generalized to distance measures from quantum information theory on density matrices. Quantum process tomography (QPT) algorithms form the tractable subset of programs for modeling environmental dynamics. The optimal QPT policy is selected based on a mutable cost function based on algorithmic complexity as well as computational resource complexity. Instead of Turing machines, we estimate the cost metrics on a high-level language to allow realistic experimentation. The entire agent design is encapsulated in a self-replicating quine which mutates the cost function based on the predictive value of the optimal policy choosing scheme. Thus, multiple agents with pareto-optimal QPT policies evolve using genetic programming, mimicking the development of physical theories each with different resource trade-offs. This formal framework is termed Quantum Knowledge Seeking Agent (QKSA).
COMPUTERS
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Unexpectedly Find Water on Mars

What would we do without water? The colorless and odorless substance is crucial for all life forms as we know them. Life on Earth wouldn’t be possible without the presence of water. That’s why astronomers are so eager to detect water on other planets as soon as they find the objects. Where there’s water, there also should be life.
ASTRONOMY
digg.com

Experts Answer: Is It Really Cheaper To Use An Electric Vehicle?

A recent survey says more than half of car sales by 2030 will be electric. But are they really worth it?. A YouGov poll of 33,000 licensed drivers suggests that 23 percent of them would consider purchasing a new or used EV as their next car. Though there are benefits to EVs, we can't assume owning one will be cheaper than a gas-powered vehicle. "You can't go in with that mindset that you’re going to start saving money right off the bat," says Ronald Montoya, a senior consumer advice editor at Edmunds. Here's what you should know before making a decision.
INCOME TAX
scitechdaily.com

Quantum Mechanics and Machine Learning Used To Accurately Predict Chemical Reactions at High Temperatures

Method combines quantum mechanics with machine learning to accurately predict oxide reactions at high temperatures when no experimental data is available; could be used to design clean carbon-neutral processes for steel production and metal recycling. Extracting metals from oxides at high temperatures is essential not only for producing metals such...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

A Globally Convergent Distributed Jacobi Scheme for Block-Structured Nonconvex Constrained Optimization Problems

Motivated by the increasing availability of high-performance parallel computing, we design a distributed parallel algorithm for linearly-coupled block-structured nonconvex constrained optimization problems. Our algorithm performs Jacobi-type proximal updates of the augmented Lagrangian function, requiring only local solutions of separable block nonlinear programming (NLP) problems. We provide a cheap and explicitly computable Lyapunov function that allows us to establish global and local sublinear convergence of our algorithm, its iteration complexity, as well as simple, practical and theoretically convergent rules for automatically tuning its parameters. This in contrast to existing algorithms for nonconvex constrained optimization based on the alternating direction method of multipliers that rely on at least one of the following: Gauss-Seidel or sequential updates, global solutions of NLP problems, non-computable Lyapunov functions, and hand-tuning of parameters. Numerical experiments showcase its advantages for large-scale problems, including the multi-period optimization of a 9000-bus AC optimal power flow test case over 168 time periods, solved on the Summit supercomputer using an open-source Julia code.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Magneto-electric cooling rate of a multiferroic antiferromagnetic quantum spin system: the cumulative influence of the site-dependent magnetic and electric fields

William Degaulle Waladi Gueagni, Lionel Tenemeza Kenfack, Martin Tchoffo, Georges Collince Fouokeng, Lukong Cornelius Fai. The magneto-electrocaloric effect which can be defined as the coupling between magnetocaloric and electrocaloric effects attracts currently considerable attention due to the advantages provided by the caloric effect in designing solid-state refrigeration technologies. The magneto-electrocaloric effect of a multiferroic antiferromagnetic spin system with the Dzyaloshinskii Moriya (DM) interaction is investigated in this paper. The DM interaction is assimilated to a coupling between an external site-dependent electric field and a local electric polarization. The external magnetic is also considered as a site-dependent magnetic field. The spin-wave theory is used as a diagonalization method and through the canonical partition function, some thermodynamic properties such as the Boltzmann entropy and the specific heat capacity are obtained. Then, the adiabatic magnetic, electric, and magnetoelectric cooling rates are also derived. The graphs obtained for the adiabatic magnetic, electric, and magnetoelectric cooling rate show a characteristic behavior of the caloric or multi-caloric effect which is in good agreement with some experimental and theoretical works. Besides, the entropy response due to the variation of the external site-dependent magnetic field exhibits two anomalous entropy peaks indicating the existence of an intermediate phase tuneable by the magnetic and electric site-dependent parameters. Overall, it is demonstrated that the cumulative influence of the site-dependent magnetic and electric fields allows us not only to reveal quantum critical points hidden in a multiferroic quantum spin system but also to control the caloric or multi-caloric effect essential in the construction of solid-state refrigeration devices.
SCIENCE
TechRepublic

"Hello Quantum World:" New cybersecurity service uses entanglement to generate cryptographic keys

The new service protects against current and future cyberattacks, according to Quantinuum CEO, and works with existing cybersecurity systems. Quantinumm's software company Cambridge Quantum announced a new way to provide cryptographic keys that uses Honeywell's H1, entanglement and an API. Quantum Origin can run on any quantum computer and is designed to integrate into existing cybersecurity solutions.
SOFTWARE
yieldpro.com

The urgency of protecting the electric grid from cyberattacks

Multifamily owners and operators are the single largest dispenser of utilities in the nation. An electric grid failure would be catastrophic for operations and to residents, many of whom currently work from home. The clock is ticking to protect the electric grid from cyberattacks. Adversarial nations, terrorists, and criminal groups...
PUBLIC SAFETY
arxiv.org

Machine Learning-Accelerated Computational Solid Mechanics: Application to Linear Elasticity

This work presents a novel physics-informed deep learning based super-resolution framework to reconstruct high-resolution deformation fields from low-resolution counterparts, obtained from coarse mesh simulations or experiments. We leverage the governing equations and boundary conditions of the physical system to train the model without using any high-resolution labeled data. The proposed approach is applied to obtain the super-resolved deformation fields from the low-resolution stress and displacement fields obtained by running simulations on a coarse mesh for a body undergoing linear elastic deformation. We demonstrate that the super-resolved fields match the accuracy of an advanced numerical solver running at 400 times the coarse mesh resolution, while simultaneously satisfying the governing laws. A brief evaluation study comparing the performance of two deep learning based super-resolution architectures is also presented.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The Dual PC Algorithm for Structure Learning

While learning the graphical structure of Bayesian networks from observational data is key to describing and helping understand data generating processes in complex applications, the task poses considerable challenges due to its computational complexity. The directed acyclic graph (DAG) representing a Bayesian network model is generally not identifiable from observational data, and a variety of methods exist to estimate its equivalence class instead. Under certain assumptions, the popular PC algorithm can consistently recover the correct equivalence class by testing for conditional independence (CI), starting from marginal independence relationships and progressively expanding the conditioning set. Here, we propose the dual PC algorithm, a novel scheme to carry out the CI tests within the PC algorithm by leveraging the inverse relationship between covariance and precision matrices. Notably, the elements of the precision matrix coincide with partial correlations for Gaussian data. Our algorithm then exploits block matrix inversions on the covariance and precision matrices to simultaneously perform tests on partial correlations of complementary (or dual) conditioning sets. The multiple CI tests of the dual PC algorithm, therefore, proceed by first considering marginal and full-order CI relationships and progressively moving to central-order ones. Simulation studies indicate that the dual PC algorithm outperforms the classical PC algorithm both in terms of run time and in recovering the underlying network structure.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy