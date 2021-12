UPDATE 7:50 a.m. Thursday: As electric company crews work feverishly to restore power to the area after Wednesday's wind storm, thousands in the area remain without power. In little more than 13 hours, the number of Evergy customers in Salina who were without power has dropped from 18,600 to 8,243 this morning. While that is of little comfort to those who remain without power, it is encouraging that crews are making progress.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO