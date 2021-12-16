ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Durant continues to neutralize short-handed Nets’ weakness

By Zach Braziller
 1 day ago

Through 28 games, so much has gone wrong for the Nets. Kyrie Irving hasn’t played a game. Blake Griffin and James Harden have dealt with significant struggles. Joe Harris is hurt and Nic Claxton missed significant time.

And, yet, the Nets own the best record in the Eastern Conference, two games in the loss column clear of the Bulls.

Kevin Durant has had that kind of impact. He neutralizes weaknesses and makes up for key player absences.

The best example was Tuesday night. Without seven players, as COVID-19 hit the Nets hard, he played on a sore ankle and led the way in an overtime win over the Raptors. At one point, it was Durant and four rookies, a lineup the Nets had never even practiced with. It didn’t matter.

He still had a triple-double of 34 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in 48 gritty minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NTXx2_0dO709y500
Kevin Durant gets a high five from Steve Nash during the Nets’ overtime win over the Raptors.

“I wasn’t expecting James [Harden] and Bruce [Brown] to be out until I got to the game, which was a surprise, but that made me even more excited to play this game with the young dudes,” Durant said. “I hate that my teammates are out. I wish everybody was playing. But I knew it was a great opportunity for all of us to hoop, for one, and just to see where we are against a solid team.”

This wasn’t in the preseason script. The Nets were hoping to be able to lighten the load on Durant during the regular season, not increase it. But Irving declined to follow New York City COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and hasn’t been with the team. Griffin hasn’t come close to the player who was so impactful last year, losing his spot in the rotation until recently. Harden hasn’t been himself, Harris is out for the foreseeable future after undergoing ankle surgery last month and Claxton missed five weeks with a non-COVID illness.

It hasn’t stopped Durant from leading the league in scoring at 29.6 points per game while also averaging 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and shooting a robust 52.3 percent from the field. He’s putting up these numbers at age 33 while playing 36.9 minutes per game, his most since the 2013-14 season, and guiding the Nets to 20 wins in 28 games.

“I just try to do what’s required, man,” Durant said. “I mean, I want to be out there. I want to play. I want to win, so it starts there. So whatever I got to do to accomplish those three things, I’m going to do.”

Related
firstsportz.com

“I don’t like you” Kevin Durant brutally roasts Skip Bayless after unnecessary LeBron James rant

To follow up on his monster 51-points performance against the Detroit Pistons, Kevin Durant added to his MVP claim by leading the short-handed Brooklyn Nets side past the Toronto Raptors with an emphatic triple-double – 34 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Moreover, with Skip Bayless only acknowledging him as the clear-cut MVP favorite, KD came up with the most brutal of roasts for the experienced analyst amid LeBron James rant game after game.
mediaite.com

Skip Bayless Erupts After Learning Kevin Durant Doesn’t Like Him: ‘Thinnest-Skinned Superstar I’ve Ever Seen’

For years, Skip Bayless has professed his love for Kevin Durant, but this week, the Fox Sports host learned the feeling isn’t mutual and he’s not taking it well. After lauding an MVP performance from the Brooklyn Nets superstar Tuesday night, Bayless received a tweet from Durant that harshly said “I really don’t like u.” Thursday morning, Bayless responded to Durant on Fox Sports’ Undisputed, firing back at the NBA star he loves.
ClutchPoints

Nets coach Steve Nash drops brutal Kyrie Irving update amid return rumors

Nearly 30 games into the NBA season and the 19-8 Brooklyn Nets are now dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak–this despite all of their active players being fully vaccinated. The lone member of the Nets who is not vaccinated, and not around the team is of course, seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving. His absence has been the biggest story all season long.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nets guard James Harden COVID-19 debacle puts Christmas Day game in jeopardy

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden joined a slew of players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Tuesday. These developments placed their respective teams in an uneasy position as their laundry list of roster woes became more concerning. The Bucks, already without Brook Lopez for an undetermined amount of time, are on their toes due to Khris Middleton’s injury. Meanwhile, the Nets have almost half of their roster on the shelf due to COVID-19 concerns.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Column: It’s a battle of all-time greats when LeBron James and Bozo go head-to-head for the attention of TV viewers in Chicago

Random thoughts while anxiously awaiting the return of the Chicago Bulls after their COVID-19 outbreak. LeBron James or Bozo the Clown? The NBA’s decision to move the Bulls-Los Angeles Lakers game Sunday from an afternoon start to a 7 p.m. tip makes sense from a health and safety standpoint. Maybe by then a few more players will be eligible to play. But the time switch presents a thorny ...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Pacers Trade Sends Domantas Sabonis To Brooklyn

Without Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets are currently 20-8 and one of the best teams in the entire NBA. Obviously having Irving on the floor would make the Nets even better than they are right now, but Kevin Durant and James Harden are making it very clear that this team does not need Kyrie Irving to compete for a championship.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid run to check in on Nicolas Claxton after enduring career-ending fall during 76ers vs Nets clash

The pressure seems to be high on Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets who are left majorly short-handed as the Christmas Day bonanza is approaching. However, in their most recent matchup against the Joel Embiid led Philadelphia 76ers, the Barclays Center had another scary moment when Nicolas Claxton took a heavy fall, making even the players on the court worry about his safety. As a result of which both KD and Embiid came rushing in to check upon the concerned player.
NBA
