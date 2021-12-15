H.E.S.S. follow-up observations of Binary Black Hole Coalescence events during the second and third Gravitational Waves observing runs of Advanced LIGO and Advanced Virgo
By H.E.S.S. collaboration, H. Abdalla, F. Aharonian, F. Ait Benkhali, E.O. Angüner, H. Ashkar, M. Backes, V. Baghmanyan, V. Barbosa Martins, R. Batzofin, Y. Becherini, D. Berge, K. Bernlöhr, B. Bi, M. Böttcher, C. Boisson, J. Bolmont, M. de Bony de Lavergne, R. Brose, F. Brun, T. Bulik, T. Bylund, F. Cangemi, S. Caroff, S. Casanova, T. Chand, A. Chen, G. Cotter, J. Damascene Mbarubucyeye, J. Devin, A. Djannati-AtaÏ, K. Egberts, J.-P. Ernenwein, S. Fegan, A. Fiasson, G. Fichet de Clairfontaine, G. Fontaine, S. Funk, S. Gabici, G. Giavitto, L. Giunti, D. Glawion, J.F. Glicenstein, M.-H. Grondin, J.A. Hinton, M. Hörbe, W. Hofmann, T. L. Holch, M. Holler, Zhiqiu Huang, D. Huber, M. Jamrozy, F. Jankowsky, I. Jung-Richardt, E. Kasai, K. Katarzyński, U. Katz, B. Khélifi, Nu. Komin, R. Konno, K. Kosack, D. Kostunin, A. Kundu, G. Lamanna, S. Le Stum, A. Lemière, M. Lemoine-Goumard, J.-P. Lenain, F. Leuschner, T. Lohse, A. Luashvili, I. Lypova, J. Mackey, J. Majumdar, D. Malyshev, V. Marandon, P. Marchegiani, G. Martí-Devesa, R. Marx, G. Maurin, P.J. Meintjes, A. Mitchell, L. Mohrmann, A. Montanari, E. Moulin, J. Muller, T. Murach, M. de Naurois, A. Nayerhoda, J. Niemiec, A. Priyana Noel, P. O'Brien, S. Ohm, L. Olivera-Nieto, E. de Ona Wilhelmi, M. Ostrowski, M. Panter, R.D. Parsons, G. Peron, V. Poireau
Gravitational-wave observations of binary black holes provide a suitable arena to test the fundamental nature of gravity in the strong-field regime. Using the data of the inspiral of 29 events detected by the LIGO-Virgo observatories, we perform a theory-agnostic test of the Kerr hypothesis. We compute the leading-order deviation to the gravitational waves emitted in the frequency domain and provide constraints on two deformation parameters ($\delta_1$ and $\delta_2$) belonging to a general class of axisymmetric non-Kerr black hole spacetimes proposed by Konoplya, Rezzolla & Zhidenko. Our study shows that all the analyzed events are consistent with the Kerr hypothesis. The LIGO-Virgo data provide stronger constraints on $\delta_1$ and $\delta_2$ than those obtained in our previous studies with X-ray data (Papers I and II), while, on the other hand, they cannot constrain the other deformation parameters of the Konoplya-Rezzolla-Zhidenko metric ($\delta_3$, $\delta_4$, $\delta_5$, and $\delta_6$).
Ultra-light primordial black holes with masses $M_{BH}<10^9$ g evaporate before big-bang nucleosynthesis producing all matter fields, including dark matter, in particular super-heavy dark matter: $M_{DM}\gtrsim 10^{10}$ GeV. If the dark matter gets its mass via $U(1)$ symmetry-breaking, the phase transition that gives a mass to the dark matter also produces cosmic strings which radiate gravitational waves. Because the symmetry-breaking scale $\Lambda_{CS}$ is of the same order as $M_{DM}$, the gravitational waves radiated by the cosmic strings have a large enough amplitude to be detectable across all frequencies accessible with current and planned experimental facilities. Moreover, an epoch of early primordial black hole domination introduces a unique spectral break in the gravitational wave spectrum whose frequency is related to the super-heavy dark matter mass. Hence, the features of a stochastic background of primordial gravitational waves could shed light on the primordial black hole origin of super-heavy dark matter. In this perspective, the recent finding of a stochastic common-spectrum process across many pulsars by two nano-frequency pulsar timing arrays would fix the dark matter mass to be $3\times 10^{13}~\text{GeV} \lesssim M_{DM} \lesssim 10^{14}~\text{GeV}$. The (non-)detection of a spectral break at $0.2~\text{Hz} \lesssim f_* \lesssim 0.4~\text{Hz}$ would (exclude) substantiate this interpretation of the signal.
We study the allowed primordial black hole (PBH) dark matter abundance in the mixed dark matter scenarios consisting of PBHs and self-annihilating weakly interacting massive particles (WIMPs) with a velocity dependent annihilation cross section. We first briefly illustrate how the WIMP dark matter halo profile changes for the velocity suppressed p-wave annihilation scenarios, compared with the familiar s-wave annihilation scenarios, and then discuss the PBH mass dependent upper bound on the allowed PBH dark matter abundance. The WIMPs can accrete onto a PBH to form an ultracompact minihalo with a spiky density profile. Such a spike is moderated in the central region of a halo because the WIMPs are annihilated away and this moderation is less effective for a smaller annihilation cross section. The WIMP core density becomes larger while the core radius becomes smaller for a velocity suppressed p-wave annihilation cross section than those for the s-wave annihilation scenarios. The annihilation cross section is dependent on the velocity which varies across the halo, and, in addition to the change of the WIMP density profile, another interesting feature is the PBH mass dependent bound on PBH dark matter abundance. This is in stark contrast to the s-wave annihilation scenarios where the PBH abundance bound is independent of the PBH mass. The allowed PBH dark matter fraction (with respect to the total dark matter abundance) is of order $f_{PBH}\lesssim {\cal O}(10^{-7})(M_{\odot}/M_{PBH})^{(-6+2\gamma_{sp})/(3\gamma_{sp}+3)}$ for the thermal relic p-wave dark matter with the mass $100$ GeV where $\gamma_{sp}$ is the slope index of the spike profile, to be compared with $f_{PBH}\lesssim {\cal O}(10^{-9})$ for the corresponding thermal relic s-wave dark matter scenarios.
Over the course of the third observing run of LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA Collaboration, several gravitational-wave (GW) neutron star--black hole (NSBH) candidates have been announced. By assuming these candidates are of astrophysical origins, we analyze the population properties of the mass and spin distributions for GW NSBH mergers. We find that the primary BH mass distribution of NSBH systems, whose shape is consistent with that inferred from the GW binary BH (BBH) primaries, can be well described as a power-law with an index of $\alpha = 4.8^{+4.5}_{-2.8}$ plus a high-mass Gaussian component peaking at $\sim33^{+14}_{-9}\,M_\odot$. The NS mass spectrum could be shaped as a near flat distribution between $\sim1.0-2.1\,M_\odot$. The constrained NS maximum mass agrees with that inferred from NSs in our Galaxy. If GW190814 and GW200210 are NSBH mergers, the posterior results of the NS maximum mass would be always larger than $\sim2.5\,M_\odot$ and significantly deviate from that inferred in the Galactic NSs. The effective inspiral spin and effective precession spin of GW NSBH mergers are measured to potentially have near-zero distributions. The negligible spins for GW NSBH mergers imply that most events in the universe should be plunging events, which supports the standard isolated formation channel of NSBH binaries. More NSBH mergers to be discovered in the fourth observing run would help to more precisely model the population properties of cosmological NSBH mergers.
Making the most of the rapidly increasing population of gravitational-wave detections of black hole (BH) and neutron star (NS) mergers requires comparing observations with population synthesis predictions. In this work we investigate the combined impact from the key uncertainties in population synthesis modelling of the isolated binary evolution channel: the physical processes in massive binary-star evolution and the star formation history as a function of metallicity, $Z$, and redshift $z, \mathcal{S}(Z,z)$. Considering these uncertainties we create 560 different publicly available model realizations and calculate the rate and distribution characteristics of detectable BHBH, BHNS, and NSNS mergers. We find that our stellar evolution and $\mathcal{S}(Z,z)$ variations can impact the predicted intrinsic and detectable merger rates by factors $10^2$-$10^4$. We find that BHBH rates are dominantly impacted by $\mathcal{S}(Z,z)$ variations, NSNS rates by stellar evolution variations and BHNS rates by both. We then consider the combined impact from all uncertainties considered in this work on the detectable mass distribution shapes (chirp mass, individual masses and mass ratio). We find that the BHNS mass distributions are predominantly impacted by massive binary-star evolution changes. For BHBH and NSNS we find that both uncertainties are important. We also find that the shape of the delay time and birth metallicity distributions are typically dominated by the choice of $\mathcal{S}(Z,z)$ for BHBH, BHNS and NSNS. We identify several examples of robust features in the mass distributions predicted by all 560 models, such that we expect more than 95% of BHBH detections to contain a BH $\gtrsim 8\,\rm{M}_{\odot}$ and have mass ratios $\lesssim 4$. Our work demonstrates that it is essential to consider a wide range of allowed models to study double compact object merger rates and properties.
Primordial curvature perturbations with a large enough amplitude on small scales can lead to two kinds of gravitational waves which are expected to be detected by multiband gravitational-wave observations. One is induced due to the nonlinear coupling of the curvature perturbation to tensor perturbation while the other is produced by coalescences of binary primordial black holes formed when the scalar perturbations reenter the horizon in the radiation dominant era. In this letter, we identify the relation of peak frequency for the spectra of such two stochastic gravitational-wave backgrounds. This peak frequency relation offers a new criterion for the existence of primordial black holes. Moreover, the relation provides a new method for measuring the Hubble constant $H_0$ through multiband observations of stochastic gravitational-wave backgrounds. Such a method does not need the redshift information which is necessary in the standard siren method.
The cataclysmic observations of event GW170817, first as gravitational waves along the inspiral motion of two neutron stars, then as a short $\gamma$-ray burst, and later as a kilonova, launched the era of multimessenger astronomy, and played a pivotal role in furthering our understanding on a number of longstanding questions. Numerical modelling of such multimessenger sources is an important tool to understand the physics of compact objects and, more generally, the physics of matter under extreme conditions. In this review we present a unified view of various techniques used to obtain equilibrium and quasiequilibrium solutions for three astrophysically relevant relativistic, self-gravitating fluid systems: Binary neutron stars, black hole-disks, and magnetized rotating neutron stars. These solutions are necessary not only for modeling such compact objects, but equally important, for providing self-consistent initial data in numerical relativity simulations. Instead of presenting the full details of the formulations and numerical algorithms, we focus on painting the broadbrush picture of the methods developed to address these problems, and facilitate future work in the area.
A joint hierarchical Bayesian analysis of the binary black hole (BBH) mass function, merger rate evolution and cosmological parameters can be used to extract information on both the cosmological and population parameters. We extend this technique to include the effect of modified gravitational wave (GW) propagation. We discuss the constraints on the parameter $\Xi_0$ that describes this phenomenon (with $\Xi_0=1$ in General Relativity, GR) using the data from the GWTC-3 catalog. We find the constraints $\Xi_0 = 1.2^{+0.7}_{-0.7}$ with a flat prior on $\Xi_0$, and $\Xi_0 = 1.0^{+0.4}_{-0.8}$ with a prior uniform in $\log\Xi_0$ ($68\%$ C.L., maximum posterior and HDI), which only rely on the presence of a feature in the BBH mass distribution around $\sim 30-45 M_{\odot}$, and are robust to whether or not the event GW190521 is considered an outlier of the population. We then study in more detail the effects of modified GW propagation on population and cosmological analyses for LIGO/Virgo at design sensitivity. For a given data-taking period, the relative error $\Delta\Xi_0/\Xi_0$ has a significant dependence on the fiducial value of $\Xi_0$, since the latter has a strong influence on the detection rate. For five years of data, the accuracy ranges from $\sim 10\%$ on $\Xi_0$ when $\Xi_0=1$ to $\Delta\Xi_0/\Xi_0\sim 20\%$ for $\Xi_0=1.8$ - a large deviation from GR, still consistent with current limits and predicted by viable cosmological models. For the Hubble parameter, we forecast an accuracy of $\Delta H_0/H_0 \sim 20\%$, and an accuracy on $H(z)$ of $\sim7\%$ at a pivot redshift $z_*\sim 0.8$. We finally show that, if Nature is described by a modified gravity theory with a large deviation from the GR value $\Xi_0=1$, such as $\Xi_0=1.8$, analysing the data assuming GR produces a significant bias in the inferred values of the mass scales, Hubble constant, and BBH merger rate.
In modified gravity models that allow for additional non-compact spacetime dimensions, energy from gravitational waves can leak into these extra spacetime dimensions, leading to a reduction in the amplitude of the observed gravitational waves, and thus a source of potential systematics in the inferred luminosity distances to gravitational wave sources. Since binary black hole (BBH) mergers are standard sirens, we use the pair-instability supernova (PISNe) mass gap and its predicted features to determine a mass scale and thus be able to break the mass-redshift degeneracy. We simultaneously fit for the BBH population and the extra spacetime dimensions parameters from gravitational leakage models using BBH observations from the recently released GWTC-3 catalog. We set constraints on the number of spacetime dimensions and find that $D= 3.95^{+0.09}_{-0.07}$ at $68\%$ C.L. for models that are independent of a screening scale, finding that the GWTC-3 constraint is as competitive as that set from GW170817 and its electromagnetic counterpart. For models where gravity leaks below a certain screening scale $R_c$, we find $D=4.23^{+1.50}_{-0.57}$ and $\log_{10} R_c/{\rm Mpc}= 4.14^{+0.55}_{-0.86}$ with a transition steepness $\log_{10} n = 0.86^{+0.73}_{-0.84}$ for the leakage, which for the first are constrained jointly with the BBH population at cosmological distances. These constraints are consistent with General Relativity (GR) where gravitational waves propagate in $D=3+1$ spacetime dimensions. Using the BBH population to probe modifications to standard cosmological models provides an independent test of GR that does not rely on any electromagnetic information but purely on gravitational wave observations.
Wan-Min Zheng, Qiaoya Wu, Jianfeng Wu, Song Wang, Mouyuan Sun, Jing Guo, Junhui Liu, Tuan Yi, Zhi-Xiang Zhang, Wei-Min Gu, Junfeng Wang, Lijun Gou, Jifeng Liu, Paul J. Callanan, Luis C. Ho, Penélope Longa-Peña, Jerome A. Orosz, Mark T. Reynolds. The optical light curves of quiescent black hole...
Astrometric satellite \textit{Gaia} is expected to observe non-interacting black hole (BH) binaries with luminous companions (LCs) (hereafter BH-LC binaries), a different population from BH X-ray binaries previously discovered. The detectability of BH-LC binaries with \textit{Gaia} might be dependent on binary evolution models. We investigated the \textit{Gaia}'s detectability of BH-LC binaries formed through isolated binary evolution by means of binary population synthesis technique, and examined its dependence on single and binary star models: supernova models, common envelope (CE) ejection efficiency $\alpha$, and BH natal kick models. We estimated that $1.1$ -- $46$ BH-LC binaries can be detected within five-year observation, and found that $\alpha$ has the largest impacts on the detectable number. In each model, observable and intrinsic BH-LC binaries have similar distributions. Therefore, we found three important implications: (1) if the lower BH mass gap is not intrinsic (i.e. $3$ -- $5 M_\odot$ BHs exist), \textit{Gaia} will observe $\leq 5 M_\odot$ BHs, (2) we may observe short orbital period binaries with light LCs if CE efficiency is significantly high, and (3) we may be able to identify the existence of natal kick from eccentricity distribution.
T. Getachew, D. J. McComas, C. J. Joyce, E. Palmerio, E. R. Christian, C. M. S. Cohen, M. I. Desai, J. Giacalone, M. E. Hill, W. H. Matthaeus, R. L. McNutt, D. G. Mitchell, J. G. Mitchell, J. S. Rankin, E. C. Roelof, N. A. Schwadron, J. R. Szalay, G. P. Zank, L.-L. Zhao, B. J. Lynch, T. D. Phan, S. D. Bale, P. L. Whittlesey, J. C. Kasper.
Time-domain datasets of many varieties can be prone to statistical outliers that result from instrumental or astrophysical anomalies. These can impair searches for signals within the time series and lead to biased parameter estimation. Versatile outlier mitigation methods tuned toward multimessenger time-domain searches for supermassive binary black holes have yet to be fully explored. In an effort to perform robust outlier isolation with low computational costs, we propose a Gibbs sampling scheme. This provides structural simplicity to outlier modeling and isolation, as it requires minimal modifications to adapt to time-domain modeling scenarios with pulsar-timing array or photometric data. We robustly diagnose outliers present in simulated pulsar-timing datasets, and then further apply our methods to pulsar J$1909$$-$$3744$ from the NANOGrav 9-yr Dataset. We also explore the periodic binary-AGN candidate PG$1302$$-$$102$ using datasets from the Catalina Real-time Transient Survey, All-Sky Automated Survey for Supernovae, and the Lincoln Near-Earth Asteroid Research. We present our findings and outline future work that could improve outlier modeling and isolation for multimessenger time-domain searches.
K. Dzenis, A. Faure, B. A. McGuire, A. J. Remijan, P. J. Dagdigian, C. Rist, R. Dawes, E. Quintas-Sanchez, F. Lique, M. Hochlaf. The first set of theoretical cross sections for propylene oxide (CH3CHCH2O) colliding with cold He atoms has been obtained at the full quantum level using a high-accuracy potential energy surface. By scaling the collision reduced mass, rotational rate coefficients for collisions with para-H2 are deduced in the temperature range 5-30 K. These collisional coefficients are combined with radiative data in a non-LTE radiative transfer model in order to reproduce observations of propylene oxide made towards the Sagittarius B2(N) molecular cloud with the Green Bank and Parkes radio telescopes. The three detected absorption lines are found to probe the cold (~ 10 K) and translucent (nH ~ 2000 cm-3) gas in the outer edges of the extended Sgr B2(N) envelope. The derived column density for propylene oxide is Ntot ~ 3e12 cm-2, corresponding to a fractional abundance relative to total hydrogen of ~ 2.5e-11. The present results are expected to help our understanding of the chemistry of propylene oxide, including a potential enantiomeric excess, in the cold interstellar medium.
We analyzed TESS data of the IW And-type dwarf nova ST Cha during ordinary dwarf nova states. We have identified an orbital period of 0.285360(1) d. The object was reported to be eclipsing in the past using the data obtained in the 1970s, which is not in agreement with the present data. Despite the constant mean brightness, the strength of the orbital signal varied significantly, suggesting that the strength of the orbital signal does not always reflect the mass-transfer rate. During an outburst with a shoulder, we did not find evidence of humps recurring with a period longer than the orbital period which were recorded in V363 Lyr. This finding strengthens the idea that V363 Lyr is an unusual object. We found that the strength of the orbital signal increased after an outburst with a shoulder. This outburst may have changed the state of the disk and the hot spot became more apparent. Such a change in the disk may have triggered a transition from an ordinary dwarf nova-type state to an IW And-type state and this possibility would require further examination.
Lead halide perovskites show remarkable performance when used in photovoltaic and optoelectronic devices. However, the peculiarities of light-matter interactions in these materials in general are far from being fully explored experimentally and theoretically. Here we specifically address the energy level order of optical transitions and demonstrate photon echos in a methylammonium lead triiodide single crystal, thereby determining the optical coherence times $T_2$ for excitons and biexcitons at cryogenic temperature to be 0.79 ps and 0.67 ps, respectively. Most importantly, we have developed an experimental photon-echo polarimetry method that not only identifies the contributions from exciton and biexciton complexes, but also allows accurate determination of the biexciton binding energy of 2.4 meV, even though the period of quantum beats between excitons and biexcitons is much longer than the coherence times of the resonances. Our experimental and theoretical analysis methods contribute to the understanding of the complex mechanism of quasiparticle interactions at moderate pump density and show that even in high-quality perovskite crystals and at very low temperatures, inhomogeneous broadening of excitonic transitions due to local crystal potential fluctuations is a source of optical dephasing.
Low-dimensional systems of interacting fermions in a synthetic gauge field have been experimentally realized using two-component ultra-cold Fermi gases in optical lattices. Using a two-leg ladder model that is relevant to these experiments, we have studied the signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions and the effects of the inter-species interaction $U$ on the gauge-invariant orbital current in the regime of large intra-leg hopping $\Omega$. Focusing on non-insulating regimes, we have carried out numerically exact density-matrix renormalization-group (DMRG) calculations to compute the orbital current at fixed particle number as a function of the interaction strength and the synthetic gauge flux per plaquette. Signatures of topological Lifshitz transitions where the number Fermi points changes are found to persist even in the presence of very strong repulsive interactions. This numerical observation suggests that the orbital current can be captured by an appropriately renormalized mean-field band structure, which is also reported. Quantitative agreement between the mean-field and the DMRG results in the intermediate interaction regime where $U \lesssim \Omega$ is demonstrated. We also have observed that interactions can change the sign of the current susceptibility at zero field and induce Lifshitz transitions between two metallic phases. The effects can be also captured by the mean-field theory. Correlation effects beyond mean-field theory in the oscillations of the local inter-leg current are also reported. We argue that the observed robustness against interactions makes the orbital current a good indicator of the topological Lifshitz transitions.
Md Shahin Alam, P.K. Tanwar, Krzysztof Dybko, Ashutosh S. Wadge, Przemyslaw Iwanowski, Andrzej Wisniewski, Marcin Matusiak. The electrical and thermo-electrical transport effects of the TaAs$_2$ semimetal were measured in a magnetic field applied along [-2 0 1] direction. The resulting field dependences of the resistivity as well as the Hall, Seebeck and Nernst coefficient below T ~ 100 K can be satisfactory described within the two-band model consisting of the electron and hole pockets. At low temperature all the measured effects exhibit significant contribution from quantum oscillations. The fast Fourier transform (FFT) of the oscillatory Nernst signal shows two fundamental frequencies, Fa = 105 T and Fb = 221 T, and the second harmonic of the latter (F2b = 442 T). The ratio between FFT amplitudes of Fb and F2b changes with temperature in an unusual way, indicating that we observe the spin-zero effect caused by temperature change. This is likely related to substantial temperature dependence of the Lande g-factor, which in turn can result from non-parabolic energy dispersion or temperature evolution of the spin-orbit coupling.
Motivated by recent progress in the superconductivity nonreciprocal phenomena, we study the general theory of Josephson diodes. The central ingredient for Josephson diodes is the asymmetric proximity process inside the tunneling barrier. From the symmetry breaking point of view, there are two types of Josephson diodes, inversion breaking and time-reversal breaking. For the inversion breaking case, applying voltage bias could effectively tune the proximity process like the voltage-dependent Rashba coupling giving rises to $I_c(V)\neq I_c(-V)$. For the time-reversal breaking case, the magnetic field and current flow could adjust the internal time-reversal breaking field like magnetism or time-reversal breaking electron-electron pairing, which leads to $I_c(B)\neq I_c(-B)$ or $I_{c+}\neq I_{c-}$. All these results provide a complete understanding and the general principles of realizing Josephson diodes, especially the recently found NbSe$_2$/Nb$_3$Br$_8$/NbSe$_2$ Josephson diodes.
