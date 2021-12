Tornadoes and severe winds knocked out power to Mayfield and surrounding towns. On the night of December 10-11, 2021, a potent storm front and dozens of tornadoes blew across the midwestern United States, killing more than a hundred people and destroying homes and businesses across at least four states. One of the worst-hit areas was western Kentucky near the town of Mayfield. As of December 15, nearly half of the customers in Graves County were still without power.

