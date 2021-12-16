ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Portion of North St in Portsmouth to close daily beginning Thursday for sewer work

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago



PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth will close a portion of North Street beginning Thursday for sewer construction.

According to the City of Portsmouth, North Street between Middle Street and Court Street will be closed on Dec. 16 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until around January 30, 2022.

Work to be done in the roadways involve storm sewers, sanitary sewers, and water improvements.

