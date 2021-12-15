ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extensions of the Mandelstam-Tamm quantum speed limit to systems in mixed states

By Niklas Hörnedal, Dan Allan, Ole Sönnerborn
 4 days ago

The Mandelstam-Tamm quantum speed limit puts a bound on how fast a closed system in a pure state can evolve. In this paper, we derive several extensions of this quantum speed limit to closed systems in...

Optimal gain sensing of quantum-limited phase-insensitive amplifiers

We calculate the minimum mean squared error with which the gain of a quantum-limited phase-insensitive optical amplifier can be estimated using a multimode probe that may also be entangled with an ancilla system. In stark contrast to the sensing of loss parameters, we find that the average photon number $N$ and number of input modes $M$ of the probe are equivalent and interchangeable resources for optimal gain sensing. We show that all pure-state probes entangled with an ancilla in the number-state basis on the input modes to the amplifier maximize the quantum Fisher information, which can be achieved by measuring the Schmidt bases of the probe. We compare the performance of photon counting on quantum-optimal probes to the best precision achievable using classical probes, and show that an advantage exists even when the output modes are measured using inefficient photodetectors. A closed-form expression for the energy-constrained Bures distance between two product amplifier channels is also derived.
SCIENCE
Dynamical relaxation of correlators in periodically driven integrable quantum systems

We show that the correlation functions of a class of periodically driven integrable closed quantum systems approach their steady state value as $n^{-(\alpha+1)/\beta}$, where $n$ is the number of drive cycles and $\alpha$ and $\beta$ denote positive integers. We find that generically $\beta=2$ within a dynamical phase characterized by a fixed $\alpha$; however, its value can change to $\beta=3$ or $\beta=4$ either at critical drive frequencies separating two dynamical phases or at special points within a phase. We show that such decays are realized in both driven Su-Schrieffer-Heeger (SSH) and one-dimensional (1D) transverse field Ising models, discuss the role of symmetries of the Floquet spectrum in determining $\beta$, and chart out the values of $\alpha$ and $\beta$ realized in these models. We analyze the SSH model for a continuous drive protocol using a Floquet perturbation theory which provides analytical insight into the behavior of the correlation functions in terms of its Floquet Hamiltonian. This is supplemented by an exact numerical study of a similar behavior for the 1D Ising model driven by a square pulse protocol. For both models, we find a crossover timescale $n_c$ which diverges at the transition. We also unravel a long-time oscillatory behavior of the correlators when the critical drive frequency, $\omega_c$, is approached from below ($\omega < \omega_c$). We tie such behavior to the presence of multiple stationary points in the Floquet spectrum of these models and provide an analytic expression for the time period of these oscillations.
SCIENCE
Dynamical crossover behaviour in the relaxation of quenched quantum many-body systems

A crossover between different power-law relaxation behaviors of many-body periodically driven integrable systems has come to light in recent years. We demonstrate using integrable quantum systems, that similar kinds of dynamical transitions may also occur in the relaxation of such systems following a sudden quench. Particularly, we observe two distinct power-law relaxation behaviors following a sudden quench in the integrable XY model, depending upon whether the quenched Hamiltonian lies in the commensurate or the incommensurate phase. The relaxation behavior for quenches at and near the boundary line, called the disorder line (DL), separating these phases is also characterized. The relaxation at the DL shows a new scaling exponent previously unexplored. The transitions occur through a crossover from the commensurate/incommensurate scaling behavior to the DL scaling behavior. The crossover time diverges like a power law as the parameters of the final quenched Hamiltonian approach the DL. The transitions are also observed to be robust under weak integrability breaking perturbations but disappear following strongly chaotic quenches.
SCIENCE
Simultaneous quantum circuits execution on current and near-future NISQ systems

In the NISQ era, multi-programming of quantum circuits (QC) helps to improve the throughput of quantum computation. Although the crosstalk, which is a major source of noise on NISQ processors, may cause performance degradation of concurrent execution of multiple QCs, its characterization cost grows quadratically in processor size. To address these challenges, we introduce palloq (parallel allocation of QCs) for improving the performance of quantum multi-programming on NISQ processors while paying attention to the combination of QCs in parallel execution and their layout on the quantum processor, and reducing unwanted interference between QCs caused by crosstalk. We also propose a software-based crosstalk detection protocol that efficiently and successfully characterizes the hardware's suitability for multi-programming. We found a trade-off between the success rate and execution time of the multi-programming. This would be attractive not only to quantum computer service but also to users around the world who want to run algorithms of suitable scale on NISQ processors that have recently attracted great attention and are being enthusiastically investigated.
COMPUTERS
#Quantum Physics#Extensions#Mandelstam Tamm#Hamiltonians
Quantum Algorithms for Ground-State Preparation and Green's Function Calculation

We propose quantum algorithms for projective ground-state preparation and calculations of the many-body Green's functions directly in frequency domain. The algorithms are based on the linear combination of unitary (LCU) operations and essentially only use quantum resources. To prepare the ground state, we construct the operator ${\exp}(-\tau \hat{H}^2)$ using Hubbard-Stratonovich transformation by LCU and apply it on an easy-to-prepare initial state. Our projective state preparation procedure saturates the near-optimal scaling, $\mathcal{O}(\frac{1}{\gamma\Delta} \log \frac{1}{\gamma\eta})$, of other currently known algorithms, in terms of the spectral-gap lower bound $\Delta$, the additive error $\eta$ in the state vector, and the overlap lower bound $\gamma$ between the initial state and the exact ground state. It is straightforward to combine our algorithm with spectral-gap amplification technique to achieve quadratically improved scaling $\mathcal{O}(1/\sqrt{\Delta})$ for ground-state preparation of frustration-free Hamiltonians, which we demonstrate with numerical results of the $q$-deformed XXZ chain. To compute the Green's functions, including the single-particle and other response functions, we act on the prepared ground state with the retarded resolvent operator $R(\omega + i\Gamma; \hat{H})$ in the LCU form derived from the Fourier-Laplace integral transform (FIT). Our resolvent algorithm has $\mathcal{O}(\frac{1}{\Gamma^2} \log\frac{1}{\Gamma\epsilon})$ complexity scaling for the frequency resolution $\Gamma$ of the response functions and the targeted error $\epsilon$, while classical algorithms for FIT usually have polynomial scaling over the error $\epsilon$. To illustrate the complexity scaling of our algorithms, we provide numerical results for their application to the paradigmatic Fermi-Hubbard model on a one-dimensional lattice with different numbers of sites.
MATHEMATICS
Bright and Dark States of Light: The Quantum Origin of Classical Interference

Carlos E. Máximo, Paulo P. de Souza, Christopher Ianzano, Gerhard Rempe, Romain Bachelard, Celso J. Villas-Boas. According to classical theory, the combined effect of several electromagnetic fields is described under the generic term of interference, where intensity patterns with maxima and minima emerge over space. On the other hand, quantum theory asserts that considering only the expectation value of the total field is insufficient to describe light-matter coupling, and the most widespread explanation highlights the role of quantum fluctuations to obtain correct predictions. We here connect the two worlds by showing that classical interference can be quantum-mechanically interpreted as a bosonic form of super- and subradiance, giving rise to bright and dark states for light modes. We revisit the double-slit experiment and the Mach-Zehnder interferometer, reinterpreting their predictions in terms of collective states of the radiation field. We also demonstrate that quantum fluctuations are not the key ingredient in describing the light-matter quantum dynamics when several vacuum modes are involved. In light of our approach, the unambiguous criterion for the coupling to occur is the presence of non-dark states when decomposing the collective state of light. We discuss how the results here discussed could be verified in trapped ion systems or in cross-cavity setups. Finally, we show how the bosonic bright and dark states can be employed to implement quantum gates, which paves the way for the engineering of multimode schemes for universal quantum computing.
PHYSICS
Achieving the quantum field theory limit in far-from-equilibrium quantum link models

Realizations of gauge theories in setups of quantum synthetic matter open up the possibility of probing salient exotic phenomena in condensed matter and high-energy physics, along with potential applications in quantum information and science technologies. In light of the impressive ongoing efforts to achieve such realizations, a fundamental question regarding quantum link model regularizations of lattice gauge theories is how faithfully they capture the quantum field theory limit of gauge theories. Recent work [Zache, Van Damme, Halimeh, Hauke, and Banerjee, (arXiv:2104.00025)] has shown through analytic derivations, exact diagonalization, and infinite matrix product state calculations that the low-energy physics of $\mathrm{U}(1)$ quantum link models approaches the quantum field theory limit already at small link spin length $S$. Here, we show that the approach to this limit also lends itself to the far-from-equilibrium quench dynamics of lattice gauge theories, as demonstrated by our numerical simulations of the Loschmidt return rate and the chiral condensate in infinite matrix product states, which work directly in the thermodynamic limit. Similar to our findings in equilibrium that show a distinct behavior between half-integer and integer link spin lengths, we find that criticality emerging in the Loschmidt return rate is fundamentally different between half-integer and integer spin quantum link models in the regime of strong electric-field coupling. Our results further affirm that state-of-the-art finite-size ultracold-atom and NISQ-device implementations of quantum link lattice gauge theories have the real potential to simulate their quantum field theory limit even in the far-from-equilibrium regime.
SCIENCE
Quantum Gaussian filter for exploring ground-state properties

Filter methods realize a projection from a superposed quantum state onto a target state, which can be efficient if two states have a sufficient overlap. Here we propose a quantum Gaussian filter (QGF) with the filter operator being a Gaussian function of system Hamiltonian. A hybrid quantum-classical algorithm feasible on near-term quantum computers is developed, which implements the quantum Gaussian filter as a linear combination of Hamiltonian evolution at various times. Remarkably, the linear combination coefficients are determined classically and can be optimized in the post-processing procedure. We demonstrate the quantum Gaussian filter algorithm for the quantum Ising model with numeral simulations under noises. As a comparison, we also present a full-quantum realization of QSF with an ancillary continuous-variable. The comparison to the full-quantum algorithm suggests that the hybrid quantum-classical one can enjoy the flexibility of algorithmic design from the post-processing on classical computers.
MATHEMATICS
Science
Computer Science
Pushing the Limits of Quantum Sensing with Variational Quantum Circuits

Theoretical Division, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Los Alamos, NM, USA. Variational quantum algorithms could help researchers improve the performance of optical atomic clocks and of other quantum-metrology schemes. Since it was first introduced in 1949, Ramsey interferometry has had an exciting history. The method was at the center of a...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Black-Box Quantum State Preparation with Inverse Coefficients

Shengbin Wang, Zhimin Wang, Runhong He, Guolong Cui, Shangshang Shi, Ruimin Shang, Jiayun Li, Yanan Li, Wendong Li, Zhiqiang Wei, Yongjian Gu. Black-box quantum state preparation is a fundamental building block for many higher-level quantum algorithms, which is applied to transduce the data from computational basis into amplitude. Here we present a new algorithm for performing black-box state preparation with inverse coefficients based on the technique of inequality test. This algorithm can be used as a subroutine to perform the controlled rotation stage of the Harrow-Hassidim-Lloyd (HHL) algorithm and the associated matrix inversion algorithms with exceedingly low cost. Furthermore, we extend this approach to address the general black-box state preparation problem where the transduced coefficient is a general non-linear function. The present algorithm greatly relieves the need to do arithmetic and the error is only resulted from the truncated error of binary string. It is expected that our algorithm will find wide usage both in the NISQ and fault-tolerant quantum algorithms.
SCIENCE
On the dissipative dynamics of entangled states in coupled-cavity quantum electrodynamics arrays

We examine the dissipative dynamics of N00N states with an arbitrary photon number N in two architectures of fiber-coupled optical ring resonators (RRs) interacting with two-level quantum emitters. One architecture consists of a two-way cascaded array of emitter-cavity systems, while in the other architecture we consider two fiber-coupled RRs each coupled to multiple dipole-dipole interacting (DDI) quantum emitters (QEs). Our focus in this paper is to study how am initially prepared multiple excitation atomic N00N states transfers to the RRs and then how rapidly it decays in these open cavity quantum electrodynamics (CQED) setups while varying the emitter-cavity coupling strengths, emitter-cavity detuning, and backscattering from cavity modes. We present a general theoretical formalism valid for any arbitrary numbers of QEs, RRs, and N number in the N00N state for both schemes. As examples, we discuss the cases of single and two-excitation N00N states and report the comparison of our findings in both schemes. As one of the main results, we conclude that the array scheme tends to store N00N for longer times while the DDI scheme supports higher fidelity values. The results of this study may find applications in designing new multiparty entanglement-based protocols in quantum metrology and quantum lithography.
SCIENCE
Volume-law entanglement entropy of typical pure quantum states

We introduce and discuss known results for the volume-law entanglement entropy of typical pure quantum states in which the number of particles is not fixed and derive results for the volume-law entanglement entropy of typical pure quantum states with a fixed number of particles. For definiteness, we consider lattice systems of fermions in an arbitrary dimension and present results for averages over all states as well as over the subset of all Gaussian states. For quantum states in which the number of particles is not fixed, the results for the average over all states are well known since the work of Page, who found that in the thermodynamic limit the leading term follows a volume law and is maximal. The associated variance vanishes exponentially fast with increasing system size, i.e., the average is also the typical entanglement entropy. The corresponding results for Gaussian states are more recent. The leading term is still a volume law, but it is not maximal and depends on the ratio between the volumes of the subsystem and the entire system. Moreover, the variance is independent of the system size, i.e., the average also gives the typical entanglement entropy. We prove that while fixing the number of particles in pure quantum states does not qualitatively change the behavior of the leading volume-law term in the average entanglement entropy, it can fundamentally change the nature of the subleading terms. In particular, subleading corrections appear that depend on the square root of the volume. We unveil the origin of those corrections. Finally, we discuss the connection between the entanglement entropy of typical pure states and recent analytical results obtained in the context of random matrix theory, as well as numerical results obtained for physical Hamiltonians.
PHYSICS
Optimal-speed unitary quantum time evolutions and propagation of light with maximal degree of coherence

It is recognized that Grover arrived at his original quantum search algorithm inspired by his comprehension of the interference of classical waves originating from an array of antennae. It is also known that quantum-mechanical characterization of electromagnetic radiation is isomorphic to the treatment of the orientation of a spin-1/2 particle. In this paper, motivated by Grover's original intuition and starting from this mathematical equivalence, we present a quantitiative link between the geometry of time-independent optimal-speed Hamiltonian evolutions on the Bloch sphere and the geometry of intensity-preserving propagation of light with maximal degree of coherence on the Poincaré sphere. Finally, identifying interference as the fundamental physical ingredient underlying both physical phenomena, we propose that our work can provide in retrospect a quantitative geometric background underlying Grover's powerful intuition.
PHYSICS
Quantum Model Learning Agent: characterisation of quantum systems through machine learning

Accurate models of real quantum systems are important for investigating their behaviour, yet are difficult to distill empirically. Here, we report an algorithm -- the Quantum Model Learning Agent (QMLA) -- to reverse engineer Hamiltonian descriptions of a target system. We test the performance of QMLA on a number of simulated experiments, demonstrating several mechanisms for the design of candidate Hamiltonian models and simultaneously entertaining numerous hypotheses about the nature of the physical interactions governing the system under study. QMLA is shown to identify the true model in the majority of instances, when provided with limited a priori information, and control of the experimental setup. Our protocol can explore Ising, Heisenberg and Hubbard families of models in parallel, reliably identifying the family which best describes the system dynamics. We demonstrate QMLA operating on large model spaces by incorporating a genetic algorithm to formulate new hypothetical models. The selection of models whose features propagate to the next generation is based upon an objective function inspired by the Elo rating scheme, typically used to rate competitors in games such as chess and football. In all instances, our protocol finds models that exhibit $F_1$-score $\geq 0.88$ when compared with the true model, and it precisely identifies the true model in 72% of cases, whilst exploring a space of over $250,000$ potential models. By testing which interactions actually occur in the target system, QMLA is a viable tool for both the exploration of fundamental physics and the characterisation and calibration of quantum devices.
COMPUTERS
Mesoscopic and macroscopic quantum correlations in photonic, atomic and optomechanical systems

This paper reviews the progress that has been made in our knowledge of quantum correlations at the mesoscopic and macroscopic level. We begin by summarizing the Einstein-Podolsky-Rosen (EPR) argument and the Bell correlations that cannot be explained by local hidden variable theories. It was originally an open question as to whether (and how) such quantum correlations could occur on a macroscopic scale, since this would seem to counter the correspondence principle. The purpose of this review is to examine how this question has been answered over the decades since the original papers of EPR and Bell. We first review work relating to higher spin measurements which revealed that macroscopic quantum states could exhibit Bell correlations. This covers higher dimensional, multi-particle and continuous-variable EPR and Bell states where measurements on a single system give a spectrum of outcomes, and also multipartite states where measurements are made at multiple separated sites. It appeared that the macroscopic quantum observations were for an increasingly limited span of measurement settings and required a fine resolution of outcomes. Motivated by this, we next review correlations for macroscopic superposition states, and examine predictions for the violation of Leggett-Garg inequalities for dynamical quantum systems. These results reveal Bell correlations for coarse-grained measurements which need only distinguish between macroscopically distinct states, thus bringing into question the validity of certain forms of macroscopic realism. Finally, we review progress for massive systems, including Bose-Einstein condensates and optomechanical oscillators, where EPR-type correlations have been observed between massive systems. Experiments are summarized, which support the predictions of quantum mechanics in mesoscopic regimes.
PHYSICS
Quantum states and their back-reacted geometries in 2d dilaton gravity

Within the Russo-Susskind-Thorlacius (RST) two-dimensional model that includes a scalar (dilaton) field we address the important question of how the classical black hole geometry is modified in a semiclassical gravitational theory. It is the principle goal of this paper to analyze what is the back-reacted geometry that corresponds to a given quantum state. The story is shown to be dramatically different for the Hartle-Hawking state (HH) and for the Boulware state. In the HH case the back-reacted geometry is a modification of the classical black hole metric that still has a smooth horizon with a regular curvature. On the other hand, for the Boulware state the classical horizon is replaced by a throat in which the $(tt)$ component of the metric (while non-zero) is extremely small. The value of the metric at the throat is bounded by the inverse of the classical black hole entropy. On the other side of the throat the spacetime is ended at a null singularity. More generally, we identify a family of quantum states and their respective back-reacted geometries. We also identify a certain duality in the space of states. Finally, we study a hybrid set-up where both physical and non-physical fields, such as the ghosts, could be present. We suggest that it is natural to associate ghosts with the Boulware state, while the physical fields can be in any quantum state. In particular, if the physical fields are in the HH state, then the corresponding semiclassical geometry is horizonless. Depending on the balance between the number of physical fields and ghosts, it generically has a throat that may join with another asymptotically flat region on the other side of the throat.
PHYSICS
Stable Long-Term Recurrent Video Super-Resolution

Recurrent models have gained popularity in deep learning (DL) based video super-resolution (VSR), due to their increased computational efficiency, temporal receptive field and temporal consistency compared to sliding-window based models. However, when inferring on long video sequences presenting low motion (i.e. in which some parts of the scene barely move), recurrent models diverge through recurrent processing, generating high frequency artifacts. To the best of our knowledge, no study about VSR pointed out this instability problem, which can be critical for some real-world applications. Video surveillance is a typical example where such artifacts would occur, as both the camera and the scene stay static for a long time.
COMPUTERS
Universal interference-based construction of Gaussian operations in hybrid quantum systems

Beam-splitter operations are an indispensable resource for processing quantum information encoded in bosonic modes. However, in hybrid quantum systems, it can be challenging to implement reliable beam-splitters between two distinct bosonic modes due to various experimental imperfections. Without beam-splitters, realizing arbitrary Gaussian operations between bosonic modes can become highly non-trivial or even infeasible. In this work, we develop novel interference-based protocols for engineering Gaussian operations in multi-mode hybrid bosonic systems without requiring beam-splitters. Specifically, for a given generic multi-mode Gaussian unitary coupler, we demonstrate a universal scheme for constructing Gaussian operations on a desired subset of bosonic modes, requiring only multiple uses of the given coupler interleaved with single-mode Gaussian unitaries. Our results provide efficient construction of operations crucial to quantum information science and are derived from fundamental physical properties of bosonic systems. The proposed scheme is thus widely applicable to existing platforms and couplers, with the exception of certain edge cases. We introduce a systematic approach to identify and treat these edge cases by utilizing a novel intrinsically invariant structure associated with our interference-based construction.
SCIENCE
General theory of Josephson Diodes

Motivated by recent progress in the superconductivity nonreciprocal phenomena, we study the general theory of Josephson diodes. The central ingredient for Josephson diodes is the asymmetric proximity process inside the tunneling barrier. From the symmetry breaking point of view, there are two types of Josephson diodes, inversion breaking and time-reversal breaking. For the inversion breaking case, applying voltage bias could effectively tune the proximity process like the voltage-dependent Rashba coupling giving rises to $I_c(V)\neq I_c(-V)$. For the time-reversal breaking case, the magnetic field and current flow could adjust the internal time-reversal breaking field like magnetism or time-reversal breaking electron-electron pairing, which leads to $I_c(B)\neq I_c(-B)$ or $I_{c+}\neq I_{c-}$. All these results provide a complete understanding and the general principles of realizing Josephson diodes, especially the recently found NbSe$_2$/Nb$_3$Br$_8$/NbSe$_2$ Josephson diodes.
MATHEMATICS
Temperature driven spin-zero effect in TaAs$_2$

Md Shahin Alam, P.K. Tanwar, Krzysztof Dybko, Ashutosh S. Wadge, Przemyslaw Iwanowski, Andrzej Wisniewski, Marcin Matusiak. The electrical and thermo-electrical transport effects of the TaAs$_2$ semimetal were measured in a magnetic field applied along [-2 0 1] direction. The resulting field dependences of the resistivity as well as the Hall, Seebeck and Nernst coefficient below T ~ 100 K can be satisfactory described within the two-band model consisting of the electron and hole pockets. At low temperature all the measured effects exhibit significant contribution from quantum oscillations. The fast Fourier transform (FFT) of the oscillatory Nernst signal shows two fundamental frequencies, Fa = 105 T and Fb = 221 T, and the second harmonic of the latter (F2b = 442 T). The ratio between FFT amplitudes of Fb and F2b changes with temperature in an unusual way, indicating that we observe the spin-zero effect caused by temperature change. This is likely related to substantial temperature dependence of the Lande g-factor, which in turn can result from non-parabolic energy dispersion or temperature evolution of the spin-orbit coupling.
SCIENCE

