Universal interference-based construction of Gaussian operations in hybrid quantum systems

By Mengzhen Zhang, Shoumik Chowdhury, Liang Jiang
 4 days ago

Beam-splitter operations are an indispensable resource for processing quantum information encoded in bosonic modes. However, in hybrid quantum systems, it can be challenging to implement reliable beam-splitters between two distinct bosonic modes due to various experimental imperfections. Without beam-splitters,...

Axial Higgs Mode Detected by Quantum Pathway Interference in RTe3

Yiping Wang, Ioannis Petrides, Grant McNamara, Md Mofazzel Hosen, Shiming Lei, Yueh-Chun Wu, James L. Hart, Hongyan Lv, Jun Yan, Di Xiao, Judy J. Cha, Prineha Narang, Leslie M. Schoop, Kenneth S. Burch. The observation of the Higgs boson solidified the standard model of particle physics. However, explanations of anomalies...
Dynamical relaxation of correlators in periodically driven integrable quantum systems

We show that the correlation functions of a class of periodically driven integrable closed quantum systems approach their steady state value as $n^{-(\alpha+1)/\beta}$, where $n$ is the number of drive cycles and $\alpha$ and $\beta$ denote positive integers. We find that generically $\beta=2$ within a dynamical phase characterized by a fixed $\alpha$; however, its value can change to $\beta=3$ or $\beta=4$ either at critical drive frequencies separating two dynamical phases or at special points within a phase. We show that such decays are realized in both driven Su-Schrieffer-Heeger (SSH) and one-dimensional (1D) transverse field Ising models, discuss the role of symmetries of the Floquet spectrum in determining $\beta$, and chart out the values of $\alpha$ and $\beta$ realized in these models. We analyze the SSH model for a continuous drive protocol using a Floquet perturbation theory which provides analytical insight into the behavior of the correlation functions in terms of its Floquet Hamiltonian. This is supplemented by an exact numerical study of a similar behavior for the 1D Ising model driven by a square pulse protocol. For both models, we find a crossover timescale $n_c$ which diverges at the transition. We also unravel a long-time oscillatory behavior of the correlators when the critical drive frequency, $\omega_c$, is approached from below ($\omega < \omega_c$). We tie such behavior to the presence of multiple stationary points in the Floquet spectrum of these models and provide an analytic expression for the time period of these oscillations.
Complexity for Open Quantum System

We study the complexity for an open quantum system. Our system is a harmonic oscillator coupled to a one-dimensional massless scalar field, which acts as the bath. Specifically, we consider the reduced density matrix by tracing out the bath degrees of freedom for both regular and inverted oscillator and computed the complexity of purification (COP) and complexity by using the operator-state mapping. We found that when the oscillator is regular the COP saturates quickly for both underdamped and overdamped oscillators. Interestingly, when the oscillator is underdamped, we discover a kink like behaviour for the saturation value of COP with varying damping coefficient. For the inverted oscillator, we found a linear growth of COP with time for all values of bath-system interaction. However, when the interaction is increased the slope of the linear growth decreases, implying that the unstable nature of the system can be regulated by the bath.
Hybrid quantum--classical algorithm for computing imaginary-time correlation functions

Quantitative descriptions of strongly correlated materials pose a considerable challenge in condensed matter physics and chemistry. A promising approach to address this problem is quantum embedding methods. In particular, the dynamical mean-field theory (DMFT) maps the original system to an effective quantum impurity model comprising correlated orbitals embedded in an electron bath. The biggest bottleneck in DMFT calculations is numerically solving the quantum impurity model, i.e., computing Green's function. Past studies have proposed theoretical methods to compute Green's function of a quantum impurity model in polynomial time using a quantum computer. So far, however, efficient methods for computing the imaginary-time Green's functions have not been established despite the advantages of the imaginary-time formulation. We propose a quantum--classical hybrid algorithm for computing imaginary-time Green's functions on quantum devices with limited hardware resources by applying the variational quantum simulation. Using a quantum circuit simulator, we verified this algorithm by computing Green's functions for a dimer model as well as a four-site impurity model obtained by DMFT calculations of the single-band Hubbard model, although our method can be applied to general imaginary-time correlation functions.
Conditional Gaussian Nonlinear System: a Fast Preconditioner and a Cheap Surrogate Model For Complex Nonlinear Systems

Developing suitable approximate models for analyzing and simulating complex nonlinear systems is practically important. This paper aims at exploring the skill of a rich class of nonlinear stochastic models, known as the conditional Gaussian nonlinear system (CGNS), as both a cheap surrogate model and a fast preconditioner for facilitating many computationally challenging tasks. The CGNS preserves the underlying physics to a large extent and can reproduce intermittency, extreme events and other non-Gaussian features in many complex systems arising from practical applications. Three interrelated topics are studied. First, the closed analytic formulae of solving the conditional statistics provide an efficient and accurate data assimilation scheme. It is shown that the data assimilation skill of a suitable CGNS approximate forecast model outweighs that by applying an ensemble method even to the perfect model with strong nonlinearity, where the latter suffers from filter divergence. Second, the CGNS allows the development of a fast algorithm for simultaneously estimating the parameters and the unobserved variables with uncertainty quantification in the presence of only partial observations. Utilizing an appropriate CGNS as a preconditioner significantly reduces the computational cost in accurately estimating the parameters in the original complex system. Finally, the CGNS advances rapid and statistically accurate algorithms for computing the probability density function and sampling the trajectories of the unobserved state variables. These fast algorithms facilitate the development of an efficient and accurate data-driven method for predicting the linear response of the original system with respect to parameter perturbations based on a suitable CGNS preconditioner.
Catalytic Gaussian thermal operations

We examine the problem of state transformations in the framework of Gaussian thermal resource theory in the presence of catalysts. To this end, we introduce an expedient parametrisation of covariance matrices in terms of principal mode temperatures and asymmetries, and consider both weak and strong catalytic scenarios. We show that strong catalysts (where final correlations with the system are forbidden) are useless for the single mode case, in that they do not expand the set of states reachable from a given initial state through Gaussian thermal operations. We then go on to prove that weak catalysts (where final correlations with the system are allowed) are instead capable of reaching more final system states, and determine exact conditions for state transformations of a single-mode in their presence. Next, we derive necessary conditions for Gaussian thermal state transformations holding for any number of modes, for strong catalysts and approximate transformations, and for weak catalysts with and without the addition of a thermal bath. We discuss the implications of these results for devices operating with Gaussian elements.
Hybrid Quantum-Classical Multi-cut Benders Approach with a Power System Application

Leveraging the current generation of quantum devices to solve optimization problems of practical interest necessitates the development of hybrid quantum-classical (HQC) solution approaches. In this paper, a multi-cut Benders decomposition (BD) approach that exploits multiple feasible solutions of the master problem (MP) to generate multiple valid cuts is adapted, so as to be used as an HQC solver for general mixed-integer linear programming (MILP) problems. The use of different cut selection criteria and strategies to manage the size of the MP by eliciting a subset of cuts to be added in each iteration of the BD scheme using quantum computing is discussed. The HQC optimization algorithm is applied to the Unit Commitment (UC) problem. UC is a prototypical use case of optimization applied to electrical power systems, a critical sector that may benefit from advances in quantum computing. The validity and computational viability of the proposed approach are demonstrated using the D-Wave Advantage 4.1 quantum annealer.
Algorithms based on operator-averaged operators

A class of algorithms comprised by certain semismooth Newton and active-set methods is able to solve convex minimization problems involving sparsity-inducing regularizers very rapidly; the speed advantage of methods from this class is a consequence of their ability to benefit from the sparsity of the corresponding solutions by solving smaller inner problems than conventional methods. The convergence properties of such conventional methods (e.g., the forward-backward and the proximal-Newton ones) can be studied very elegantly under the framework of iterations of scalar-averaged operators - this is not the case for the aforementioned class. However, we show in this work that by instead considering operator-averaged operators, one can indeed study methods of that class, and also to derive algorithms outside of it that may be more convenient to implement than existing ones. Additionally, we present experiments whose results suggest that methods based on operator-averaged operators achieve substantially faster convergence than conventional ones.
Contour Integral-based Quantum Algorithm for Estimating Matrix Eigenvalue Density

The eigenvalue density of a matrix plays an important role in various types of scientific computing such as electronic-structure calculations. In this paper, we propose a quantum algorithm for computing the eigenvalue density in a given interval. Our quantum algorithm is based on a method that approximates the eigenvalue counts by applying the numerical contour integral and the stochastic trace estimator applied to a matrix involving resolvent matrices. As components of our algorithm, the HHL solver is applied to an augmented linear system of the resolvent matrices, and the quantum Fourier transform (QFT) is adopted to represent the operation of the numerical contour integral. To reduce the size of the augmented system, we exploit a certain symmetry of the numerical integration. We also introduce a permutation formed by CNOT gates to make the augmented system solution consistent with the QFT input. The eigenvalue count in a given interval is derived as the probability of observing a bit pattern in a fraction of the qubits of the output state.
Dynamical crossover behaviour in the relaxation of quenched quantum many-body systems

A crossover between different power-law relaxation behaviors of many-body periodically driven integrable systems has come to light in recent years. We demonstrate using integrable quantum systems, that similar kinds of dynamical transitions may also occur in the relaxation of such systems following a sudden quench. Particularly, we observe two distinct power-law relaxation behaviors following a sudden quench in the integrable XY model, depending upon whether the quenched Hamiltonian lies in the commensurate or the incommensurate phase. The relaxation behavior for quenches at and near the boundary line, called the disorder line (DL), separating these phases is also characterized. The relaxation at the DL shows a new scaling exponent previously unexplored. The transitions occur through a crossover from the commensurate/incommensurate scaling behavior to the DL scaling behavior. The crossover time diverges like a power law as the parameters of the final quenched Hamiltonian approach the DL. The transitions are also observed to be robust under weak integrability breaking perturbations but disappear following strongly chaotic quenches.
Synthetic Quantum Systems Help Solve Complex Real-World Applications

Simulation using synthetic quantum systems is a potential tool for addressing challenging NP-Hard problems (non-deterministic polynomial-time hardness), which is a task where traditional numerical approaches frequently fail. Pasqal, a French company founded in 2019 by five scientists — Christophe Jurczak, Alain Aspect, Antoine Browaeys, Thierry Lahaye, and CEO Georges-Olivier Reymond — developing a quantum processing unit (QPU) particularly suited for simulation. Pasqal also announced a collaboration with Nvidia to build a Quantum Computing Center of Excellence, featuring a cluster of 10 Nvidia DGX A100 systems with Nvidia InfiniBand networking to enhance its portfolio of solutions. Moreover, they received Usine Nouvelle’s Start-Up of the Year 2021 prize, during the Assises de L’Industrie event in Paris, which focused on the theme “Rebuilding the French Industry.”
Hybrid Visual SLAM for Underwater Vehicle Manipulator Systems

This paper presents a novel visual scene mapping method for underwater vehicle manipulator systems (UVMSs), with specific emphasis on robust mapping in natural seafloor environments. Prior methods for underwater scene mapping typically process the data offline, while existing underwater SLAM methods that run in real-time are generally focused on localization and not mapping. Our method uses GPU accelerated SIFT features in a graph optimization framework to build a feature map. The map scale is constrained by features from a vehicle mounted stereo camera, and we exploit the dynamic positioning capability of the manipulator system by fusing features from a wrist mounted fisheye camera into the map to extend it beyond the limited viewpoint of the vehicle mounted cameras. Our hybrid SLAM method is evaluated on challenging image sequences collected with a UVMS in natural deep seafloor environments of the Costa Rican continental shelf margin, and we also evaluate the stereo only mode on a shallow reef survey dataset. Results on these datasets demonstrate the high accuracy of our system and suitability for operating in diverse and natural seafloor environments.
Operational Interpretation of Quantum Fisher Information in Quantum Thermodynamics

In the framework of quantum thermodynamics preparing a quantum system in a general state requires the consumption of two distinct resources, namely, work and coherence. It has been shown that the work cost of preparing a quantum state is determined by its free energy. Considering a similar setting, here we determine the coherence cost of preparing a general state when there are no restrictions on work consumption. More precisely, the coherence cost is defined as the minimum rate of consumption of systems in a pure coherent state, that is needed to prepare copies of the desired system. We show that the coherence cost of any system is determined by its quantum Fisher information about the time parameter, hence introducing a new operational interpretation of this central quantity of quantum metrology. Our resource-theoretic approach also reveals a previously unnoticed connection between two fundamental properties of quantum Fisher information.
Bright and Dark States of Light: The Quantum Origin of Classical Interference

Carlos E. Máximo, Paulo P. de Souza, Christopher Ianzano, Gerhard Rempe, Romain Bachelard, Celso J. Villas-Boas. According to classical theory, the combined effect of several electromagnetic fields is described under the generic term of interference, where intensity patterns with maxima and minima emerge over space. On the other hand, quantum theory asserts that considering only the expectation value of the total field is insufficient to describe light-matter coupling, and the most widespread explanation highlights the role of quantum fluctuations to obtain correct predictions. We here connect the two worlds by showing that classical interference can be quantum-mechanically interpreted as a bosonic form of super- and subradiance, giving rise to bright and dark states for light modes. We revisit the double-slit experiment and the Mach-Zehnder interferometer, reinterpreting their predictions in terms of collective states of the radiation field. We also demonstrate that quantum fluctuations are not the key ingredient in describing the light-matter quantum dynamics when several vacuum modes are involved. In light of our approach, the unambiguous criterion for the coupling to occur is the presence of non-dark states when decomposing the collective state of light. We discuss how the results here discussed could be verified in trapped ion systems or in cross-cavity setups. Finally, we show how the bosonic bright and dark states can be employed to implement quantum gates, which paves the way for the engineering of multimode schemes for universal quantum computing.
Quantum Gaussian filter for exploring ground-state properties

Filter methods realize a projection from a superposed quantum state onto a target state, which can be efficient if two states have a sufficient overlap. Here we propose a quantum Gaussian filter (QGF) with the filter operator being a Gaussian function of system Hamiltonian. A hybrid quantum-classical algorithm feasible on near-term quantum computers is developed, which implements the quantum Gaussian filter as a linear combination of Hamiltonian evolution at various times. Remarkably, the linear combination coefficients are determined classically and can be optimized in the post-processing procedure. We demonstrate the quantum Gaussian filter algorithm for the quantum Ising model with numeral simulations under noises. As a comparison, we also present a full-quantum realization of QSF with an ancillary continuous-variable. The comparison to the full-quantum algorithm suggests that the hybrid quantum-classical one can enjoy the flexibility of algorithmic design from the post-processing on classical computers.
Mesoscopic and macroscopic quantum correlations in photonic, atomic and optomechanical systems

This paper reviews the progress that has been made in our knowledge of quantum correlations at the mesoscopic and macroscopic level. We begin by summarizing the Einstein-Podolsky-Rosen (EPR) argument and the Bell correlations that cannot be explained by local hidden variable theories. It was originally an open question as to whether (and how) such quantum correlations could occur on a macroscopic scale, since this would seem to counter the correspondence principle. The purpose of this review is to examine how this question has been answered over the decades since the original papers of EPR and Bell. We first review work relating to higher spin measurements which revealed that macroscopic quantum states could exhibit Bell correlations. This covers higher dimensional, multi-particle and continuous-variable EPR and Bell states where measurements on a single system give a spectrum of outcomes, and also multipartite states where measurements are made at multiple separated sites. It appeared that the macroscopic quantum observations were for an increasingly limited span of measurement settings and required a fine resolution of outcomes. Motivated by this, we next review correlations for macroscopic superposition states, and examine predictions for the violation of Leggett-Garg inequalities for dynamical quantum systems. These results reveal Bell correlations for coarse-grained measurements which need only distinguish between macroscopically distinct states, thus bringing into question the validity of certain forms of macroscopic realism. Finally, we review progress for massive systems, including Bose-Einstein condensates and optomechanical oscillators, where EPR-type correlations have been observed between massive systems. Experiments are summarized, which support the predictions of quantum mechanics in mesoscopic regimes.
Learning Classical Readout Quantum PUFs based on single-qubit gates

Physical Unclonable Functions (PUFs) have been proposed as a way to identify and authenticate electronic devices. Recently, several ideas have been presented that aim to achieve the same for quantum devices. Some of these constructions apply single-qubit gates in order to provide a secure fingerprint of the quantum device. In this work, we formalize the class of Classical Readout Quantum PUFs (CR-QPUFs) using the statistical query (SQ) model and explicitly show insufficient security for CR-QPUFs based on single qubit rotation gates, when the adversary has SQ access to the CR-QPUF. We demonstrate how a malicious party can learn the CR-QPUF characteristics and forge the signature of a quantum device through a modelling attack using a simple regression of low-degree polynomials. The proposed modelling attack was successfully implemented in a real-world scenario on real IBM Q quantum machines. We thoroughly discuss the prospects and problems of CR-QPUFs where quantum device imperfections are used as a secure fingerprint.
Quantinuum Debuts Quantum-based Cryptographic Key Service – Is this Quantum Advantage?

Quantinuum – the newly-named company resulting from the merger of Honeywell’s quantum computing division and UK-based Cambridge Quantum – today launched Quantum Origin, a service to deliver “completely unpredictable cryptographic keys” based random numbers generated by a quantum computer. Quantinuum calls Quantum Origin the first commercial quantum cryptography product of the NISQ (noisy intermediate scale quantum) computer era.
A Case For Noisy Shallow Gate-Based Circuits In Quantum Machine Learning

There is increasing interest in the development of gate-based quantum circuits for the training of machine learning models. Yet, little is understood concerning the parameters of circuit design, and the effects of noise and other measurement errors on the performance of quantum machine learning models. In this paper, we explore the practical implications of key circuit design parameters (number of qubits, depth etc.) using several standard machine learning datasets and IBM's Qiskit simulator. In total we evaluate over 6500 unique circuits with $n \approx 120700$ individual runs. We find that in general shallow (low depth) wide (more qubits) circuit topologies tend to outperform deeper ones in settings without noise. We also explore the implications and effects of different notions of noise and discuss circuit topologies that are more / less robust to noise for classification machine learning tasks. Based on the findings we define guidelines for circuit topologies that show near-term promise for the realisation of quantum machine learning algorithms using gate-based NISQ quantum computer.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

