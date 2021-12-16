More than 150,000 lost power at height of severe weather
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At the height of Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak and high wind event, more than 150,000 utility customers lost...www.kcrg.com
Stay safe out there friends. Thanks to all our dedicated community workers who seem to never give up. Except for our Amish brothers and sisters, the rest of us would not make it without you.
Thanks for those who go out to help the rest of us stay safe & fix our utilities. You may be doing your job but you still chose 1 that helps us all. Stay Safe & You Are Appreciated!
WOW that was one SCARY STORM ! We had Tree's Root side up all over town,plus roofs being damaged!! The Sound of that Wind alone was Terrifying,sounded like my front porch was going to Explode!! Hope Everyone made it through this Horrible Storm and stayed SAFE !!🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
