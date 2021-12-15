Normalization, orthogonality and completeness of quasinormal modes of open systems: the case of electromagnetism

We present new results concerning the Proca massive vector field in a Schwarzschild-AdS black hole geometry. We provide a first principles analysis of Proca vector fields in this geometry using both the vector spherical harmonic (VSH) separation method and the Frolov-Krtouš-Kubizňák-Santos (FKKS) method that separates the relevant equations in spinning geometries. The analysis in the VSH method shows, on one hand, that it is arduous to separate the scalar-type from the vector-type polarizations of the electric sector of the Proca field, and on the other hand, it displays clearly the electric and the magnetic mode sectors. The analysis in the FKKS method is performed by taking the nonrotating limit of the Kerr-AdS spacetime, and shows that the ansatz decouples the polarizations in the electric mode sector even in the nonrotating limit. On the other hand, it captures only two of the three possible polarizations, the magnetic mode sector is missing. The reason for the absence of this polarization is related to the degeneracy of the principal tensor in static spherical symmetric spacetimes. The degrees of freedom and quasinormal modes in both separation methods of the Proca field are found. The frequencies of the quasinormal modes are also computed. For the electric mode sector in the VSH method the frequencies are found through an extension, which substitutes number coefficients by matrix coefficients, of the Horowitz-Hubeny numerical procedure, whereas for the magnetic mode sector in the VSH method and the electric sector of the FKKS method it is shown that a direct use of the procedure can be made. The values of the quasinormal mode frequencies obtained for each method are compared and showed to be in good agreement with each other. This further supports the analytical approaches presented here for the behavior of the Proca field in a Schwarzschild-AdS black hole background.

