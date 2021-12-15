ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vortexes in Black Holes

By Gia Dvali, Florian Kuhnel, Michael Zantedeschi
 4 days ago

We argue that black holes admit vortex structure. This is based both on a graviton-condensate description of a black hole as well as on a correspondence between black holes and generic objects with maximal entropy compatible with unitarity, so-called saturons....

BGR.com

Our galaxy’s supermassive black hole has sprung a leak

The supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy may not be sleeping, after all. Previously, scientists believed that the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way was a sleeping giant. It would periodically awaken to devour any star of gas clouds that fell into it. It would then release radiation and particles into space in a long plume or jet of energy.
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Unexpectedly Find Water on Mars

What would we do without water? The colorless and odorless substance is crucial for all life forms as we know them. Life on Earth wouldn’t be possible without the presence of water. That’s why astronomers are so eager to detect water on other planets as soon as they find the objects. Where there’s water, there also should be life.
dailygalaxy.com

The Extraterrestrial-Contact Paradox

British physicist Stephen Wolfram believes extraterrestrial intelligent life is inevitable, but with a caveat. Although intelligent life is inevitable, we will never find it -at least not by searching in the Milky Way. Wolfram points out that in order to compress more and more information into our communication signals – be they mobile phone conversations or computers – we remove all redundancy or pattern. If anything in a signal repeats, then it can be deleted. But this process of removing any pattern from a signal makes the signal look more and more random – in fact, pretty much like the random radio “noise” that rains down on Earth coming from stars and interstellar gas clouds.
healththoroughfare.com

Astronomers Unveil Object That Survived the Approach to a Black Hole

Anybody who has heard about black holes knows by now that these objects don’t like to be approached. Getting too close would literally be suicidal. There’s no strong scientific evidence that a black hole would behave like the one from the Interstellar movie and only send you back in time if it captures you.
astrobites.org

A Black Hole Snow Globe? An Intermediate Mass Black Hole at the Center of a Globular Cluster

Title: Detection of a ∼100,000 M⊙ black hole in M31’s most massive globular cluster: A tidally stripped nucleus. Authors: Renuka Pechetti, Anil Seth, Sebastian Kamann, Nelson Caldwell, Jay Strader, Mark den Brok, Nora Luetzgendorf, Nadine Neumayer, Karina Voggel. First Author’s Institution: Liverpool John Moores University, UK. Status: Accepted for publication...
WCAX

NASA mission designed to unravel mysteries of black holes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new NASA mission launching Thursday aims to shed light on black holes, neutron stars, and other secrets of the universe. The Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer, or IXPE, will use three telescopes to see an often overlooked aspect of cosmic ray sources called polarization. Cat Viglienzoni...
healththoroughfare.com

Astronomers Find No Explanation for Giant Black Hole Located in Small Satellite Galaxy

Black holes are already weird enough by definition. They possess infinite gravity that absorbs even light, time simply stops inside these dark monsters, and the examples can continue. Astronomers are now once again stunned to conclude that a giant black hole could hide inside a dwarf spheroidal galaxy known as Leo I, according to LiveScience.com.
arxiv.org

Rare Events Are Nonperturbative: Primordial Black Holes From Heavy-Tailed Distributions

In recent years it has been noted that the perturbative treatment of the statistics of fluctuations may fail to make correct predictions for the abundance of primordial black holes (PBHs). Moreover, it has been shown in some explicit single-field examples that the nonperturbative effects may lead to an exponential tail for the probability distribution function (PDF) of fluctuations responsible for PBH formation -- in contrast to the PDF being Gaussian, as suggested by perturbation theory. In this paper, we advocate that the so-called $\delta N$ formalism can be considered as a simple, yet effective, tool for the nonperturbative estimate of the tail of the PDF. We discuss the criteria a model needs to satisfy so that the results of the classical $\delta N$ formalism can be trusted and most possible complications due to the quantum nature of fluctuations can be avoided. As a proof of concept, we then apply this method to a simple example and show that the tail of the PDF can be even heavier than exponential, leading to a significant enhancement of the PBH formation probability, compared with the predictions of the perturbation theory. Our results, along with other related findings, motivate invention of new, nonperturbative methods for the problem and open up new ideas on generating PBHs with notable abundance.
arxiv.org

Holographic Complexity of Quantum Black Holes

We analyze different holographic complexity proposals for black holes that include corrections from bulk quantum fields. The specific setup is the quantum BTZ black hole, which encompasses in an exact manner the effects of conformal fields with large central charge in the presence of the black hole, including the backreaction corrections to the BTZ metric. Our results show that Volume Complexity admits a consistent quantum expansion and correctly reproduces known limits. On the other hand, the generalized Action Complexity fails to account for the additional contributions from bulk quantum fields and does not lead to the correct classical limit. Furthermore, we show that the doubly-holographic setup allows computing the complexity coming purely from quantum fields - a notion that has proven evasive in usual holographic setups. We find that in holographic induced-gravity scenarios the complexity of quantum fields in a black hole background vanishes to leading order in the gravitational strength of CFT effects.
arxiv.org

Search of Intermediate Mass Black Holes at Low Redshift with Intra-night Variability

We present a sample of intermediate-mass black hole (IMBH) candidates based on the detection of a broad H$\alpha$ emission line and variability, which are selected from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey Data Release 7. By performing spectral decomposition of emission lines as well as visual inspection, we initially identified 131 targets with a broad H$\alpha$ line among a large sample of emission-line galaxies. We further selected 25 IMBH candidates, whose estimated black hole mass (M$_{\rm BH}$) is less than $10^6 \rm M_{\odot}$. To constrain the nature of these candidates, we analyzed X-ray properties and performed an intra-night variability monitoring with optical telescopes. Based on the optical variability analysis, we report a sample of 11 targets with detected intra-night variability as the best IMBH candidates, which are suitable for follow-up observations for accurate M$_{\rm BH}$ determination such as reverberation mapping campaigns.
arxiv.org

Constraining Primordial Black Hole Dark Matter with CHIME Fast Radio Bursts

Strong lensing of Fast Radio Bursts (FBRs) has been proposed as a relatively clean probe of primordial black hole (PBH) dark matter. Recently, the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) published a first catalog of 536 FRBs, 62 of which are from repeating sources. In light of this new data, we re-examine the prospects to constrain the abundance of PBHs via FRBs. Extending previous forecasts, we calculate a PBH dark matter bound using the intrinsic burst width and a calibrated flux-ratio threshold per FRB. In addition, we take into account the uncertainty in the relation between the FRB dispersion measure and source redshift. We outline an algorithm to detect lensed FRBs and a method to simulate its performance on real data and set a flux-ratio threshold for each event, which we use to infer realistic forecasts. We then attempt to extract a preliminary bound using the publicly available CHIME data. Unfortunately, both instrumental noise and the provided ~1 ms time-resolution of the public data hinder this effort. We identify two candidate events where a double burst could be explained via strong lensing by a 10 solar-mass PBH, which will require follow-up study at higher time resolution to either confirm or discard. We show that with a few times the size of the first catalog -- sampled at the full instrumental time-resolution so that candidates can be efficiently scrutinized -- CHIME will be able to find strong evidence for or robustly rule out PBHs with mass above 10 solar masses as the dark matter. Finally, we demonstrate that stacking repeating FRBs can improve the constraints, especially for lower masses.
arxiv.org

New constraint on the Hawking evaporation of primordial black holes in the radiation-dominated era

In this paper, we revisit the evaporation and accretion of PBHs during cosmic history and compare them to see if both of these processes are constantly active for PBHs or not. Our calculations indicate that during the radiation-dominated era, PBHs absorb ambient radiation due to accretion, and their apparent horizon grows rapidly. This growth causes the Hawking radiation process to practically fail and all the particles that escape as radiation from PBHs to fall back into them. Nevertheless, our emphasis is that the accretion efficiency factor also plays a very important role here and its exact determination is essential. We have shown that the lower mass limit for PBHs that have not yet evaporated should approximately be $10^{14}g$ rather than $10^{15}g$. Finally, we study the effects of Hawking radiation quiescence in cosmology and reject models based on the evaporation of PBHs in the radiation-dominated era.
wwnytv.com

NASA launches X-ray telescope to study black holes

(CNN) - X-rays aren’t just for the doctor’s office. They might also help unravel the mysteries of black holes. It’s called X-ray astronomy. Early Thursday morning NASA launched its Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer Mission, or IXPE, in a joint effort with the Italian Space Agency. It’s the...
