Extensions of the Mandelstam-Tamm quantum speed limit to systems in mixed states

We introduce and discuss known results for the volume-law entanglement entropy of typical pure quantum states in which the number of particles is not fixed and derive results for the volume-law entanglement entropy of typical pure quantum states with a fixed number of particles. For definiteness, we consider lattice systems of fermions in an arbitrary dimension and present results for averages over all states as well as over the subset of all Gaussian states. For quantum states in which the number of particles is not fixed, the results for the average over all states are well known since the work of Page, who found that in the thermodynamic limit the leading term follows a volume law and is maximal. The associated variance vanishes exponentially fast with increasing system size, i.e., the average is also the typical entanglement entropy. The corresponding results for Gaussian states are more recent. The leading term is still a volume law, but it is not maximal and depends on the ratio between the volumes of the subsystem and the entire system. Moreover, the variance is independent of the system size, i.e., the average also gives the typical entanglement entropy. We prove that while fixing the number of particles in pure quantum states does not qualitatively change the behavior of the leading volume-law term in the average entanglement entropy, it can fundamentally change the nature of the subleading terms. In particular, subleading corrections appear that depend on the square root of the volume. We unveil the origin of those corrections. Finally, we discuss the connection between the entanglement entropy of typical pure states and recent analytical results obtained in the context of random matrix theory, as well as numerical results obtained for physical Hamiltonians.

