In the mid-1990s when I complained to the public works director about the dangers of entering the crosswalk on State Street in front of the Central Library in Springfield, I was told that the Library crosswalk was no more dangerous than others throughout the city. A few months later, the library crosswalk was removed. Fast-forward to the present, and we find that the City has experienced a record 21 traffic fatalities this year, eight of which involved pedestrians, and four of those occurred on a mile-long stretch of State Street.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO