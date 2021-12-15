ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limit on intergalactic magnetic field from ultra-high-energy cosmic ray hotspot in Perseus-Pisces region

Andrii Neronov (1,2), Dmitri Semikoz (1,3,4), Oleg Kalashev (3) ((1) Universite de Paris, CNRS, Astroparticule et Cosmologie, F-75006 Paris, France (2) Laboratory of Astrophysics, Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, 1015, Lausanne, Switzerland (3) Institute for Nuclear Research of the Russian Academy of...

arxiv.org

Magnetic Fields in Primordial Galaxies

Magnetic fields play a vital role in numerous astrophysical processes such as star formation and the interstellar medium. In particular, their role in the formation and evolution of galaxies is not well understood. This paper presents high-resolution magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) simulations performed with GIZMO to investigate the effect of magnetic fields on primordial galaxy formation. Physical processes such as relevant gas physics (e.g., gas cooling and gas chemistry), star formation, stellar and supernova feedback, and chemical enrichment were considered in the simulations. The simulation results suggest that cosmic magnetic fields can be amplified from 1e-13 G to a few microgauss during cosmic structure evolution and galaxy formation. In the ideal MHD setting, in primordial galaxies at z>8, the magnetic energy is less than the thermal and kinetic energy, and therefore, magnetic fields hardly affect the gas dynamics and star formation in these galaxies. Specifically, the consideration of micro-physics properties such as metal diffusion, heat conduction, and viscosity in the MHD simulations, could increase the magnetic field strength. Notably, metal diffusion reduced gas cooling by decreasing the metallicity and thereby suppresses star formation in the primordial galaxies. As a result, the cosmic re-ionization driven by these primordial galaxies may be delayed.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A Comparison of Multi-Phase Magnetic Field Tracers in a High-Galactic Latitude Region of the Filamentary Interstellar Medium

J. L. Campbell, S. E. Clark, B. M. Gaensler, A. Marchal, C. L. Van Eck, A. A. Deshpande, S. J. George, S. J. Gibson, R. Ricci, J. M. Stil, A. R. Taylor. Understanding how the Galactic magnetic field threads the multi-phase interstellar medium (ISM) remains a considerable challenge, as different magnetic field tracers probe dissimilar phases and field components. We search for evidence of a common magnetic field shared between the ionized and neutral ISM by comparing 1.4 GHz radio continuum polarization and HI line emission from the Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array Continuum Transit Survey (GALFACTS) and Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array HI (GALFA-HI) survey, respectively. We compute the polarization gradient of the continuum emission and search for associations with diffuse/translucent HI structures. The polarization gradient is sensitive to changes in the integrated product of the thermal electron density and line-of-sight field strength ($B_\parallel$) in warm ionized gas, while narrow HI structures highlight the plane-of-sky field orientation in cold neutral gas. We identified one region in the high-Galactic latitude Arecibo sky, G216+26 centered on $(\ell,b)\sim(216°,+26°)$, containing filaments in the polarization gradient that are aligned with narrow HI structures roughly parallel to the Galactic plane. We present a comparison of multi-phase observations and magnetic field tracers of this region, demonstrating that the warm ionized and cold neutral media are connected likely via a common magnetic field. We quantify the physical properties of a polarization gradient filament associated with H$\alpha$ emission, measuring a line-of-sight field strength $B_\parallel=6{\pm}4 \mu$G and a plasma beta $\beta=2.1^{+3.1}_{-2.1}$. We discuss the lack of widespread multi-phase magnetic field alignments and consider whether this region is associated with a short-timescale or physically rare phenomenon. This work highlights the utility of multi-tracer analyses for understanding the magnetized ISM.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Magnetic Energy Conversion in MHD: Curvature Relaxation and Perpendicular Expansion of Magnetic Fields

The mechanisms and pathways of magnetic energy conversion are an important subject for many laboratory, space and astrophysical systems. Here, we present a perspective on magnetic energy conversion in MHD through magnetic field curvature relaxation (CR) and perpendicular expansion (PE) due to magnetic pressure gradients, and quantify their relative importance in two representative cases, namely 3D magnetic reconnection and 3D kink-driven instability in an astrophysical jet. We find that the CR and PE processes have different temporal and spatial evolution in these systems. The relative importance of the two processes tends to reverse as the system enters the nonlinear stage from the instability growth stage. Overall, the two processes make comparable contributions to the magnetic energy conversion with the PE process somewhat stronger than the CR process. We further explore how these energy conversion terms can be related to particle energization in these systems.
SCIENCE
Eos

An Unstable Magnetic Field in Central Asia 2500-1500 Years Ago

Editors’ Highlights are summaries of recent papers by AGU’s journal editors. Source: Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth. We know that Earth’s magnetic field is dominantly a dipole field. However, when zooming in it is spatio-temporally extremely variable. Proper documentation of this variability makes use of dated pottery and other archeological artifacts and offers crucial insight into the generation of the field and delivers a high-precision archeological dating tool at the same time.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Cosmology with Very-High-Energy Gamma Rays

In this chapter, we discuss the contributions of gamma-ray astronomy at TeV energies to our understanding of the visible content and structure of the universe. We start from the present epoch with the second most intense electromagnetic background field after the CMB: the extragalactic background light (EBL). The EBL is composed of all the light emitted by stars and galaxies since the beginning of reionization, including light absorbed and re-emitted by dust. As such, the EBL traces the history of radiating matter in the universe. We then further dive into the large voids of the universe to study the large-scale magnetic fields that should permeate them. These fields could originate from the onset of structure formation or early phase transitions, bringing us back to the infancy of the universe. We conclude by looking back to the elusive Planck time scale, where the standard models of cosmology and particle physics are no longer applicable. Observations with current-generation gamma-ray astronomy experiments have now started to scratch the surface of cosmology, as we will show in this chapter.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Study of pT spectra of light particles using modified Hagedorn function and cosmic rays Monte Carlo event generators in proton-proton collisions at 900 GeV center of mass energy

Transverse momentum spectra of charged particles including pions, kaons and (anti-)protons measured by ALICE experiment in the pT range of 0.1-2.5 GeV/c and pseudorapidity less than 0.5 are studied in pp collisions at 900 GeV center of mass energy using modified Hagedorn function with embedded transverse flow velocity and are compared to the predictions of EPOS-LHC, Pythia, QGSJET and Sibyll models. We find that the average transverse flow velocity decreases with increasing the mass of the particle while the kinetic freeze-out temperature extracted from the function increases with the particle's mass. The former varies from 0.36 c to 0.25 c for pions to protons while the latter from 76 MeV to 95 MeV respectively. The fit of the models predictions also yield the same values for T0 and beta as the experimental data. The only difference is in the values of n, and N0 which yields different values for different models. The EPOS-LHC, Pythia, and QGSJET models reproduce the data in most of the pT range for pions, EPOS-LHC and Sibyll for kaons up to 1.5 GeV/c and EPOS-LHC for protons up to 1.6 GeV/c. The model simulations also reproduced the behavior of increasing average transverse momentum with mass reported by the ALICE experiment.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Cosmic ray streaming in the turbulent interstellar medium

We study the streaming instability of GeV-100 GeV cosmic rays (CRs) and its damping in the turbulent interstellar medium (ISM). We find that the damping of streaming instability is dominated by ion-neutral collisional damping in weakly ionized molecular clouds, turbulent damping in the highly ionized warm medium, and nonlinear Landau damping in the Galactic halo. Only in the Galactic halo, is the streaming speed of CRs close to the Alfvén speed. Alfvénic turbulence plays an important role in both suppressing the streaming instability and regulating the diffusion of streaming CRs via magnetic field line wandering, with the effective mean free path of streaming CRs in the observer frame determined by the Alfvénic scale in super-Alfvénic turbulence. The resulting diffusion coefficient is sensitive to Alfvén Mach number, which has a large range of values in the multi-phase ISM. Super-Alfvénic turbulence contributes to additional confinement of streaming CRs, irrespective of the dominant damping mechanism.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Revisting the limits of atmospheric temperature retrieval from cosmic-ray measurements

A priori, cosmic-ray measurements offer a unique capability to determine the vertical profile of atmospheric temperatures directly from ground. However, despite the increased understanding of the impact of the atmosphere on cosmic-ray rates, attempts to explore the technological potential of the latter for atmospheric physics remain very limited. In this paper we examine the intrinsic limits of the process of cosmic-ray data inversion for atmospheric temperature retrieval, by combining a detection station at ground with another one placed at an optimal depth, and making full use of the angular information. With that aim, the temperature-induced variations in c. r. rates have been simulated resorting to the theoretical temperature coefficients $W_T(h, \theta, E_{th})$ and the temperature profiles obtained from the ERA5 atmospheric reanalysis. Muon absorption and Poisson statistics have been included to increase realism. The resulting c.r. sample has been used as input for the inverse problem and the obtained temperatures compared to the input temperature data. Relative to early simulation works, performed without using angular information and relying on underground temperature coefficients from a sub-optimal depth, our analysis shows a strong improvement in temperature predictability for all atmospheric layers up to 50 hPa, nearing a factor 2 error reduction. Furthermore, the temperature predictability on 6 h-intervals stays well within the range 0.8-2.2 K. Most remarkably, we show that it can be achieved with small-area m$^2$-scale muon hodoscopes, amenable nowadays to a large variety of technologies. For mid-latitude locations, the optimal depth of the underground station is around 20 m.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Further Evidence for an Increase of the Mean Mass of the Highest-Energy Cosmic-Rays with Energy

Sokolsky and D_Avignon have recently reported an examination of a variety of measurements that relate to the question as to how the mass composition of the highest-energy cosmic-rays evolves with energy. They assert that cosmic rays arriving from the Northern Hemisphere have a different mass composition from those arriving from the Southern Hemisphere, implying a diversity of sources of high-energy cosmic-rays in the two hemispheres. Were this conclusion to be correct, it would have profound implications for theories of cosmic-ray origin and would influence planning of future projects. Their claim thus merits careful scrutiny. In this paper their analysis is examined in detail with the verdict being that evidence for a North/South difference is not proven, a conclusion supported by other data from the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. However, what is of major importance is that the study of Sokolsky and D_Avignon provides long-awaited confirmation of the claim that the mean mass of cosmic rays increases with energy above ~3 E eV made by the Pierre Auger Collaboration in 2014.
ASTRONOMY
theredstonerocket.com

New X-ray mission unlocks cosmic secrets

NASA is gearing up to launch a new set of X-ray eyes on the cosmos. The first space observatory of its kind, the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer is built to study some of the most energetic objects in the universe – the remnants of exploded stars, powerful particle jets spewing from feeding black holes, and much more.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Achieving the quantum field theory limit in far-from-equilibrium quantum link models

Realizations of gauge theories in setups of quantum synthetic matter open up the possibility of probing salient exotic phenomena in condensed matter and high-energy physics, along with potential applications in quantum information and science technologies. In light of the impressive ongoing efforts to achieve such realizations, a fundamental question regarding quantum link model regularizations of lattice gauge theories is how faithfully they capture the quantum field theory limit of gauge theories. Recent work [Zache, Van Damme, Halimeh, Hauke, and Banerjee, (arXiv:2104.00025)] has shown through analytic derivations, exact diagonalization, and infinite matrix product state calculations that the low-energy physics of $\mathrm{U}(1)$ quantum link models approaches the quantum field theory limit already at small link spin length $S$. Here, we show that the approach to this limit also lends itself to the far-from-equilibrium quench dynamics of lattice gauge theories, as demonstrated by our numerical simulations of the Loschmidt return rate and the chiral condensate in infinite matrix product states, which work directly in the thermodynamic limit. Similar to our findings in equilibrium that show a distinct behavior between half-integer and integer link spin lengths, we find that criticality emerging in the Loschmidt return rate is fundamentally different between half-integer and integer spin quantum link models in the regime of strong electric-field coupling. Our results further affirm that state-of-the-art finite-size ultracold-atom and NISQ-device implementations of quantum link lattice gauge theories have the real potential to simulate their quantum field theory limit even in the far-from-equilibrium regime.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Probing ultra-light axions with the 21-cm Signal during Cosmic Dawn

Ultra-light axions (ULAs) are a promising and intriguing set of dark-matter candidates. We study the prospects to use forthcoming measurements of 21-cm fluctuations from cosmic dawn to probe ULAs. We focus in particular on the velocity acoustic oscillations (VAOs) in the large-scale 21-cm power spectrum, features imprinted by the long-wavelength ($k\sim0.1\,{\rm Mpc}^{-1}$) modulation, by dark-matter--baryon relative velocities, of the small-scale ($k\sim 10-10^3\, {\rm Mpc}^{-1}$) power required to produce the stars that heat the neutral hydrogen. Damping of small-scale power by ULAs reduces the star-formation rate at cosmic dawn which then leads to a reduced VAO amplitude. Accounting for different assumptions for feedback and foregrounds, experiments like HERA may be sensitive to ULAs with masses up to $m_{\alpha}\approx 10^{-18}\text{eV}$, two decades of mass higher than current constraints.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Using Evolutionary Algorithms to Design Antennas with Greater Sensitivity to Ultra High Energy Neutrinos

J. Rolla, A. Machtay, A. Patton, W. Banzhaf, A. Connolly, R. Debolt, L. Deer, E. Fahimi, E. Ferstle, P. Kuzma, C. Pfendner, B. Sipe, K. Staats, S.A. Wissel. The Genetically Evolved NEutrino Telescopes for Improved Sensitivity, or GENETIS, project seeks to optimize detectors in physics for science outcomes in high dimensional parameter spaces. In this project, we designed an antenna using a genetic algorithm with a science outcome directly as the sole figure of merit. This paper presents initial results on the improvement of an antenna design for in ice neutrino detectors using the current Askaryan Radio Array, or ARA, experiment as a baseline. By optimizing for the effective volume using the evolved antenna design in ARA, we improve upon ARAs simulated sensitivity to ultra high energy neutrinos by 22 percent, despite using limited parameters in this initial investigation. Future improvements will continue to increase the computational efficiency of the genetic algorithm and the complexity and fitness of the antenna designs. This work lays the foundation for continued research and development of methods to increase the sensitivity of detectors in physics and other fields in parameter spaces of high dimensionality.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Massive Double Copy in the High-Energy Limit

The exploration of the massive double copy is still in its infancy, and only a few examples in limited contexts are known. In this paper, we analyze the newly discovered double copy for topologically massive theories beyond tree-level amplitudes in the high-energy (eikonal) limit. We find that contrary to the simple double copy relation that occurs in the massless $d\geq4$ case, the massive double copy requires information outside the eikonal limit to give correct results. However, a simple double copy relation arises for the phase shift. Additionally, we relate the eikonal amplitudes to the corresponding shockwave backgrounds and find a classical double copy relation that is manifest only for the appropriate choice of boundary conditions. This analysis hints towards the existence of a topologically massive double copy at all loop orders.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Evidence for A Hot Wind from High-resolution X-ray Spectroscopic Observation of the Low-luminosity Active Galactic Nucleus in NGC 7213

Super-massive black holes (SMBHs) spend most of their lifetime accreting from ambient matter at a rate well below the Eddington limit, manifesting themselves as low-luminosity active galactic nuclei (LLAGNs). The prevalence of a hot wind from LLAGNs is a generic prediction by theories and numerical simulations of black hole accretion and is recently becoming a crucial ingredient of AGN kinetic feedback in cosmological simulations of galaxy evolution. However, direct observational evidence for this hot wind is still scarce. In this work, from high-resolution {\it Chandra} grating spectra of the LLAGN in NGC 7213, a nearby Sa galaxy hosting a $\sim10^8\rm~M_\odot$ SMBH, we identify significant Fe XXVI Ly$\alpha$ and Fe XXV K$\alpha$ emission lines with a blueshifted line-of-sight velocity of $\sim1100\rm~km~s^{-1}$. The measured flux ratio between Fe XXVI Ly$\alpha$ and Fe XXV K$\alpha$ suggests that these lines arise from a $\sim16$ keV hot plasma. By confronting these spectral features with synthetic X-ray spectra based on our custom magnetohydrodynamical simulations, we find that the high-velocity, hot plasma in this LLAGN is naturally explained by the putative hot wind driven by the hot accretion flow onto the SMBH. Alternative plausible origins of this hot plasma, including stellar activities, AGN photoionization and the hot accretion flow itself, can be quantitatively ruled out. A mass outflow rate $\sim0.08{\rm~M_{\odot}~yr^{-1}}$ is inferred for the hot wind. This is comparable to an independent estimate of the mass inflow rate, consistent with the prediction of the theory of hot wind. The wind carries a kinetic energy of $\sim3\times10^{42}\rm~erg~s^{-1}$, accounting for 15% of the LLAGN's bolometric luminosity, and a momentum flux of $\sim4\times10^{33}\rm~g~cm~s^{-1}$, about 6 times the photon momentum flux. (abridged)
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Galactic magnetic X fields

Our aim in this note is to compare a recent explanation of the galactic X pattern in Faraday Rotation (XRM), to that produced by the advection part of the classical dynamo.We find that the characteristic X magnetic field polarization in the plane of the sky, found in edge-on spiral galaxies, can develop magnetohydromagnetically from an initial disc magnetic field combined with wind and rotation. The Rotation Measure develops a corresponding X distribution in sign, but this distribution is not a `universal' behaviour because it depends primarily on the velocity field. We use Cauchy evolution of an initial magnetic field to find the field at some later time and place. A `battery' mechanism that requires current to always flow out of a galaxy has been recently suggested, which contrasts with the conclusions of this paper. Either explanation has significant consequences for the structure of a spiral galaxy. If the battery mechanism applies then we have a new method of producing magnetic field independent of the traditional dynamo. If however the flow mechanism applies; then constraints concerning the presence and nature of a galactic wind, together with the signature of the mean radial magnetic field, can be inferred.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Universality of the turbulent magnetic field in hypermassive neutron stars produced by binary mergers

The detection of a binary neutron star merger in 2017 through both gravitational waves and electromagnetic emission opened a new era of multimessenger astronomy. The understanding of the magnetic field amplification triggered by the Kelvin-Helmholtz instability during the merger is still a numerically unresolved problem because of the relevant small scales involved. One of the uncertainties comes from the simplifications usually assumed in the initial magnetic topology of merging neutron stars. We perform high-resolution, convergent large-eddy simulations of binary neutron star mergers, following the newly formed remnant for up to $30$ milliseconds. Here we specifically focus on the comparison between simulations with different initial magnetic configurations, going beyond the widespread-used aligned dipole confined within each star. The results obtained show that the initial topology is quickly forgotten, in a timescale of few miliseconds after the merger. Moreover, at the end of the simulations, the average intensity ($B\sim 10^{16}$ G) and the spectral distribution of magnetic energy over spatial scales barely depend on the initial configuration. This is expected due to the small-scale efficient dynamo involved, and thus it holds as long as: (i) the initial large-scale magnetic field is not unrealistically high (as often imposed in mergers studies); (ii) the turbulent instability is numerically (at least partially) resolved, so that the amplified magnetic energy is distributed across a wide range of scales and becomes orders-of-magnitude larger than the initial one.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Simulation of Cosmic Rays in the Earth's Atmosphere and Interpretation of Observed Counts in an X-ray Detector at Balloon Altitude Near Tropical Region

The study of secondary particles produced by the cosmic-ray interaction in the Earth's atmosphere is very crucial as these particles mainly constitute the background counts produced in the high-energy detectors at balloon and satellite altitudes. In the present work, we calculate the abundance of cosmic-ray generated secondary particles at various heights of the atmosphere by means of a Monte Carlo simulation and use this result to understand the background counts in our X-ray observations using balloon-borne instruments operating near the tropical latitude (geomagnetic latitude: $\sim 14.50^{\circ}$ N). For this purpose, we consider a 3D description of the atmospheric and geomagnetic field configurations surrounding the Earth, as well as the electromagnetic and nuclear interaction processes using Geant4 simulation toolkit. Subsequently, we use a realistic mass model description of the detector under consideration, to simulate the counts produced in the detector due to secondary cosmic-ray particles.
ASTRONOMY

