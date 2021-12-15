ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normalization, orthogonality and completeness of quasinormal modes of open systems: the case of electromagnetism

By C. Sauvan, T. Wu, R. Zarouf, E. A. Muljarov, P. Lalanne
 4 days ago

The scattering of electromagnetic waves by resonant systems is determined by the excitation of quasinormal modes (QNMs), i.e., the eigenmodes of the system. This Review addresses three fundamental concepts in relation with the representation of the scattered field...

Towards maximally electromagnetically chiral scatterers at optical frequencies

X. Garcia Santiago, M. Hammerschmidt, J. Sachs, S. Burgen, H. Kwon, M. Knöller, T. Arens, P. Fischer, I. Fernandez-Corbaton, C. Rockstuhl. Designing objects with predefined optical properties is a task of fundamental importance for nanophotonics, and chirality is a prototypical example of such a property, with applications ranging from photochemistry to nonlinear photonics. A measure of electromagnetic chirality with a well-defined upper bound has recently been proposed. Here, we optimize the shape of silver helices at discrete frequencies ranging from the far infrared to the optical band. Gaussian process optimization, taking into account also shape derivative information of the helices scattering response, is used to maximize the electromagnetic chirality. We show that the theoretical designs achieve more than 90 percent of the upper bound of em-chirality for wavelenghts \SI{3}{\micro\meter} or larger, while their performance decreases towards the optical band. We fabricate and characterize helices for operation at \SI{800}{\nano\meter}, and identify some of the imperfections that affect the performance. Our work motivates further research both on the theoretical and fabrication sides to unlock potential applications of objects with large electromagnetic chirality at optical frequencies, such as helicity filtering glasses. We show that, at \SI{3}{\micro\meter}, a thin slab of randomly oriented helices can absorb 99 percent of the light of one helicity while absorbing only 9 percent of the opposite helicity.
Resonant Dipole-Dipole Interactions in Electromagnetically Induced Transparency

Resonant dipole-dipole interaction (RDDI) is ubiquitous in light-matter interacting systems and is responsible for many fascinating properties of collective radiations. Here we theoretically investigate the role of RDDI in electromagnetically induced transparency (EIT). The resonant dipole-dipole interactions manifest in the cooperative spontaneous emission of the probe light transition, which give rise a broadened linewidth and associated collective frequency shift. This cooperative linewidth originates from the nonlocal and long-range RDDI, which can be determined by the atomic density, optical depth, and macroscopic length scales of the atomic ensemble. We present that EIT spectroscopy essentially demonstrates all-order multiple scattering of RDDI. Furthermore, we find that EIT transparency window becomes narrower as the cooperative linewidth increases, which essentially reduces the storage efficiency of slow light as EIT-based quantum memory application.
Clarification of Basic Concepts for Electromagnetic Interference Shielding Effectiveness

There exists serious miscomprehension in the open literature about the electromagnetic interference shielding effectiveness (EMI SE) as a critical index to evaluate the shielding performance, which is misleading to the graduates and newcomers embarking on the field of electromagnetic shielding materials. EMI SE is defined as the sum of three terms including reflection loss, absorption loss and multiple reflection loss in the classical Schelkunoff theory, while it is decomposed into two terms named reflection loss and absorption loss in practice, which is called Calculation theory here. In this paper, we elucidate the widely-seen misconceptions connected with EMI SE via theoretical derivation and instance analysis. Firstly, the terms in Calculation theory are often mistakenly regarded as the approximation of the terms with the same names in Schelkunoff theory when multiple reflection loss is negligible. Secondly, it is insufficient and unreasonable to determine the absorption-dominant shielding performance in the case that absorption loss is higher than reflection loss since reflection loss and absorption loss cannot represent the actual levels of reflected and absorbed power. Power coefficients are recommended to compare the contribution of reflection and absorption to shielding performance. Thirdly, multiple reflection effect is included in the definitions of reflection loss and absorption loss in Calculation theory, and the effect of multiple reflections on shielding property is clarified as against the commonly wrong understandings. These clarifications offer correct comprehension about the shielding mechanism and assessment of reflection and absorption contribution to the total shielding.
Disguised Electromagnetic Connections in Classical Electron Theory

In the first quarter of the 20th century, physicists were not aware of the existence of classical electromagnetic zero-point radiation nor of the importance of special relativity. Inclusion of these aspects allows classical electron theory to be extended beyond its 19th century successes. Here we review spherical electromagnetic radiation modes in a conducting-walled spherical cavity and connect these modes to classical electromagnetic zero-point radiation and to electromagnetic scale invariance. Then we turn to the scattering of radiation in classical electron theory within a simple approximation. We emphasize that, in steady-state, the interaction between matter and radiation is disguised so that the mechanical motion appears to occur without the emission of radiation, even though the particle motion is actually driven by classical electromagnetic radiation. It is pointed out that, for nonrelativistic particles, only the harmonic oscillator potential taken in the low-velocity limit allows a consistent equilibrium with classical electromagnetic zero-point radiation. For relativistic particles, only the Coulomb potential is consistent with electrodynamics. The classical analysis places restrictions on the value of $e^{2}/\hbar c$.
Quasinormal modes of Proca fields in Schwarzschild-AdS spacetime

We present new results concerning the Proca massive vector field in a Schwarzschild-AdS black hole geometry. We provide a first principles analysis of Proca vector fields in this geometry using both the vector spherical harmonic (VSH) separation method and the Frolov-Krtouš-Kubizňák-Santos (FKKS) method that separates the relevant equations in spinning geometries. The analysis in the VSH method shows, on one hand, that it is arduous to separate the scalar-type from the vector-type polarizations of the electric sector of the Proca field, and on the other hand, it displays clearly the electric and the magnetic mode sectors. The analysis in the FKKS method is performed by taking the nonrotating limit of the Kerr-AdS spacetime, and shows that the ansatz decouples the polarizations in the electric mode sector even in the nonrotating limit. On the other hand, it captures only two of the three possible polarizations, the magnetic mode sector is missing. The reason for the absence of this polarization is related to the degeneracy of the principal tensor in static spherical symmetric spacetimes. The degrees of freedom and quasinormal modes in both separation methods of the Proca field are found. The frequencies of the quasinormal modes are also computed. For the electric mode sector in the VSH method the frequencies are found through an extension, which substitutes number coefficients by matrix coefficients, of the Horowitz-Hubeny numerical procedure, whereas for the magnetic mode sector in the VSH method and the electric sector of the FKKS method it is shown that a direct use of the procedure can be made. The values of the quasinormal mode frequencies obtained for each method are compared and showed to be in good agreement with each other. This further supports the analytical approaches presented here for the behavior of the Proca field in a Schwarzschild-AdS black hole background.
Orthogonal Group Synchronization with Incomplete Measurements: Error Bounds and Linear Convergence of the Generalized Power Method

Group synchronization refers to estimating a collection of group elements from the noisy pairwise measurements. Such a nonconvex problem has received much attention from numerous scientific fields including computer vision, robotics, and cryo-electron microscopy. In this paper, we focus on the orthogonal group synchronization problem with general additive noise models under incomplete measurements, which is much more general than the commonly considered setting of complete measurements. Characterizations of the orthogonal group synchronization problem are given from perspectives of optimality conditions as well as fixed points of the projected gradient ascent method which is also known as the generalized power method (GPM). It is well worth noting that these results still hold even without generative models. In the meantime, we derive the local error bound property for the orthogonal group synchronization problem which is useful for the convergence rate analysis of different algorithms and can be of independent interest. Finally, we prove the linear convergence result of the GPM to a global maximizer under a general additive noise model based on the established local error bound property. Our theoretical convergence result holds under several deterministic conditions which can cover certain cases with adversarial noise, and as an example we specialize it to the setting of the Erdös-Rényi measurement graph and Gaussian noise.
Linear and nonlinear excitation of TAE modes by external electromagnetic perturbations using ORB5

Mohsen Sadr, Alexey Mishchenko, Thomas Hayward-Schneider, Axel Koenies, Alberto Bottino, Alessandro Biancalani, Peter Donnel, Emmanuel Lanti, Laurent Villard. The excitation of toroidicity induced Alfv{é}n eigenmodes (TAEs) using prescribed external electromagnetic perturbations (hereafter ``antenna") acting on a confined toroidal plasma as well as its nonlinear couplings to other modes in the system is studied. The antenna is described by an electrostatic potential resembling the target TAE mode structure along with its corresponding parallel electromagnetic potential computed from Ohm's law. Numerically stable long-time linear simulations are achieved by integrating the antenna within the framework of a mixed representation and pullback scheme [A. Mishchenko, et al., Comput. Phys. Commun. \textbf{238} (2019) 194]. By decomposing the plasma electromagnetic potential into symplectic and Hamiltonian parts and using Ohm's law, the destabilizing contribution of the potential gradient parallel to the magnetic field is canceled in the equations of motion. Besides evaluating the frequencies as well as growth/damping rates of excited modes compared to referenced TAEs, we study the interaction of antenna-driven modes with fast particles and indicate their margins of instability. Furthermore, we show first nonlinear simulations in the presence of a TAE-like antenna exciting other TAE modes, as well as Global Alfvén Eigenmodes (GAE) having different toroidal wave numbers from that of the antenna.
Towards a complete classification of non-chiral topological phases in 2D fermion systems

In recent years, fermionic topological phases of quantum matter has attracted a lot of attention. In a pioneer work by Gu, Wang and Wen, the concept of equivalence classes of fermionic local unitary(FLU) transformations was proposed to systematically understand non-chiral topological phases in 2D fermion systems and an incomplete classification was obtained. On the other hand, the physical picture of fermion condensation and its corresponding super pivotal categories give rise to a generic mathematical framework to describe fermionic topological phases of quantum matter. In particular, it has been pointed out that in certain fermionic topological phases, there exists the so-called q-type anyon excitations, which have no analogues in bosonic theories. In this paper, we generalize the Gu, Wang and Wen construction to include those fermionic topological phases with q-type anyon excitations. We argue that all non-chiral fermionic topological phases in 2+1D are characterized by a set of tensors $(N^{ij}_{k},F^{ij}_{k},F^{ijm,\alpha\beta}_{kln,\chi\delta},n_{i},d_{i})$, which satisfy a set of nonlinear algebraic equations parameterized by phase factors $\Xi^{ijm,\alpha\beta}_{kl}$, $\Xi^{ij}_{kln,\chi\delta}$, $\Omega^{kim,\alpha\beta}_{jl}$ and $\Omega^{ki}_{jln,\chi\delta}$. Moreover, consistency conditions among algebraic equations give rise to additional constraints on these phase factors which allow us to construct a topological invariant partition for an arbitrary triangulation of 3D spin manifold. Finally, several examples with q-type anyon excitations are discussed, including the Fermionic topological phase from Tambara-Yamagami category for $\mathbb{Z}_{2N}$, which can be regarded as the $\mathbb{Z}_{2N}$ parafermion generalization of Ising fermionic topological phase.
Regularized Orthogonal Nonnegative Matrix Factorization and $K$-means Clustering

In this work, we focus on connections between $K$-means clustering approaches and Orthogonal Nonnegative Matrix Factorization (ONMF) methods. We present a novel framework to extract the distance measure and the centroids of the $K$-means method based on first order conditions of the considered ONMF objective function, which exploits the classical alternating minimization schemes of Nonnegative Matrix Factorization (NMF) algorithms. While this technique is characterized by a simple derivation procedure, it can also be applied to non-standard regularized ONMF models. Using this framework, we consider in this work ONMF models with $\ell_1$ and standard $\ell_2$ discrepancy terms with an additional elastic net regularization on both factorization matrices and derive the corresponding distance measures and centroids of the generalized $K$-means clustering model. Furthermore, we give an intuitive view of the obtained results, examine special cases and compare them to the findings described in the literature.
Revealing the topological nature of the bond order wave in a strongly correlated quantum system

Sergi Julià-Farré, Daniel González-Cuadra, Alexander Patscheider, Manfred J. Mark, Francesca Ferlaino, Maciej Lewenstein, Luca Barbiero, Alexandre Dauphin. We investigate the topological properties of the bond order wave phase arising in the extended Fermi-Hubbard model. In particular, we uncover a topological sector, which remained elusive in previous finite-size numerical studies due to boundary effects. We first show that, for an infinite system, the bond order wave regime is characterized by two degenerate bulk states corresponding to the trivial and topological sectors. The latter turns out to be indeed characterized by an even degeneracy of the entanglement spectrum and longe-range order of a string correlation function. For finite size systems, we show that the topological sector can be stabilized by imposing a suitable border potential. This therefore provides a concrete protocol for the observation of topologically protected degenerate edge modes in finite-size systems. Furthermore, we show that the bulk of the system is characterized by exotic solitonic solutions interpolating between the trivial and topological sectors. Finally, we propose an implementation and detection scheme of this strongly-correlated topological phase in a quantum simulator based on dipolar Fermi gases in optical lattices.
Exponential Mixing by Orthogonal Non-Monotonic Shears

Non-monotonic velocity profiles are an inherent feature of mixing flows obeying non-slip boundary conditions. There are, however, few known models of laminar mixing which incorporate this feature and have proven mixing properties. Here we present such a model, alternating between two non-monotonic shear flows which act in orthogonal (i.e. perpendicular) directions. Each shear is defined by an independent variable, giving a two-dimensional parameter space within which we prove the mixing property over open subsets. Within these mixing windows, we use results from the billiards literature to establish exponential mixing rates. Outside of these windows, we find large parameter regions where elliptic islands persist, leading to poor mixing. Finally, we comment on the challenges of extending these mixing windows and the potential for a non-exponential mixing rate at particular parameter values.
Conjugate dualities for relative smoothness and strong convexity under the light of generalized convexity

Relative Bregman smoothness and strong convexity have recently gained considerable attention in optimization. However, conjugate dualities for Bregman smoothness and strong convexity remain an open problem as noted earlier by Lu, Freund, and Nesterov, Relatively smooth convex optimization by first-order methods, and applications, SIAM Journal on Optimization, 28(1):333-354, 2018. In this paper we address this question by introducing the notions of relative anisotropic strong convexity and smoothness as the respective dual counterparts of Bregman smoothness and strong convexity. In essence, the duality holds between tilt- and shift-parametrized families of upper and lower bounds and can thus be examined under the light of generalized convexity. In the Euclidean case this specializes to the well-known conjugate duality between Lipschitz smoothness and strong convexity. The two notions here introduced can be thought of as anisotropic generalizations of the well-known descent lemma and the strong convexity subgradient inequality. Alternatively, in the context of generalized convexity these characterizations can be interpreted as generalized subgradient inequalities. In the Euclidean case, the class of strongly convex functions can be described in terms of pointwise maxima over quadratics with uniform curvature. Surprisingly, in contrast, the class of anisotropically strongly convex functions, in general, only forms a proper subset of the corresponding class of pointwise maxima, unless a certain saddle-point property holds. Aside from the Euclidean case, this saddle-point property is shown to hold automatically in the one-dimensional or the essentially smooth case.
Invisibility enables super-visibility in electromagnetic imaging

This paper is concerned with the inverse electromagnetic scattering problem for anisotropic media. We use the interior resonant modes to develop an inverse scattering scheme for imaging the scatterer. The whole procedure consists of three phases. First, we determine the interior Maxwell transmission eigenvalues of the scatterer from a family of far-field data by the mechanism of the linear sampling method. Next, we determine the corresponding transmission eigenfunctions by solving a constrained optimization problem. Finally, based on both global and local geometric properties of the transmission eigenfunctions, we design an imaging functional which can be used to determine the shape of the medium scatterer. We provide rigorous theoretical basis for our method. Numerical experiments verify the effectiveness, better accuracy and super-resolution results of the proposed scheme.
Domain Prompts: Towards memory and compute efficient domain adaptation of ASR systems

Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) systems have found their use in numerous industrial applications in very diverse domains. Since domain-specific systems perform better than their generic counterparts on in-domain evaluation, the need for memory and compute-efficient domain adaptation is obvious. Particularly, adapting parameter-heavy transformer-based language models used for rescoring ASR hypothesis is challenging. In this work, we introduce domain-prompts, a methodology that trains a small number of domain token embedding parameters to prime a transformer-based LM to a particular domain. With just a handful of extra parameters per domain, we achieve 7-14% WER improvement over the baseline of using an unadapted LM. Despite being parameter-efficient, these improvements are comparable to those of fully-fine-tuned models with hundreds of millions of parameters. With ablations on prompt-sizes, dataset sizes, initializations and domains, we provide evidence for the benefits of using domain-prompts in ASR systems.
Plasmon resonances of nanorods in transverse electromagnetic scattering

Plasmon resonance is the resonant oscillation of conduction electrons at the interface between negative and positive permittivity material stimulated by incident light, which forms the fundamental basis of many cutting-edge industrial applications. We are concerned with the quantitative theoretical understanding of this peculiar resonance phenomenon. It is known that the occurrence of plasmon resonance as well as its quantitative behaviours critically depend on the geometry of the material structure, the corresponding material parameters and the operating wave frequency, which are delicately coupled together. In this paper, we study the plasmon resonance for a 2D nanorod structure, which presents an anisotropic geometry and arises in the transverse electromagnetic scattering. We present delicate spectral and asymptotic analysis to establish the accurate resonant conditions as well as sharply characterize the quantitative behaviours of the resonant field.
End-to-End Multi-Task Deep Learning and Model Based Control Algorithm for Autonomous Driving

End-to-end driving with a deep learning neural network (DNN) has become a rapidly growing paradigm of autonomous driving in industry and academia. Yet safety measures and interpretability still pose challenges to this paradigm. We propose an end-to-end driving algorithm that integrates multi-task DNN, path prediction, and control models in a pipeline of data flow from sensory devices through these models to driving decisions. It provides quantitative measures to evaluate the holistic, dynamic, and real-time performance of end-to-end driving systems, and thus allows to quantify their safety and interpretability. The DNN is a modified UNet, a well known encoder-decoder neural network of semantic segmentation. It consists of one segmentation, one regression, and two classification tasks for lane segmentation, path prediction, and vehicle controls. We present three variants of the modified UNet architecture having different complexities, compare them on different tasks in four static measures for both single and multi-task (MT) architectures, and then identify the best one by two additional dynamic measures in real-time simulation. We also propose a learning- and model-based longitudinal controller using model predictive control method. With the Stanley lateral controller, our results show that MTUNet outperforms an earlier modified UNet in terms of curvature and lateral offset estimation on curvy roads at normal speed, which has been tested in a real car driving on real roads.
Determinantal point processes based on orthogonal polynomials for sampling minibatches in SGD

Stochastic gradient descent (SGD) is a cornerstone of machine learning. When the number N of data items is large, SGD relies on constructing an unbiased estimator of the gradient of the empirical risk using a small subset of the original dataset, called a minibatch. Default minibatch construction involves uniformly sampling a subset of the desired size, but alternatives have been explored for variance reduction. In particular, experimental evidence suggests drawing minibatches from determinantal point processes (DPPs), distributions over minibatches that favour diversity among selected items. However, like in recent work on DPPs for coresets, providing a systematic and principled understanding of how and why DPPs help has been difficult. In this work, we contribute an orthogonal polynomial-based DPP paradigm for minibatch sampling in SGD. Our approach leverages the specific data distribution at hand, which endows it with greater sensitivity and power over existing data-agnostic methods. We substantiate our method via a detailed theoretical analysis of its convergence properties, interweaving between the discrete data set and the underlying continuous domain. In particular, we show how specific DPPs and a string of controlled approximations can lead to gradient estimators with a variance that decays faster with the batchsize than under uniform sampling. Coupled with existing finite-time guarantees for SGD on convex objectives, this entails that, DPP minibatches lead to a smaller bound on the mean square approximation error than uniform minibatches. Moreover, our estimators are amenable to a recent algorithm that directly samples linear statistics of DPPs (i.e., the gradient estimator) without sampling the underlying DPP (i.e., the minibatch), thereby reducing computational overhead. We provide detailed synthetic as well as real data experiments to substantiate our theoretical claims.
Slowly-rotating curved acoustic black holes: quasinormal modes, Hawking-Unruh radiation and quasibound states

Astrophysical black holes are generally surrounded by accretion disks, galactic matter and the omnipresent cosmic microwave background radiation, thus allowing for the concurrent propagation of both gravitational and sound waves. Recently, acoustic black holes where embedded in Schwarzschild spacetime allowing for the coexistence of event and acoustic horizons. Here, we obtain a class of perturbative solutions to the field equations of the relativistic Gross-Pitaevskii and Yang-Mills theories, which describe sound waves propagating on a curved slowly-rotating acoustic black hole, akin to Lense-Thirring spacetime. We investigate the quasinormal mode frequencies, Hawking-Unruh radiation, and quasibound states. Our novel metric mimics the gravitational field of astrophysical compact objects in the limiting case of slow rotation, and therefore could, in principle, shed more light into the underlying classical and quantum physics of black holes through analogue acoustic probes.
IS-COUNT: Large-scale Object Counting from Satellite Images with Covariate-based Importance Sampling

Object detection in high-resolution satellite imagery is emerging as a scalable alternative to on-the-ground survey data collection in many environmental and socioeconomic monitoring applications. However, performing object detection over large geographies can still be prohibitively expensive due to the high cost of purchasing imagery and compute. Inspired by traditional survey data collection strategies, we propose an approach to estimate object count statistics over large geographies through sampling. Given a cost budget, our method selects a small number of representative areas by sampling from a learnable proposal distribution. Using importance sampling, we are able to accurately estimate object counts after processing only a small fraction of the images compared to an exhaustive approach. We show empirically that the proposed framework achieves strong performance on estimating the number of buildings in the United States and Africa, cars in Kenya, brick kilns in Bangladesh, and swimming pools in the U.S., while requiring as few as 0.01% of satellite images compared to an exhaustive approach.
Masked Measurement Prediction: Learning to Jointly Predict Quantities and Units from Textual Context

Physical measurements constitute a large portion of numbers in academic papers, engineering reports, and web tables. Current benchmarks fall short of properly evaluating numeracy of pretrained language models on measurements, hindering research on developing new methods and applying them to numerical tasks. To that end, we introduce a novel task, Masked Measurement Prediction (MMP), where a model learns to reconstruct a number together with its associated unit given masked text. MMP is useful for both training new numerically informed models as well as evaluating numeracy of existing systems. In order to address this task, we introduce a new Generative Masked Measurement (GeMM) model that jointly learns to predict numbers along with their units. We perform fine-grained analyses comparing our model with various ablations and baselines. We use linear probing of traditional pretrained transformer models (RoBERTa) to show that they significantly underperform jointly trained number-unit models, highlighting the difficulty of this new task and the benefits of our proposed pretraining approach. We hope this framework accelerates the progress towards building more robust numerical reasoning systems in the future.
