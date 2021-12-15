ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Atmosphere Loss by Aerial Bursts

By Isabella L. Trierweiler, Hilke E. Schlichting
 4 days ago

We present a simple analytic description of atmospheric mass loss by aerial bursts and demonstrate that mass loss from aerial bursts becomes significant when the maximum impactor size that leads to an aerial burst rather than a ground explosion, $r_o$, is larger than the minimum impactor size needed to achieve atmospheric...

Phys.org

Planetary scientist suggests loss of water to space on Mars may be tied to lower atmospheric factors

Planetary scientist Erdal Yiğit, with George Mason University, has published a Perspective piece in the journal Science suggesting that upper atmospheric interactions with solar wind cannot fully explain the loss of surface water on Mars. In his paper, he suggests three other major factors need to be taken into consideration as well: gravity waves, convection and dust storms.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

NASA has found evidence of life’s building blocks on Mars

Perseverance, NASA’s Mars rover, has found evidence of organic chemicals, life’s building blocks, on the planet. The team behind the rover announced the discovery on Wednesday. It’s not quite the proof of life that many have been hoping for, but it’s definitely an intriguing find. NASA just found evidence of organic chemicals on Mars Perseverance discovered the carbon-containing organic chemicals in rocks on the surface of the Red Planet. It found the chemicals in the rocks near the Jezero Crater. The rover did a preliminary analysis of the rocks and discovered the compounds that they contain. However, Perseverance is also sending a...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Unexpectedly Find Water on Mars

What would we do without water? The colorless and odorless substance is crucial for all life forms as we know them. Life on Earth wouldn’t be possible without the presence of water. That’s why astronomers are so eager to detect water on other planets as soon as they find the objects. Where there’s water, there also should be life.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Atmospheric mass loss and stellar wind effects in young and old systems I: comparative 3D study of TOI-942 and TOI-421 systems

Daria Kubyshkina, Aline A. Vidotto, Carolina Villarreal D'Angelo, Stephen Carolan, Gopal Hazra, Ilaria Carleo. At young ages, when radiation from the host star is high, and the planet is hot and inflated after formation, planetary atmospheric mass loss can be extremely strong compared to older planets. In turn, stellar winds are faster and denser for young stars compared to evolved main-sequence stars. Their interaction with escaping planetary atmospheres can substantially affect atmospheric mass loss rates, as well as the observable signatures of escaping atmospheres, with both effects expected to occur differently for young and evolved planets. We perform a comparative study of two systems around stars of similar masses but very different ages (50~Myr and 9~Gyr): TOI-942 and TOI-421. Both stars host two sub-Neptune-like planets at similar orbits and in similar mass ranges, which allows a direct comparison of the atmospheric escape and interactions with the stellar winds in the young and old systems. We perform the 3D atmospheric modeling of the four planets in TOI-942 and TOI-421 systems and make the theoretical predictions of possible observational signatures in Ly-alpha absorption. We find that accounting for the stellar wind interacting with planetary atmospheres is crucial for the interpretation of the observations for young planets. Additionally, we show that a particular energy distribution along the XUV spectra has a minor effect on the atmospheric mass-loss rates, but it is of crucial importance for modeling the Ly-alpha absorption and therefore for interpretation of observations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Feature matching for multi-epoch historical aerial images

Historical imagery is characterized by high spatial resolution and stereo-scopic acquisitions, providing a valuable resource for recovering 3D land-cover information. Accurate geo-referencing of diachronic historical images by means of self-calibration remains a bottleneck because of the difficulty to find sufficient amount of feature correspondences under evolving landscapes. In this research, we present a fully automatic approach to detecting feature correspondences between historical images taken at different times (i.e., inter-epoch), without auxiliary data required. Based on relative orientations computed within the same epoch (i.e., intra-epoch), we obtain DSMs (Digital Surface Model) and incorporate them in a rough-to-precise matching. The method consists of: (1) an inter-epoch DSMs matching to roughly co-register the orientations and DSMs (i.e, the 3D Helmert transformation), followed by (2) a precise inter-epoch feature matching using the original RGB images. The innate ambiguity of the latter is largely alleviated by narrowing down the search space using the co-registered data. With the inter-epoch features, we refine the image orientations and quantitatively evaluate the results (1) with DoD (Difference of DSMs), (2) with ground check points, and (3) by quantifying ground displacement due to an earthquake. We demonstrate that our method: (1) can automatically georeference diachronic historical images; (2) can effectively mitigate systematic errors induced by poorly estimated camera parameters; (3) is robust to drastic scene changes. Compared to the state-of-the-art, our method improves the image georeferencing accuracy by a factor of 2. The proposed methods are implemented in MicMac, a free, open-source photogrammetric software.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On Atmospheric Retrievals of Exoplanets with Inhomogeneous Terminators

The complexity of atmospheric retrieval models is largely data-driven and one-dimensional models have generally been considered adequate with current data quality. However, recent studies have suggested that using 1D models in retrievals can result in anomalously cool terminator temperatures and biased abundance estimates even with existing transmission spectra of hot Jupiters. Motivated by these claims and upcoming high-quality transmission spectra we systematically explore the limitations of 1D models using synthetic and current observations. We use 1D models of varying complexity, both analytic and numerical, to revisit claims of biases when interpreting transmission spectra of hot Jupiters with inhomogeneous terminator compositions. Overall, we find the reported biases to be resulting from specific model assumptions rather than intrinsic limitations of 1D atmospheric models in retrieving current observations of asymmetric terminators. Additionally, we revise atmospheric retrievals of the hot Jupiter WASP-43b ($T_{\rm eq}=1440$ K) and the ultra-hot Jupiter WASP-103b ($T_{\rm eq}=2484$ K ) for which previous studies inferred abnormally cool atmospheric temperatures. We retrieve temperatures consistent with expectations. We note, however, that in the limit of extreme terminator inhomogeneities and high data quality some atmospheric inferences may conceivably be biased, although to a lesser extent than previously claimed. To address such cases, we implement a 2D retrieval framework for transmission spectra which allows accurate constraints on average atmospheric properties and provides insights into the spectral ranges where the imprints of atmospheric inhomogeneities are strongest. Our study highlights the need for careful considerations of model assumptions and data quality before attributing biases in retrieved estimates to unaccounted atmospheric inhomogeneities.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Theory of zero-field diode effect in twisted trilayer graphene

In a recent experiment [Lin et al., arXiv:2112.07841], the superconducting phase hosted by a heterostructure of mirror-symmetric twisted trilayer graphene and WSe$_2$ was shown to exhibit significantly different critical currents in opposite directions in the absence of external magnetic fields. We here develop a microscopic theory and analyze necessary conditions for this zero-field superconducting diode effect. Taking into account the spin-orbit coupling induced in trilayer graphene via the proximity effect, we classify the pairing instabilities and normal-state orders and derive which combinations are consistent with the observed diode effect, in particular, its field trainability. We perform explicit calculations of the diode effect in several different models, including the full continuum model for the system, and illuminate the relation between the diode effect and finite-momentum pairing. Our theory also provides a natural explanation of the observed sign change of the current asymmetry with doping, which can be related to an approximate chiral symmetry of the system, and of the enhanced transverse resistance above the superconducting transition. Our findings not only elucidate the rich physics of trilayer graphene on WSe$_2$, but also establish a means to distinguish between various candidate interaction-induced orders in spin-orbit-coupled graphene moiré systems, and could therefore serve as a guide for future experiments as well.
PHYSICS
astronomynow.com

The planets put on a sunset sky show

As 2021 draws to a close, Venus, Jupiter and Saturn are seen together soon after sunset in the south to south-western sky. This attractive and enticing spectacle is embellished when a waxing crescent Moon comes a-calling in early December. Try to make the most of this observing and astrophotography opportunity, as Venus is lost to the twilight from the last week of the year on its way to inferior conjunction early in 2022 and the gas-giant pairing inexorably slide toward the twilit mire.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

We All Nearly Missed The Largest Underwater Volcano Eruption Ever Detected

She was flying home from a holiday in Samoa when she saw it through the airplane window: a "peculiar large mass" floating on the ocean, hundreds of kilometres off the north coast of New Zealand. The Kiwi passenger emailed photos of the strange ocean slick to scientists, who realized what it was – a raft of floating rock spewed from an underwater volcano, produced in the largest eruption of its kind ever recorded. "We knew it was a large-scale eruption, approximately equivalent to the biggest eruption we've seen on land in the 20th Century," said volcanologist Rebecca Carey from the University of Tasmania,...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Incredible! Scientists Discovered Mammoth Tusk at the Bottom of the Sea

Scientists were surprised to discover the remains of a mammoth bottom of the ocean since mammoths are considered to be ancient terrestrial animals. Scientists from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) named Steven Haddock and Pilot Randy Prickett found a tusk of the Columbian mammoth 185 miles offshore and 10,000 feet underground. In July 2021, they returned to the ocean in order to get a full sample of the tusk after collecting a small piece.
WILDLIFE
arxiv.org

Revealing the Field Sub-subgiant Population Using a Catalog of Active Giant Stars and Gaia EDR3

Sub-subgiant stars (SSGs) fall below the subgiant branch and/or red of the giant branch in open and globular clusters, an area of the color-magnitude diagram (CMD) not populated by standard stellar evolution tracks. One hypothesis is that SSGs result from rapid rotation in subgiants or giants due to tidal synchronization in a close binary. The strong magnetic fields generated inhibit convection, which in turn produces large starspots, radius inflation, and lower-than-expected average surface temperatures and luminosities. Here we cross-reference a catalog of active giant binaries (RS CVns) in the field with Gaia EDR3. Using the Gaia photometry and parallaxes we precisely position the RS CVns in a CMD. We identify stars that fall below a 14 Gyr, metal-rich isochrone as candidate field SSGs. Out of a sample of 1723 RS CVn, we find 448 SSG candidates, a dramatic expansion from the 65 SSGs previously known. Most SSGs have rotation periods of 2-20 days, with the highest SSG fraction found among RS CVn with the shortest periods. The ubiquity of SSGs among this population indicates SSGs are a normal phase in evolution for RS CVn-type systems, not rare by-products of dynamical encounters found only in dense star clusters as some have suggested. We present our catalog of 1723 active giants, including Gaia photometry and astrometry, and rotation periods from TESS and VSX. This catalog can serve as an important sample to study the impacts of magnetic fields in evolved stars.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Extended high-harmonic spectra through cascade resonance in confined quantum systems

The study of high-harmonic generation in confined quantum systems is vital to establishing a complete physical picture of harmonic generation from atoms and molecules to bulk solids. Based on a multilevel approach, we demonstrate how intraband resonances significantly influence the harmonic spectra via charge pumping to the higher subbands and, thus, redefine the cutoff laws. As a proof of principle, we consider the interaction of graphene nanoribbons, with zigzag as well as armchair terminations, and resonant fields polarized along the cross-ribbon direction. Here, this effect is particularly prominent due to many nearly equi-separated energy levels. In such a scenario, a cascade resonance effect can take place in high-harmonic generation when the field strength is above a critical threshold, which is completely different from the harmonic generation mechanism of atoms, molecules and bulk solids. We further discuss the implications not only for other systems in a nanoribbon geometry, but also systems where only a few subbands (energy levels) meet this frequency-matching condition by considering a generalized multilevel Hamiltonian. Our study highlights that cascade resonance bears fundamentally distinct influence on the laws of harmonic generation, specifically the cutoff laws based on laser duration, field strength, and wavelength, thus unraveling new insights in solid-state high-harmonic generation.
PHYSICS
ScienceAlert

This Footage From The First-Ever Probe to Touch The Sun Will Leave You Speechless

Many science fans were freaking out this week when NASA confirmed that its Parker Solar Probe had become the first spacecraft ever to 'touch the Sun' back in April. But if you thought that was mind-boggling, hang on to your seat, because there's actually time-lapse footage of the spacecraft's view as it swoops into the Sun's corona – and it's one of the most spectacular things we've seen in a very long time.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Degradation Mechanism of Perovskite under High Charge Carrier Density Condition

Extensive studies have focused on degradation of perovskite at low charge carrier density (<10^16 cm^-3), but few have surveyed the degradation mechanism at high charge carrier density (~10^18 cm^-3). Here, we investigate the degradation mechanisms of perovskite under high charge carrier conditions. Unlike the observations in previous works, we find that MAPbI3 degradation starts at surface defects and progressing from the surface defects towards neighboring regions under high charge carrier density condition. By using PbI2 passivation, the defect-initiated degradation is significantly suppressed and the nanoplatelet degrades in a layer-by-layer way, enabling the MAPbI3 laser sustain for 4500 s (2.7*10^7 pulses), which is almost 3 times longer than that of the nanoplatelet laser without passivation. Meanwhile, the PbI2 passivated MAPbI3 nanoplatelet laser with the nanoplatelet cavity displaying a maximum quality factor up to ~7800, the highest reported for all MAPbI3 nanoplatelet cavities. Furthermore, a high stability MAPbI3 nanoplatelet laser that can last for 8500 s (5.1*10^7 pulses) is demonstrated based on a dual passivation strategy, by retarding the defect-initiated degradation and surface-initiated degradation, simultaneously. This work provides in-depth insights for understanding the degradation of perovskite at high charge carrier density.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Stacking-dependent exciton multiplicity in WSe$_2$ bilayers

Zhijie Li, Jonathan Förste, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Bernhard Urbaszek, Anvar S. Baimuratov, Iann C. Gerber, Alexander Högele, Ismail Bilgin. Twisted layers of atomically thin two-dimensional materials realize a broad range of novel quantum materials with engineered optical and transport phenomena arising from spin and valley degrees of freedom and strong electron correlations in hybridized interlayer bands. Here, we report experimental and theoretical studies of WSe$_2$ homobilayers obtained in two stable configurations of 2H ($60^\circ$ twist) and 3R ($0^\circ$ twist) stackings by controlled chemical vapor synthesis of high-quality large-area crystals. Using optical absorption and photoluminescence spectroscopy at cryogenic temperatures, we uncover marked differences in the optical characteristics of 2H and 3R bilayer WSe$_2$ which we explain on the basis of beyond-DFT theoretical calculations. Our results highlight the role of layer stacking for the spectral multiplicity of momentum-direct intralayer exciton transitions in absorption, and relate the multiplicity of phonon sidebands in the photoluminescence to momentum-indirect excitons with different spin valley and layer character. Our comprehensive study generalizes to other layered homobilayer and heterobilayer semiconductor systems and highlights the role of crystal symmetry and stacking for interlayer hybrid states.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Topological Lifshitz Transitions, Orbital Currents, and Interactions in Low-dimensional Fermi Gases in Synthetic Gauge Fields

Low-dimensional systems of interacting fermions in a synthetic gauge field have been experimentally realized using two-component ultra-cold Fermi gases in optical lattices. Using a two-leg ladder model that is relevant to these experiments, we have studied the signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions and the effects of the inter-species interaction $U$ on the gauge-invariant orbital current in the regime of large intra-leg hopping $\Omega$. Focusing on non-insulating regimes, we have carried out numerically exact density-matrix renormalization-group (DMRG) calculations to compute the orbital current at fixed particle number as a function of the interaction strength and the synthetic gauge flux per plaquette. Signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions where the number Fermi points changes are found to persist even in the presence of very strong repulsive interactions. This numerical observation suggests that the orbital current can be captured by an appropriately renormalized mean-field band structure, which is also reported. Quantitative agreement between the mean-field and the DMRG results in the intermediate interaction regime where $U \lesssim \Omega$ is demonstrated. We also have observed that interactions can change the sign of the current susceptibility at zero field and induce Lifshitz transitions between two metallic phases. The effects can be also captured by the mean-field theory. Correlation effects beyond mean-field theory in the oscillations of the local inter-leg current are also reported. We argue that the observed robustness against interactions makes the orbital current a good indicator of the topological Lifshitz transitions.
SCIENCE

