Astronomy

Baryonic mass budgets for haloes in the EAGLE simulation, including ejected and prevented gas

By Peter D. Mitchell, Joop Schaye
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Feedback processes are expected to shape galaxy evolution by ejecting gas from galaxies and their associated dark matter haloes, and also by preventing diffuse gas from ever being accreted. We present predictions from the EAGLE simulation project for the mass budgets associated with "ejected" and "prevented" gas, as well as for...

arxiv.org

PSP/IS$\odot$IS Observation of a Solar Energetic Particle Event Associated With a Streamer Blowout Coronal Mass Ejection During Encounter 6

T. Getachew, D. J. McComas, C. J. Joyce, E. Palmerio, E. R. Christian, C. M. S. Cohen, M. I. Desai, J. Giacalone, M. E. Hill, W. H. Matthaeus, R. L. McNutt, D. G. Mitchell, J. G. Mitchell, J. S. Rankin, E. C. Roelof, N. A. Schwadron, J. R. Szalay, G. P. Zank, L.-L. Zhao, B. J. Lynch, T. D. Phan, S. D. Bale, P. L. Whittlesey, J. C. Kasper.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The galaxy-halo size relation of low-mass galaxies in FIRE

Galaxy sizes correlate closely with the sizes of their parent dark matter haloes, suggesting a link between halo formation and galaxy growth. However, the precise nature of this relation and its scatter remains to be understood fully, especially for low-mass galaxies. We analyse the galaxy-halo size relation for low-mass ($M_\star \sim 10^{7-9} {\rm M_\odot}$) central galaxies over the past 12.5 billion years with the help of cosmological volume simulations (FIREbox) from the Feedback in Realistic Environments (FIRE) project. We find a nearly linear relationship between the half-stellar mass galaxy size $R_{1/2}$ and the parent dark matter halo virial radius $R_{\rm vir}$. This relation evolves only weakly since redshift $z = 5$: $R_{1/2} {\rm kpc} = (0.053\pm0.002)(R_{\rm vir}/35 {\rm kpc})^{0.934\pm0.054}$, with a nearly constant scatter $\langle \sigma \rangle = 0.084 [{\rm dex}]$. Whilst this ratio is similar to what is expected from models where galaxy disc sizes are set by halo angular momentum, the low-mass galaxies in our sample are not angular momentum supported, with stellar rotational to circular velocity ratios $v_{\rm rot} / v_{\rm circ} \sim 0.15$. Introducing redshift as another parameter to the GHSR does not decrease the scatter. Furthermore, this scatter does not correlate with any of the halo properties we investigate -- including spin and concentration -- suggesting that baryonic processes and feedback physics are instead critical in setting the scatter in the galaxy-halo size relation. Given the relatively small scatter and the weak dependence of the galaxy-halo size relation on redshift and halo properties for these low-mass central galaxies, we propose using galaxy sizes as an independent method from stellar masses to infer halo masses.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

KODIAQ-Z: Metals and Baryons in the Cool Intergalactic and Circumgalactic Gas at 2.2<z<3.6

Nicolas Lehner, Claire Kopenhafer, John O'Meara, J. Christopher Howk, Michele Fumagalli, Jason Prochaska, Ayan Acharyya, Brian O'Shea, Molly Peeples, Jason Tumlinson, Cameron Hummels. We present the KODIAQ-Z survey aimed to characterize the cool, photoionized gas at 2.2<z<3.6 in 202 HI-selected absorbers with 14.6<log N(HI)<20, i.e., the gaseous interface between galaxies...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Do gas-poor galaxy clusters have different galaxy populations? The positive covariance of hot and cold baryons

Galaxy clusters show a variety of intra-cluster medium properties at a fixed mass, among which gas fractions, X-ray luminosity and X-ray surface brightness. In this work we investigate whether the yet-undetermined cause producing clusters of X-ray low surface brightness also affects galaxy properties, namely richness, richness concentration, width and location of the red sequence, colour, luminosity, and dominance of the brightest cluster galaxy. We use SDSS-DR12 photometry and our analysis factors out the mass dependency to derive trends at fixed cluster mass. Clusters of low surface brightness for their mass have cluster richness in spite of their group-like luminosity. Gas-poor, low X-ray surface brightness, X-ray faint clusters for their mass, display 25\% lower richness for their mass at $4.4\sigma$ level. Therefore, richness and quantities depending on gas, such as gas fraction, $M_{gas}$, and X-ray surface brightness, are covariant at fixed halo mass. In particular, we do not confirm the hint of an anti-correlation of hot and cold baryons at fixed mass put forth in literature. All the remaining optical properties show no covariance at fixed mass, within the sensitivities allowed by our data and sample size. We conclude that X-ray and optical properties are disjoint, the optical properties not showing signatures of those processes involving gas content, apart from the richness-mass scaling relation. The covariance between X-ray surface brightness and richness is useful for an effective X-ray follow-up of low surface brightness clusters because it allows us to pre-select clusters using optical data of survey quality and prevent expensive X-ray observations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Massive Star-Forming Galaxies Have Converted Most of Their Halo Gas into Stars

In the local Universe, the efficiency for converting baryonic gas into stars is very low. In dark matter halos where galaxies form and evolve, the average efficiency varies with galaxy stellar mass and has a maximum of about twenty percent for Milky-Way-like galaxies. The low efficiency at higher mass is believed to be produced by some quenching processes, such as the feedback from active galactic nuclei. We perform an analysis of weak lensing and satellite kinematics for SDSS central galaxies. Our results reveal that the efficiency is much higher, more than sixty percent, for a large population of massive star-forming galaxies around $10^{11}\ \rm M_\odot$. This suggests that these galaxies acquired most of the gas in their halos and converted it into stars without being affected significantly by quenching processes. This population of galaxies is not reproduced in current galaxy formation models, indicating that our understanding of galaxy formation is incomplete. The implications of our results on circumgalactic media, star formation quenching and disc galaxy rotation curves are discussed. We also examine systematic uncertainties in halo-mass and stellar-mass measurements that might influence our results.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The evolution of the oxygen abundance gradients in star-forming galaxies in the EAGLE simulations

We analyse the evolution of the oxygen abundance gradient of star-forming galaxies with stellar mass Mstar > 10^9 Mo in the EAGK simulation over the redshift range z=[0, 2.5]. We find that the median metallicity gradient of the simulated galaxies is close to zero at all z, whereas the scatter around the median increases with z. The metallicity gradients of individual galaxies can evolve from strong to weak and vice-versa, since mostly low-metallicity gas accretes onto the galaxy, resulting in enhanced star formation and ejection of metal enriched gas by energy feedback. Such episodes of enhanced accretion, mainly dominated by major mergers, are more common at higher z, and hence contribute to increasing the diversity of gradients. For galaxies with negative metallicity gradients, we find a redshift evolution of ~ -0.03 dex/kpc/\delta z$. A positive mass dependence is found at z< 0.5, which becomes slightly stronger for higher redshifts and, mainly, for Mstar < 10^9.5 Mo. Only galaxies with negative metallicity gradients define a correlation with galaxy size, consistent with an inside-out formation scenario. Our findings suggest that major mergers and/or significant gas accretion can drive strong negative or positive metallicity gradients. The first ones are preferentially associated with disc-dominated galaxies, and the second ones with dispersion-dominated systems. The comparison with forthcoming observations at high redshift will allow a better understanding of the potential role of metallicity gradients as a chemical probe of galaxy formation.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Global energetics of solar flares. XIII. The Neupert effect and acceleration of coronal mass ejections

Our major aim is a height-time model $r(t)$ of the propagation of {\sl Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs)}, where the lower corona is self-consistently connected to the heliospheric path. We accomplish this task by using the Neupert effect to derive the peak time, duration, and rate of the CME acceleration phase, as obtained from the time derivative of the {\sl soft X-ray (SXR)} light curve. This novel approach offers the advantage to obtain the kinematics of the CME height-time profile $r(t)$, the CME velocity profile $v(t)=dr(t)/dt$, and the CME acceleration profile $a(t)=dv(t)/dt$ from {\sl Geostationary Orbiting Earth Satellite (GOES)} and white-light data, without the need of {\sl hard X-ray (HXR)} data. We apply this technique to a data set of 576 (GOES X and M-class) flare events observed with GOES and the {\sl Large Angle Solar Coronagraph (LASCO)}. Our analysis yields acceleration rates in the range of $a_A = 0.1-13$ km s$^{-2}$, acceleration durations of $\tau_A = 1.2-45$ min, and acceleration distances in the range of $d_A = 3-1063$ Mm, with a median of $d_A=39$ Mm, which corresponds to the hydrostatic scale height of a corona with a temperature of $T_e \approx 0.8$ MK. The results are consistent with standard flare/CME models that predict magnetic reconnection and synchronized (primary) acceleration of CMEs in the low corona (at a height of ~0.1 R_sun), while secondary (weaker) acceleration may occur further out at heliospheric distances.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Rapid Simulations of Halo and Subhalo Clustering

The analysis of cosmological galaxy surveys requires realistic simulations for their interpretation. Forward modelling is a powerful method to simulate galaxy clustering without the need for an underlying complex model. This approach requires fast cosmological simulations with a high resolution and large volume, to resolve small dark matter halos associated to single galaxies. In this work, we present fast halo and subhalo clustering simulations based on the Lagrangian perturbation theory code PINOCCHIO, which generates halos and merger trees. The subhalo progenitors are extracted from the merger history and the survival of subhalos is modelled. We introduce a new fitting function for the subhalo merger time, which includes an additional dependence on subhalo mass. The spatial distribution of subhalos within their hosts is modelled using a number density profile. We compare our simulations with the halo finder Rockstar applied to the full N-body code GADGET-2. We find a good agreement for the number ratio of subhalos, for halo masses down to $5.7 \cdot 10^9$ M$_\odot$/h. The subhalo mass function and the correlation function of halos and subhalos are also in good agreement. We investigate the effect of the chosen number density profile on the resulting subhalo clustering. Our simulation is approximate yet realistic and significantly faster compared to a full N-body simulation combined with a halo finder. The fast halo and subhalo clustering simulations offer good prospects for galaxy forward models using subhalo abundance matching.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Spectral analysis of cool white dwarfs accreting from planetary systems: from the UV to the optical

The accretion of planetary debris into the atmospheres of white dwarfs leads to the presence of metal lines in their spectra. Cool metal-rich white dwarfs, which left the main-sequence many Gyr ago, allow the study of the remnants of the oldest planetary systems. Despite their low effective temperatures ($T_\mathrm{eff}$), a non-neglible amount of their flux is emitted in the near ultraviolet (NUV), where many overlapping metal lines can potentially be detected. We have observed three metal-rich cool white dwarfs with the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS) onboard the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), and compare the results determined from the NUV data with those previously derived from the analysis of optical spectroscopy. For two of the white dwarfs, SDSSJ1038-0036 and SDSSJ1535+1247, we find reasonable agreement with our previous analysis and the new combined fit of optical and NUV data. For the third object, SDSSJ0956+5912, including the STIS data leads to a ten percent lower $T_\mathrm{eff}$, though we do not identify a convincing explanation for this discrepancy. The unusual abundances found for SDSSJ0956+5912 suggest that the accreted parent-body was composed largely of water ice and magnesium silicates, and with a mass of up to $\simeq 2\times 10^{25}$g. Furthermore SDSSJ0956+5912 shows likely traces of atomic carbon in the NUV. While molecular carbon is not observed in the optical, we demonstrate that the large quantity of metals accreted by SDSSJ0956+5912 can suppress the C$_2$ molecular bands, indicating that planetary accretion can convert DQ stars into DZs (and not DQZs/DZQs).
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Orbital period of the IW And-type star ST Cha

We analyzed TESS data of the IW And-type dwarf nova ST Cha during ordinary dwarf nova states. We have identified an orbital period of 0.285360(1) d. The object was reported to be eclipsing in the past using the data obtained in the 1970s, which is not in agreement with the present data. Despite the constant mean brightness, the strength of the orbital signal varied significantly, suggesting that the strength of the orbital signal does not always reflect the mass-transfer rate. During an outburst with a shoulder, we did not find evidence of humps recurring with a period longer than the orbital period which were recorded in V363 Lyr. This finding strengthens the idea that V363 Lyr is an unusual object. We found that the strength of the orbital signal increased after an outburst with a shoulder. This outburst may have changed the state of the disk and the hot spot became more apparent. Such a change in the disk may have triggered a transition from an ordinary dwarf nova-type state to an IW And-type state and this possibility would require further examination.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Degradation Mechanism of Perovskite under High Charge Carrier Density Condition

Extensive studies have focused on degradation of perovskite at low charge carrier density (<10^16 cm^-3), but few have surveyed the degradation mechanism at high charge carrier density (~10^18 cm^-3). Here, we investigate the degradation mechanisms of perovskite under high charge carrier conditions. Unlike the observations in previous works, we find that MAPbI3 degradation starts at surface defects and progressing from the surface defects towards neighboring regions under high charge carrier density condition. By using PbI2 passivation, the defect-initiated degradation is significantly suppressed and the nanoplatelet degrades in a layer-by-layer way, enabling the MAPbI3 laser sustain for 4500 s (2.7*10^7 pulses), which is almost 3 times longer than that of the nanoplatelet laser without passivation. Meanwhile, the PbI2 passivated MAPbI3 nanoplatelet laser with the nanoplatelet cavity displaying a maximum quality factor up to ~7800, the highest reported for all MAPbI3 nanoplatelet cavities. Furthermore, a high stability MAPbI3 nanoplatelet laser that can last for 8500 s (5.1*10^7 pulses) is demonstrated based on a dual passivation strategy, by retarding the defect-initiated degradation and surface-initiated degradation, simultaneously. This work provides in-depth insights for understanding the degradation of perovskite at high charge carrier density.
PHYSICS
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Unexpectedly Find Water on Mars

What would we do without water? The colorless and odorless substance is crucial for all life forms as we know them. Life on Earth wouldn’t be possible without the presence of water. That’s why astronomers are so eager to detect water on other planets as soon as they find the objects. Where there’s water, there also should be life.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The explicit characterization of counterion dynamics around a flexible polyelectrolyte

The article presents a comprehensive study of counterion dynamics around a generic linear polyelectrolyte (PE) chain with the help of coarse-grained computer simulations. The ion-chain coupling is discussed in the form of binding time, mean-square-displacement (MSD) relative to the chain, local ion transport coefficient, and spatio-temporal correlations in the effective charge. We have shown that a counterion exhibits sub-diffusive behavior $\langle \delta R^2 \rangle \sim t^\delta$, $\delta\approx0.9$ w.r.t. chain's centre of mass (COM). The MSD of ions perpendicularly outwards from the chain segment exhibits a smaller sub-diffusive exponent compared to the one relative to the chain's COM. Further, we confirm that the effective diffusion-coefficient of counterions is strongly coupled with the chain. The effective diffusivity of ion is the lowest in chain's close proximity, extending up to length-scale of the radius of gyration Rg. Beyond Rg at larger distances, they attain diffusivity of free ion with a smooth cross-over from the adsorbed regime to the free ion regime. We have shown that the effective diffusivity drastically decreases for the higher valent ions, while the crossover length scale remains the same. Conversely, with increasing salt concentration the coupling-length scale reduces, while the diffusivity remains unaltered. The effective diffusivity of adsorbed-ion reveals an exponential reduction with electrostatic interaction strength. We further corroborate this from the binding time of ions on the chain, which also grows exponentially with the coupling strength of the ion-polymer duo. Moreover, the binding time of ions exhibits a weak dependence with salt concentration for the monovalent salt, while for higher valent salts the binding time decreases dramatically with concentration.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Topological Lifshitz Transitions, Orbital Currents, and Interactions in Low-dimensional Fermi Gases in Synthetic Gauge Fields

Low-dimensional systems of interacting fermions in a synthetic gauge field have been experimentally realized using two-component ultra-cold Fermi gases in optical lattices. Using a two-leg ladder model that is relevant to these experiments, we have studied the signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions and the effects of the inter-species interaction $U$ on the gauge-invariant orbital current in the regime of large intra-leg hopping $\Omega$. Focusing on non-insulating regimes, we have carried out numerically exact density-matrix renormalization-group (DMRG) calculations to compute the orbital current at fixed particle number as a function of the interaction strength and the synthetic gauge flux per plaquette. Signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions where the number Fermi points changes are found to persist even in the presence of very strong repulsive interactions. This numerical observation suggests that the orbital current can be captured by an appropriately renormalized mean-field band structure, which is also reported. Quantitative agreement between the mean-field and the DMRG results in the intermediate interaction regime where $U \lesssim \Omega$ is demonstrated. We also have observed that interactions can change the sign of the current susceptibility at zero field and induce Lifshitz transitions between two metallic phases. The effects can be also captured by the mean-field theory. Correlation effects beyond mean-field theory in the oscillations of the local inter-leg current are also reported. We argue that the observed robustness against interactions makes the orbital current a good indicator of the topological Lifshitz transitions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Skyrmion Alignment and Pinning Effects in a Disordered Multi-Phase Skyrmion Material Co8Zn8Mn4

M. E. Henderson, M. Bleuel, J. Beare, D. G. Cory, B. Heacock, M. G. Huber, G. M. Luke, M. Pula, D. Sarenac, S. Sharma, E. M. Smith, K. Zhernenkov, D. A. Pushin. Understanding disorder as it relates to skyrmion stabilization, pinning, and ordering processes is a crucial step to realizing robust skyrmion spintronic implementations. The intermetallic skyrmion material, Co$_{8}$Zn$_{8}$Mn$_{4}$, has been realized across multiple skyrmion phases and lattice forms, surviving over a broad parameter space. However, previous studies have failed to adequately address the interplay of skyrmion ordering and stabilization energetics for thermal equilibrium versus metastable phases in bulk polycrystalline samples. Here, we employ small-angle neutron scattering (SANS) to investigate the role of skyrmion order in skyrmion lattice formation, transition, and reorientation dynamics in a disordered Co$_{8}$Zn$_{8}$Mn$_{4}$ bulk sample. Applying a symmetry-breaking magnetic field sequence across multiple skyrmionic phases revealed the promotion of skyrmion order when undergoing structural lattice transitions; we attribute this observation to anisotropy-induced skyrmion reorientations that enable the partial disentangling of disorder-related jamming. Additionally, pinning effects were observed to dominate skyrmion orientations and order in the metastable triangular lattice phase, with a remarkable memory of the skyrmion lattice state persisting in spite of saturation into the ferromagnetic phase. Our SANS measurements demonstrate three distinct regimes in which thermal fluctuations, pinning, and anisotropy terms dominate skyrmion ordering responses, and reorientations. Together, these results reveal the nature of skyrmion formation, ordering, and pinning dynamics as a function of field and phase, providing insight into the mechanisms of skyrmionic structural lattice transitions, memory, and delicate balance of stabilization energetics across skyrmion phase space.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Temperature driven spin-zero effect in TaAs$_2$

Md Shahin Alam, P.K. Tanwar, Krzysztof Dybko, Ashutosh S. Wadge, Przemyslaw Iwanowski, Andrzej Wisniewski, Marcin Matusiak. The electrical and thermo-electrical transport effects of the TaAs$_2$ semimetal were measured in a magnetic field applied along [-2 0 1] direction. The resulting field dependences of the resistivity as well as the Hall, Seebeck and Nernst coefficient below T ~ 100 K can be satisfactory described within the two-band model consisting of the electron and hole pockets. At low temperature all the measured effects exhibit significant contribution from quantum oscillations. The fast Fourier transform (FFT) of the oscillatory Nernst signal shows two fundamental frequencies, Fa = 105 T and Fb = 221 T, and the second harmonic of the latter (F2b = 442 T). The ratio between FFT amplitudes of Fb and F2b changes with temperature in an unusual way, indicating that we observe the spin-zero effect caused by temperature change. This is likely related to substantial temperature dependence of the Lande g-factor, which in turn can result from non-parabolic energy dispersion or temperature evolution of the spin-orbit coupling.
SCIENCE

